FR: http://www.lleida.net/docs/inversores/fr/20210414_HRelev.pdf
EN: http://www.lleida.net/docs/inversores/en/20210414_HRelev.pdf
ZH: http://www.lleida.net/docs/inversores/zh/20210414_HRelev.pdf
Madrid, 14 de abril del 2021
Otra Información Relevante
LLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS TELEMÀTICS S.A.
Presentación en foro Technology Investor Conference
Conforme a lo previsto en el artículo 17 del Reglamento (UE) nº 596/2014 sobre abuso de mercado y en el artículo 228 del texto refundido de la Ley de Mercado de Valores, aprobado por RDL 4/2015, de 23 de octubre, y disposiciones concordantes, así como en la Circular 3/2020 del BME MTF Equity sobre información a suministrar por Empresas en Expansión, por la presente LLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS TELEMÀTICS S.A.: (en adelante "Lleida.net, o la "Sociedad" o la "Compañía") pone en su conocimiento la siguiente información que ha sido elaborada bajo la exclusiva responsabilidad del emisor y sus administradores:
Con motivo de la participación de Lleida.net en el foro Tecnology Investor Conference organizado por OTC Markets y VirtualInvestorsConference.com el 15 de abril de 2021, se adjunta la presentación que será utilizada en dicho evento.
Quedamos a su disposición para cualquier aclaración que consideren oportuna.
En Madrid, a 14 de abril de 2021.
Francisco Sapena, CEO
|
Presidente del Consejo de Administración
|
Firmado digitalmente
|
por 40897755Y
|
|
|
FRANCISCO JOSE
|
|
SAPENA (R:A25345331)
|
|
Fecha: 2021.04.14
|
|
15:16:05 +02'00'
TECHNOLOGY INVESTOR CONFERENCE
LLEIDA.NET (OTCQX:LLEIF) (EPA:ALLLN) (BME:LLN)
Lleida.net IS A SaaS COMPANY IN THE eSIGNATURE AND
eNOTIFICATION INDUSTRY
Founded in 1995, Lleida.net is a multinational B2B SaaS company providing eSignature and eNotification services. The company has clients in 160 countries and operates from 19 offices around the world.
Directed by its original founder and CEO, Sisco Sapena, it provides Registered Electronic Notification, Signature and Contracting Services to thousands of clients around the world. Thanks to Lleida.net's technology, they can communicate with millions of its stakeholders every month, in a reliable way that guarantees legal validity.
The company's SaaS line of business grows Year over Year, and almost quintupled its billings during the pandemic, due to a change in consumer habits by companies and individuals.
Lleida.net has one of the largest IP portfolios in the eSignature, eNotification and eContracting industry, with over 203 patents granted by 64 countries.
Its cutting-edge technology is used by the postal services of six countries (including the Emirates, South Africa and Colombia) to communicate with its citizens digitally.
Lleida.net AFTER THE PANDEMIC
Due to the accelerated digitalization process brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, Lleida.net's eSignature, eNotification and eContracting technology has been adopted by all kind of clients (B2C, B2B and B2B2C) all over the world (mainly in Europe, the Middle East, Latin America and Africa) as a way to ensure its business continuity.
The proprietary and patented technology underlining Lleida.net's stance in the market is being introduced in global markets by strong commercial teams in three continents.
4
Para continuar a leer este documento, haga clic aquí para la versión original.
Disclaimer
Lleidanetworks Serveis Telematics SA published this content on 14 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2021 19:16:04 UTC.