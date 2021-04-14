Lleidanetworks Serveis Telemàtics S A : Presentación en foro Technology Investor Conference

Founded in 1995, Lleida.net is a multinational B2B SaaS company providing eSignature and eNotification services. The company has clients in 160 countries and operates from 19 offices around the world.

Directed by its original founder and CEO, Sisco Sapena, it provides Registered Electronic Notification, Signature and Contracting Services to thousands of clients around the world. Thanks to Lleida.net's technology, they can communicate with millions of its stakeholders every month, in a reliable way that guarantees legal validity.