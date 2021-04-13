Lleidanetworks Serveis Telemàtics S A : Litchfield Hills Research · Abril 2021

Lleidanetworks Serveis Telematics S.A. LLN-ES/LLEIF-US-Buy-$12 (€10) PT
Action Summary - 12 April 2021
Analyst Theodore R. O'Neill is initiating coverage of LLN-ES/LLEIF-US
-
We are initiating coverage of Lleidanetworks Serveis Telematics S.A. with a Buy rating and a $12 price target. LLEIF is a telecommunications company with a Software-as-a-service(SaaS) product suite that is benefitting from the global digital shift in commerce as business transactions of all kind go digital and move online. LLEIF's strength is in registered electronic notifications, eSignature and eContract and Data validation. Some industry peers place this market at more than 10B USD and growing double digits.
-
The shift to digital is being driven by four main factors: COVID-19;regulations; economics; and social.
-
Addressing multiple verticals that are both consumer-facing and B2B
-
There are significant barriers to entry. Its SaaS products are protected by more than 200 worldwide patents
-
The company is experiencing noteworthy revenue growth. While overall quarterly revenue growth is over 100% in the last 16 quarters, its SaaS product line has grown 185%
-
The shares are listed in Paris (Euronext Growth), Madrid (BME Growth) and New York (OTCQX), are included in two Euronext indexes (Growth All Share and Tech Growth) and has more than 3,000 investors.
-
The company reports quarterly and while it does not report in U.S. GAAP, we have come as close as we can to that format here in our financial presentation and estimates.
-
Attractive valuation. The shares appear to us inexpensive on an absolute and relative basis.
|
|
4/9 Closing price: $5.80
|
Market cap: $93 million
|
2022 P/E: 18
|
2022 EV / Sales: 3.4
|
|
|
Shares outstanding: 16.05
|
Insider ownership: 62%
|
Avg. trading volume on
|
Dividend/Yield: NA/NA
|
|
|
million
|
|
OTCQB: 500
|
|
|
|
GAAP estimates (EPS in Euros - Revenue in Euro millions)
|
|
Cash balance (in Euro
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Period
|
|
EPS
|
Revenue
|
|
Margin
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
2020P
|
|
•
|
3.87
|
|
|
|
|
1Q20A
|
|
0.00
|
4.05
|
|
10.5%
|
|
|
•
|
2021E
|
|
•
|
2.73
|
|
|
|
|
2Q20A
|
|
0.02
|
3.77
|
|
16.9%
|
|
|
•
|
2022E
|
|
•
|
7.81
|
|
|
|
|
3Q20A
|
|
0.04
|
3.91
|
|
26.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4Q20P
|
|
0.00
|
4.69
|
|
13.4%
|
|
|
Debt (in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY20P
|
|
0.06
|
16.42
|
|
16.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20.3%
|
|
|
•
|
2020P
|
|
•
|
1.75
|
|
|
|
|
1Q21E
|
|
0.04
|
4.70
|
|
|
|
•
|
2021E
|
|
•
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
2Q21E
|
|
0.03
|
4.80
|
|
17.8%
|
|
|
•
|
2022E
|
|
•
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
3Q21E
|
|
0.02
|
4.50
|
|
15.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4Q21E
|
|
0.06
|
5.50
|
|
22.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY21E
|
|
0.15
|
19.50
|
|
19.2%
|
|
|
EBITDA (in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1Q22E
|
|
0.05
|
|
5.50
|
|
22.5%
|
|
|
•
|
2020P
|
|
•
|
2.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
2021E
|
|
•
|
3.7
|
|
|
|
|
2Q22E
|
|
0.07
|
|
6.00
|
|
26.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
2022E
|
|
•
|
6.0
|
|
|
|
|
3Q22E
|
|
0.05
|
5.50
|
|
23.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4Q22E
|
|
0.09
|
|
6.50
|
|
28.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY22E
|
|
0.26
|
|
23.50
|
|
25.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: Numbers may not add due to rounding. See our full model in the back of this
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
report. P means preliminary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Risks/Valuation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
• Risks include: Highly competitive business; changes in customer demand; COVID-19.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
• Our $12 target is derived using a discounted future earnings model
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company description: LLEIF is a telecommunications company with a Software-as-a-service (SaaS) product suite
|
|
|
|
that is benefitting from the global digital shift in commerce as business transactions of all kind go digital and move
|
|
|
|
online. It also sells SMS services to business customers.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lleidanetworks Serveis Telematics S.A. LLN-ES/LLEIF-US-Buy-$12 (€10) PT
Investment Thesis
We are initiating coverage of Lleidanetworks Serveis Telematics S.A. with a Buy rating and a $12 price target.
LLEIF is a telecommunications company with a Software-as-a-service (SaaS) product suite that is benefitting from the global digital shift in commerce as business transactions of all kind go digital and move online. The tremendous growth in the Digital Verification and Identity market is part of the macro trend of businesses migrating towards digital-first online services, commerce, and transactions, including for those services once defined by physical interaction and exchange. According to recent presentations by the Telos Corporation (TLS-NR), and regulatory filings from Ipsidy Inc. (IDTY-NR), the Global Digital Identity market is valued it more than 13.7B USD and will grow with a 17.3% CAGR through 2024. In a separate regulatory filing, Ipsidy says the market for Identity-as-a-Service is currently worth 18.9B USD and is growing at a CAGR of 17%.
The shift to digital is being driven by four main factors: 1) COVID-19is driving businesses and consumers desire/requirement for touchless transactions; 2) Regulations driven by terrorism, identity fraud and rapid globalization;
-
Economics. Digital transformations reduce transaction costs and can help retain customers; and 4) Social, where mobile-first consumers demand products and services with little to no friction for on-boarding and transactions.
It is addressing multiple verticals that are both consumer-facing and B2B. The company primarily addresses:
-
Banks and Fintech
-
Energy and utilities
-
Health Services
-
Insurance and Insurtech
-
Public Administrators
-
Real Estate
There are significant barriers to entry. Its SaaS products are protected by more than 203 worldwide patents, making it one of the largest portfolios in the industry. It has patents in 63 countries representing a population of nearly 3.4B people
Endorsements from trusted gatekeepers. It has a growing list of tier-one customers.
The company is experiencing noteworthy revenue growth. While overall quarterly revenue growth is over 100% in the last 16 quarters, its SaaS product line has grown 185% and is driven by the success of its products, operational execution fundamental changes in the way business is conducted
Attractive valuation. The shares appear to us inexpensive on an absolute and relative basis. Our $12 price target is based on the discounted value of all future earnings according to our estimates. Relative to peers, the shares appear inexpensive.
The shares are listed in Paris (Euronext Growth), Madrid (BME Growth) and New York (OTCQX Best Markets), are included in two Euronext indexes (Growth All Share and Tech Growth) and has more than 3,000 investors.
The company reports quarterly and while it does not report in U.S. GAAP, we have come as close as we can to that format here in our financial presentation and estimates. Our estimates are in Euros.
.
|
Lleidanetworks Serveis Telematics S.A. LLN-ES/LLEIF-US-Buy-$12 (€10) PT
Trading History
The shares have traded on the OTCQB since November 2020 so the short history of trading and low volume on that exchange is not unusual (see Figure 1). The company has been public since October 2015 and has a rich history of trading and volume in Madrid (see Figure 2).
Figure 1 - LLeidanetworks Serveis Telematics SA - Trading on OTCQB since November
2020
Source: FactSet
|
Lleidanetworks Serveis Telematics S.A. LLN-ES/LLEIF-US-Buy-$12 (€10) PT
Figure 2 - LLeidanetworks Serveis Telematics SA - Trading History since inception
Source: FactSet
Valuation Methodology
We believe LLEIF is undervalued and we support that belief with two valuation techniques, both of which suggest the shares are undervalued at the current price. For the purposes of determining our price target we use a discounted future earnings model. For the purpose of confirming our price target we look at comparable company valuations:
-
The discounted value of all future earnings was used for our price target (see Figure 3)
Discounted2) ValuationFuturerelative Earningsto peers (see-FigureBasis4)for Price Target
Our 12-month price target of $12.00 (€10) is based on a discounted future earnings model (Figure 3). For the purposes of deriving an earnings-based price target, we assume the company generates a small profit for FY21 and continues to grow into the future. The model sums up all earnings per share, discounted at 7% to arrive at a per share valuation. Note, this model understates future novel product developments, probably understates the tax benefits, but offsetting that, the earnings never have a down year. The implied share price is €10.07 and at 1.20 conversion equals $12.08, which we round down to $12.00.
|
Lleidanetworks Serveis Telematics S.A. LLN-ES/LLEIF-US-Buy-$12 (€10) PT
Figure 3 - LLeidanetworks Serveis Telematics SA - Implied Price Target Calculation
|
|
|
|
|
Discounted Earnings
|
€ 10.07
|
|
Year 1 is
|
Forecast
|
Discounted
|
|
2021
|
EPS
|
EPS
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
0.15
|
€ 0.15
|
|
2
|
0.22
|
€ 0.19
|
|
3
|
0.30
|
€ 0.24
|
|
4
|
0.45
|
€ 0.34
|
|
5
|
0.60
|
€ 0.43
|
|
Terminal
|
|
|
|
Value
|
|
€ 8.72
ValuationSource: LitchfieldRelativeHi ls Res archto LLCPeers
If we compare LLEIF to a simple average of its peers (Figure 4), the shares sell at a significant discount on every metric. These metrics indicate the stock price should be more than 100% higher than where it is today. This supports our $12 price target. If the shares traded for $12.00 today, its 2021 and 2022 Sales Multiples would still be below average. Details on each of the peers can be found in Figure 9 near the back of the report. The companies we used in Figure 9 are in similar lines of business although none of them are a perfect match.
Figure 4 - LLeidanetworks Serveis Telematics SA - Summary Discount to Peers
|
|
2022 PE
|
2021 Sales
|
2021 EV /
|
2022 Sales
|
2022 EV /
|
2021 PE
|
|
|
Multiple
|
Revenue
|
Multiple
|
Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Peers
|
47.16
|
8.98
|
8.96
|
7.22
|
7.25
|
53.77
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LLEIF
|
22.40
|
4.78
|
4.78
|
3.97
|
3.96
|
38.83
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Discount to
|
53%
|
47%
|
47%
|
45%
|
45%
|
28%
|
Peers
|
|
|
|
|
|
Source: Litchfield Hills Research LLC and Refinitiv Eikon
Notes on our Financial Forecasts
The company reports results using the Spanish New General Accounting Plan 1990, which is non-US GAAP. However, what we show in our published financials is our best translation into US GAAP. Because our financial model's, income statement, balance sheet and cash flow are fully integrated and rely on GAAP data, we may have to infer some balance sheet or income statement items in order to tie it all together. When we do that, we make the adjustment in the last line in the cash flow.
|
