Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Lloyd Fonds AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    L1OA   DE000A12UP29

LLOYD FONDS AG

(L1OA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  08:40 2022-09-12 am EDT
6.090 EUR   -0.16%
10:50aLLOYD FONDS : Geschäftsbericht 2021 - EN
PU
09/07LLOYD FONDS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09/07LLOYD FONDS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lloyd Fonds : Geschäftsbericht 2021 - EN

09/12/2022 | 10:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hamburg

Frankfurt

Munich

Annual Report 2021

,

2021

2020

2019

Assets under Management*

2,2

1,7

1,1

LLOYD FONDS LIQUID ASSETS (EUR billion)

Group figures*

EUR million

Sales (gross)

26,1

27,7

8,2

EBITDA

4,6

7,0

-9,7

Net profit after tax**

6,6

1,0

-0,1

Net operating cash flows

20,0

-0,9

-3,2

Total assets

116,9

113,7

104,8

Equity

48,4

42,7

41,2

Equity ratio (%)

41,3

37,6

39,3

Headcount (as of Dec. 31) ***

80

69

68

Percentages based on figures expressed as EUR 000s

  • Excluding the two acquisitions BV Holding AG and growney GmbH ** Before non-controlling interests
    *** Including Lange Assets & Consulting GmbH

2

Lloyd Fonds AG

Our aspiration:

Next-generation assets

Lloyd Fonds AG is an innovative financial services provider that generates returns for its partners and customers with active, sustainable and digital investment solutions.

Established in 1995, the bank-independent company has been listed on the stock exchange since 2005. Lloyd Fonds AG has been included in Deutsche Börse's "Scale" segment in Frankfurt (ISIN: DE000A12UP29) since March 2017.

NEXT-GENERATION ASSETS

LLOYD WEALTH

Active. Added. Value.

Individual. Added. Value.

Active fund management/

Personal asset management/

special mandates

special mandates

BV Holding AG *

Licensed in accordance with Section

Licensed in accordance with Section

15 of the Securities Institution Act**

15 of the Securities Institution Act***

LLOYD DIGITAL

Digital. Added. Value.

Smart investing

LAIC

growney

AI-based investment

simple investment

solutions for all risk classes

solutions for all

customers

Licensed in accordance with Section 15 of the Securities Institution Act****

* Completion of the owner control process confirmed by BaFin in a letter dated March 15, 2022. The closing of the acquisition is subject to further conditions.

** SPSW Capital GmbH *** Lange Assets & Consulting GmbH, BV Bayrische Vermögen GmbH, MFI Asset Management GmbH **** LAIC Vermögensverwaltung GmbH, growney GmbH.

The LLOYD FONDS business segment is positioned as a specialist provider of non-benchmarked equity, fixed-income and mixed funds with a clear focus on active alpha strategies. All funds are managed by experienced specialists with a proven track record and incorporate an integrated sustainability strategy in the investment process.

The LLOYD WEALTH business segment is committed to the pro- active, holistic 360° implementation of the individual goals of high net-worth clients by means of personal asset management.

The LLOYD WEALTH business segment is committed to the pro- active, holistic 360° implementation of the individual goals of high net-worth clients by means of personal asset management.

The LLOYD DIGITAL business segment offers digital and risk-optimized investment solutions for private investors and institutional clients via WealthTech LAIC and FinTech growney.

The aim of Strategy 2023/25 is to position Lloyd Fonds AG as an innovative quality leader in asset management in Germany.

3

Contents

Company

Group management report

--------------------------------------

--------------------------------------

--------------------------------------

Management Board

8

1 Fundamental information

4 Employee and

--------------------------------------

on the Group

36

compensation report

51

Foreword by the Management Board

10

--------------------------------------

--------------------------------------

--------------------------------------

1.1 Business activities

36

5 Risk report

52

Supervisory Board

12

--------------------------------------

--------------------------------------

--------------------------------------

1.2 Organization and

5.1 Risk management system

52

Report of the Supervisory Board

14

governance structure

36

--------------------------------------

--------------------------------------

--------------------------------------

5.2 Economic and sector risks

52

Corporate governance

18

1.3 Legal structure

36

--------------------------------------

--------------------------------------

--------------------------------------

5.3 Operating and strategic risks

53

Lloyd Fonds share

19

1.4 Planning and management

--------------------------------------

--------------------------------------

process systems

38

5.4 Organization and personnel

Digitalization

21

--------------------------------------

management risks

58

--------------------------------------

2 Business report

39

--------------------------------------

User centricity

24

--------------------------------------

5.5 IT risks

58

--------------------------------------

2.1 Macroeconomic and sector

--------------------------------------

Sustainability

26

environment

39

5.6 Financial risks

58

--------------------------------------

--------------------------------------

--------------------------------------

LLOYD FONDS

28

2.2 Business performance and

5.7 Overall assessment of risk situation

59

--------------------------------------

economic situation

40

--------------------------------------

LLOYD WEALTH

30

--------------------------------------

5.8 Main characteristics of the

--------------------------------------

2.3 Target achievement and general

accounting-related internal control and

LLOYD DIGITAL

32

statement on economic situation

44

risk management system

60

--------------------------------------

--------------------------------------

--------------------------------------

3 Results of operations, net assets

6 Material events occurring after

and financial condition

46

the reporting date

62

--------------------------------------

--------------------------------------

3.1 Results of operations

46

7 Outlook

63

--------------------------------------

--------------------------------------

3.2 Net assets

48

7.1 Macroeconomic and sector

--------------------------------------

environment

63

3.3 Financial condition

49

--------------------------------------

--------------------------------------

7.2 Business performance

64

--------------------------------------

7.3 Opportunities

65

--------------------------------------

4

Consolidated financial statements

--------------------------------------

--------------------------------------

1 Consolidated income statement

70

6 Notes to the consolidated

--------------------------------------

financial statements

75

2 Consolidated statement of

--------------------------------------

comprehensive income

71

6.1 General information

75

--------------------------------------

--------------------------------------

3 Consolidated balance sheet

72

6.2 Summary of significant

--------------------------------------

accounting policies

75

4 Consolidated cash flow statement

73

--------------------------------------

--------------------------------------

6.3 Financial risk management

86

5 Consolidated statement of

--------------------------------------

changes in equity

74

6.4 Use of estimates and assumptions

--------------------------------------

and changes to estimates and

discretionary decisions

90

--------------------------------------

6.5 Segment report

91

--------------------------------------

6.6 Notes on the consolidated income

statement

95

--------------------------------------

6.7 Notes on the consolidated

balance sheet

97

--------------------------------------

6.8 Notes on the consolidated cash

flow statement

104

--------------------------------------

6.9 Other disclosures

105

--------------------------------------

7 Responsibility statement

109

--------------------------------------

8 Independent auditor's opinion

110

--------------------------------------

9 Financial calendar

114

--------------------------------------

5

Um den Rest dieser Noodl zu lesen, rufen Sie bitte die Originalversion auf, und zwar hier.

Disclaimer

Lloyd Fonds AG published this content on 12 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2022 14:49:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LLOYD FONDS AG
10:50aLLOYD FONDS : Geschäftsbericht 2021 - EN
PU
09/07LLOYD FONDS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by per..
EQ
09/07LLOYD FONDS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by per..
EQ
06/28LLOYD FONDS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by per..
EQ
06/28LLOYD FONDS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by per..
EQ
03/31Lloyd Fonds AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
02/02LLOYD FONDS AG : RIGHTS ISSUE: 1 new share @ 13 EUR for 21 existing shares
FA
01/11Lloyd Fonds AG acquired 50% of stake in SKAN Group AG.
CI
2021Lloyd Fonds Set To Acquire BV Holding
MT
2021Growney Gmbh announced that it expects to receive €3 million in funding from Lloyd..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 33,1 M 33,2 M 33,2 M
Net income 2022 0,20 M 0,20 M 0,20 M
Net Debt 2022 12,0 M 12,1 M 12,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 407x
Yield 2022 0,27%
Capitalization 81,3 M 81,6 M 81,6 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,82x
EV / Sales 2023 2,07x
Nbr of Employees 80
Free-Float 100%
Chart LLOYD FONDS AG
Duration : Period :
Lloyd Fonds AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LLOYD FONDS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 6,10 €
Average target price 12,53 €
Spread / Average Target 105%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Achim Plate Chief Executive Officer
Klaus M. Pinter General Manager
Claas Mueller-Lankenau Head-Information Technology
Michael Schmidt Chief Investment Officer
Henning Soltau Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LLOYD FONDS AG-59.56%82
BLACKROCK, INC.-24.04%104 854
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-14.30%78 255
UBS GROUP AG-3.59%53 630
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-24.00%35 670
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-19.77%33 267