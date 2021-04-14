Log in
LLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS TELEMÀTICS, S.A.

(LLN)
Lleidanetworks Serveis Telemàtics S A : Presentación en foro Technology Investor Conference

04/14/2021 | 03:17pm EDT
FR: http://www.lleida.net/docs/inversores/fr/20210414_HRelev.pdf

EN: http://www.lleida.net/docs/inversores/en/20210414_HRelev.pdf

ZH: http://www.lleida.net/docs/inversores/zh/20210414_HRelev.pdf

Madrid, 14 de abril del 2021

Otra Información Relevante

LLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS TELEMÀTICS S.A.

Presentación en foro Technology Investor Conference

Conforme a lo previsto en el artículo 17 del Reglamento (UE) nº 596/2014 sobre abuso de mercado y en el artículo 228 del texto refundido de la Ley de Mercado de Valores, aprobado por RDL 4/2015, de 23 de octubre, y disposiciones concordantes, así como en la Circular 3/2020 del BME MTF Equity sobre información a suministrar por Empresas en Expansión, por la presente LLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS TELEMÀTICS S.A.: (en adelante "Lleida.net, o la "Sociedad" o la "Compañía") pone en su conocimiento la siguiente información que ha sido elaborada bajo la exclusiva responsabilidad del emisor y sus administradores:

Con motivo de la participación de Lleida.net en el foro Tecnology Investor Conference organizado por OTC Markets y VirtualInvestorsConference.com el 15 de abril de 2021, se adjunta la presentación que será utilizada en dicho evento.

Quedamos a su disposición para cualquier aclaración que consideren oportuna.

En Madrid, a 14 de abril de 2021.

Francisco Sapena, CEO

Presidente del Consejo de Administración

Firmado digitalmente

por 40897755Y

FRANCISCO JOSE

SAPENA (R:A25345331)

Fecha: 2021.04.14

15:16:05 +02'00'

TECHNOLOGY INVESTOR CONFERENCE

LLEIDA.NET (OTCQX:LLEIF) (EPA:ALLLN) (BME:LLN)

2

Lleida.net IS A SaaS COMPANY IN THE eSIGNATURE AND

eNOTIFICATION INDUSTRY

Founded in 1995, Lleida.net is a multinational B2B SaaS company providing eSignature and eNotification services. The company has clients in 160 countries and operates from 19 offices around the world.

Directed by its original founder and CEO, Sisco Sapena, it provides Registered Electronic Notification, Signature and Contracting Services to thousands of clients around the world. Thanks to Lleida.net's technology, they can communicate with millions of its stakeholders every month, in a reliable way that guarantees legal validity.

The company's SaaS line of business grows Year over Year, and almost quintupled its billings during the pandemic, due to a change in consumer habits by companies and individuals.

Lleida.net has one of the largest IP portfolios in the eSignature, eNotification and eContracting industry, with over 203 patents granted by 64 countries.

Its cutting-edge technology is used by the postal services of six countries (including the Emirates, South Africa and Colombia) to communicate with its citizens digitally.

3

Lleida.net AFTER THE PANDEMIC

Due to the accelerated digitalization process brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, Lleida.net's eSignature, eNotification and eContracting technology has been adopted by all kind of clients (B2C, B2B and B2B2C) all over the world (mainly in Europe, the Middle East, Latin America and Africa) as a way to ensure its business continuity.

The proprietary and patented technology underlining Lleida.net's stance in the market is being introduced in global markets by strong commercial teams in three continents.

4

Para continuar a leer este documento, haga clic aquí para la versión original.

Disclaimer

Lleidanetworks Serveis Telematics SA published this content on 14 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 17,7 M 21,2 M 21,2 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 1,24 M 1,49 M 1,49 M
P/E ratio 2020 41,2x
Yield 2020 0,17%
Capitalization 93,3 M 112 M 112 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,35x
EV / Sales 2021 4,55x
Nbr of Employees 80
Free-Float 62,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 9,08 €
Last Close Price 5,85 €
Spread / Highest target 70,9%
Spread / Average Target 55,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 39,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Francisco José Sapena Soler Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Arrate María Usandizaga Ruiz Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director & CAO
Jordi Ramón Piñol Chief Technical Officer
Manuel Gallo Chief Operations Officer-EMEA
Eva Pane Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS TELEMÀTICS, S.A.-4.10%107
AT&T INC.3.03%211 513
T-MOBILE US, INC.-3.01%162 546
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.23.60%160 670
KDDI CORPORATION11.77%72 095
VODAFONE GROUP PLC10.86%51 877
