Lleidanetworks Serveis Telemàtics S A : Lleida.net signs a contract with The Phone House to process the delivery of more than 300,000 certified electronic contracts per year

Lleida.net signs a contract with The Phone House to process the delivery of more than 300,000 certified electronic contracts per year

Madrid, June 15th - Technology services company Lleida.net (BME:LLN) (EPA:ALLLN) (OTCQX:LLEIF) has signed a new contract with The Phone House to provide the telecommunication products chain with the signing of more than 300,000 certified electronic contracts per year. Through this agreement, signed for one year and renewable annually,The Phone House will use the Spanish listed company's Click & Sign technology to sign online contracts with its customers and suppliers. 'The market has started to systematically trust the e-contracting technology as a secure and reliable way to replace traditional contracts,' explained Sisco Sapena, CEO and founder of the company. 'We are very pleased that The Phone House has bet on us for an agreement of such a size,' he said. The Phone House chain, which has been operating in the Spanish market since 1997, is the leading company in the sale of telecommunications and home services. The brand, which belongs to the multinational Dominion, employs more than 2,000 professionals. Its more than 500 physical stores are visited by more than 32 million customers a year, while another 35 million access the company through its website. With Click & Sign, electronic document signing is quick and easy, requires no application installation, is optimized for any device and offers the same legal validity as traditional contracts. All documents signed with the technology comply with the European eIDAS regulation and the U.S. UETA Act, as well as those of 30 other countries. Lleida.net's SaaS services have multiplied by up to 500 per cent in the last two years, as a result of new contracts being signed worldwide and the change in usage habits caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Recently, the company announced that during the first quarter of 2021, which revealed a significant increase compared to the same period last year and two years ago. In this period, the traffic volume of all its SaaS products, and especially the Click&Sign API product, grew. The number of API-signed Click&Sign circuits multiplied by 64.85 per cent during the first quarter of 2021, compared to the first quarter of 2020, and has multiplied 3.6 times over the past two years.

In 2020, Lleida.net's SaaS services grew by 59 per cent to €5.69 million. The company plans that in 2021, for the first time, the line will account for more than fifty per cent of its revenues. Click & Sign's clients include Bankinter, Wizink, Holaluz, BNP Paribas, Mapfre and Zurich. Lleida.net is already the European leader in the field of certified electronic notification and contracting. It has more than 200 patents in the field, granted by more than 50 countries in the five continents, and its intellectual property portfolio is one of the most important in the industry worldwide. Currently, more than 75 countries recognize the legal validity of its electronic methods as a means of certifying legal notices in contracting processes. It is listed on the OTCQX Best Market index in New York, on Euronext Growth in Paris and on BME Growth in Madrid. The company's General Shareholders' Meeting recently approved a 25 per cent increase in dividends compared to last year.