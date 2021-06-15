Log in
Lleidanetworks Serveis Telemàtics S A : Lleida.net signs a contract with The Phone House to process the delivery of more than 300,000 certified electronic contracts per year

06/15/2021 | 01:40am EDT
Lleida.net signs a contract with The Phone House to process the delivery of more than 300,000 certified electronic contracts per year
15 Jun 2021 07:30 CEST

Disclaimer

Lleidanetworks Serveis Telematics SA published this content on 15 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2021 05:39:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
