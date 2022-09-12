Lloyd Fonds : Geschäftsbericht 2021 - EN

|
Company
|
|
Group management report
|
|
--------------------------------------
|
--------------------------------------
|
--------------------------------------
|
Management Board
|
8
|
1 Fundamental information
|
|
4 Employee and
|
|
--------------------------------------
|
on the Group
|
36
|
compensation report
|
51
|
Foreword by the Management Board
|
10
|
--------------------------------------
|
--------------------------------------
|
--------------------------------------
|
1.1 Business activities
|
36
|
5 Risk report
|
52
|
Supervisory Board
|
12
|
--------------------------------------
|
--------------------------------------
|
--------------------------------------
|
1.2 Organization and
|
|
5.1 Risk management system
|
52
|
Report of the Supervisory Board
|
14
|
governance structure
|
36
|
--------------------------------------
|
--------------------------------------
|
--------------------------------------
|
5.2 Economic and sector risks
|
52
|
Corporate governance
|
18
|
1.3 Legal structure
|
36
|
--------------------------------------
|
--------------------------------------
|
--------------------------------------
|
5.3 Operating and strategic risks
|
53
|
Lloyd Fonds share
|
19
|
1.4 Planning and management
|
|
--------------------------------------
|
--------------------------------------
|
process systems
|
38
|
5.4 Organization and personnel
|
|
Digitalization
|
21
|
--------------------------------------
|
management risks
|
58
|
--------------------------------------
|
2 Business report
|
39
|
--------------------------------------
|
User centricity
|
24
|
--------------------------------------
|
5.5 IT risks
|
58
|
--------------------------------------
|
2.1 Macroeconomic and sector
|
|
--------------------------------------
|
Sustainability
|
26
|
environment
|
39
|
5.6 Financial risks
|
58
|
--------------------------------------
|
--------------------------------------
|
--------------------------------------
|
LLOYD FONDS
|
28
|
2.2 Business performance and
|
|
5.7 Overall assessment of risk situation
|
59
|
--------------------------------------
|
economic situation
|
40
|
--------------------------------------
|
LLOYD WEALTH
|
30
|
--------------------------------------
|
5.8 Main characteristics of the
|
|
--------------------------------------
|
2.3 Target achievement and general
|
|
accounting-related internal control and
|
|
LLOYD DIGITAL
|
32
|
statement on economic situation
|
44
|
risk management system
|
60
|
--------------------------------------
|
--------------------------------------
|
--------------------------------------
|
|
|
3 Results of operations, net assets
|
|
6 Material events occurring after
|
|
|
|
and financial condition
|
46
|
the reporting date
|
62
|
|
|
--------------------------------------
|
--------------------------------------
|
|
|
3.1 Results of operations
|
46
|
7 Outlook
|
63
|
|
|
--------------------------------------
|
--------------------------------------
|
|
|
3.2 Net assets
|
48
|
7.1 Macroeconomic and sector
|
|
|
|
--------------------------------------
|
environment
|
63
|
|
|
3.3 Financial condition
|
49
|
--------------------------------------
|
|
|
--------------------------------------
|
7.2 Business performance
|
64
|
|
|
|
|
--------------------------------------
|
|
|
|
|
7.3 Opportunities
|
65
|
|
|
|
|
--------------------------------------