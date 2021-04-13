Lleidanetworks Serveis Telemàtics S A : Litchfield Hills Research · Abril 2021

860-435-0150 * Important disclosures can be found at the back of this report

Attractive valuation. The shares appear to us inexpensive on an absolute and relative basis

The company reports quarterly and while it does not report in U.S. GAAP, we have come as close as we can to that format here in our financial presentation and estimates.

The shares are listed in Paris (Euronext Growth), Madrid (BME Growth) and New York (OTCQX), are included in two Euronext indexes (Growth All Share and Tech Growth) and has more than 3,000 investors.

While overall quarterly revenue growth is over 100% in the last 16 quarters, its SaaS product line has grown 185%

The shift to digital is being driven by four main factors

(SaaS) product suite that is benefitting from the global digital shift in commerce as business transactions of all kind go digital and move online. LLEIF's strength is in registered electronic notifications, eSignature and eContract and Data validation. Some industry peers place this market at more than 10B USD and growing double digits.

Lleidanetworks Serveis Telematics S.A. LLN-ES/LLEIF-US-Buy-$12 (€10) PT

Investment Thesis

We are initiating coverage of Lleidanetworks Serveis Telematics S.A. with a Buy rating and a $12 price target.

LLEIF is a telecommunications company with a Software-as-a-service (SaaS) product suite that is benefitting from the global digital shift in commerce as business transactions of all kind go digital and move online. The tremendous growth in the Digital Verification and Identity market is part of the macro trend of businesses migrating towards digital-first online services, commerce, and transactions, including for those services once defined by physical interaction and exchange. According to recent presentations by the Telos Corporation (TLS-NR), and regulatory filings from Ipsidy Inc. (IDTY-NR), the Global Digital Identity market is valued it more than 13.7B USD and will grow with a 17.3% CAGR through 2024. In a separate regulatory filing, Ipsidy says the market for Identity-as-a-Service is currently worth 18.9B USD and is growing at a CAGR of 17%.

The shift to digital is being driven by four main factors: 1) COVID-19is driving businesses and consumers desire/requirement for touchless transactions; 2) Regulations driven by terrorism, identity fraud and rapid globalization;

Economics. Digital transformations reduce transaction costs and can help retain customers; and 4) Social, where mobile-first consumers demand products and services with little to no friction for on-boarding and transactions.

It is addressing multiple verticals that are both consumer-facing and B2B. The company primarily addresses:

Banks and Fintech

Energy and utilities

Health Services

Insurance and Insurtech

Public Administrators

Real Estate

There are significant barriers to entry. Its SaaS products are protected by more than 203 worldwide patents, making it one of the largest portfolios in the industry. It has patents in 63 countries representing a population of nearly 3.4B people

Endorsements from trusted gatekeepers. It has a growing list of tier-one customers.

The company is experiencing noteworthy revenue growth. While overall quarterly revenue growth is over 100% in the last 16 quarters, its SaaS product line has grown 185% and is driven by the success of its products, operational execution fundamental changes in the way business is conducted

Attractive valuation. The shares appear to us inexpensive on an absolute and relative basis. Our $12 price target is based on the discounted value of all future earnings according to our estimates. Relative to peers, the shares appear inexpensive.

The shares are listed in Paris (Euronext Growth), Madrid (BME Growth) and New York (OTCQX Best Markets), are included in two Euronext indexes (Growth All Share and Tech Growth) and has more than 3,000 investors.

The company reports quarterly and while it does not report in U.S. GAAP, we have come as close as we can to that format here in our financial presentation and estimates. Our estimates are in Euros.

