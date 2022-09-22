12g3-2(b): 82- ________ - Form 6-K

No. 1 Regulatory News Service Announcement, dated 22 September 2022
re: Director/PDMR Shareholding
22 September 2022
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC ('GROUP') - NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ('PDMRs') IN ORDINARY SHARES OF THE GROUP OF 10 PENCE EACH ('SHARES')
This announcement should be read in conjunction with the disclosures in the 2021 Annual Report and Accounts published on 24 February 2022. The 2021 Annual Report and Accounts is available on the 'Financial downloads' page in the 'Investors' section of the Group's websitewww.lloydsbankinggroup.com.
FIXED SHARE AWARDS
This announcement details the number of Shares acquired by PDMRs in respect of the third quarter of 2022 under the Group's Fixed Share Award. In this respect, the PDMRs listed in the table below acquired on 22 September 2022, after the settlement of income tax and national insurance contributions, the number of Shares as set out by their name. The acquisition price was 48.1791 pence per Share.
The Shares will be held on behalf of the PDMRs and will be released over a three year period, with one-third being released each year on 22 September.
Name
Shares
Charlie Nunn
281,955
William Chalmers
135,338
Antonio Lorenzo
134,210
David Oldfield
131,579
Janet Pope
93,985
Stephen Shelley
133,459
Andrew Walton
93,985
Release of Group Ownership Share Awards
The Exec GOS awards which related to performance in 2019 were partially released on 22 September 2022. In respect of the portion of these awards that were released, the Group announces that on 22 September 2022, after the settlement of income tax and national insurance contributions, the PDMRs listed in the table below received (for no payment) the number of Shares as set out by their name.
Executive Directors and Material Risk Takers (as identified at the time of the award) are required to retain any shares vesting under the 2019 Exec GOS until March 2023.
Name
2019 Exec GOS1
Antonio Lorenzo
185,577
David Oldfield
185,577
Janet Pope
100,427
Stephen Shelley
164,131
Andrew Walton
37,243
1As previously disclosed, the 2019 Exec GOS vested at 41.8%.
BUY OUT AWARD FOR CHIEF PEOPLE AND PLACES OFFICER
Sharon Doherty joined the Group on 6 June 2022 and was appointed as Chief People and Places Officer. It was agreed that Ms Doherty would on appointment be granted deferred share awards over 6,272,966 Shares to replace unvested awards from her previous employer that are forfeit as a result of her joining the Group. The awards will vest in two parts, 50% in June 2023 and the remaining 50% in June 2024. The awards were granted in accordance with the regulatory requirements for buy-outs to which the Group is subject, as detailed in the PRA Rulebook and corresponding FCA requirements.
ENQUIRIES:
Investor Relations
Douglas Radcliffe
Group Investor Relations Director
Email: douglas.radcliffe@lloydsbanking.com
Group Corporate Affairs
Matt Smith
Head of Media Relations
Email: matt.smith@lloydsbanking.com
+44 (0) 207356 1571
+44 (0) 20 7356 3522
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Charlie Nunn
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Group Chief Executive
b)
Initial notification / Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Lloyds Banking Group plc
b)
LEI
549300PPXHEU2JF0AM85
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
GB0008706128
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Shares - In respect of the third quarter of 2022 under the Group's Fixed Share Award.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Fixed Share Award
GBP00.481791
281,955
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
N/A (single transaction)
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-09-22
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
William Chalmers
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Financial Officer
b)
Initial notification / Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Lloyds Banking Group plc
b)
LEI
549300PPXHEU2JF0AM85
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
GB0008706128
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Shares - In respect of the third quarter of 2022 under the Group's Fixed Share Award.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Fixed Share Award
GBP00.481791
135,338
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
N/A (single transaction)
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-09-22
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Antonio Lorenzo
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
CEO, Insurance, Pensions and Investments
b)
Initial notification / Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Lloyds Banking Group plc
b)
LEI
549300PPXHEU2JF0AM85
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
GB0008706128
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Shares - In respect of the third quarter of 2022 under the Group's Fixed Share Award.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Fixed Share Award
GBP00.481791
134,210
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
N/A (single transaction)
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-09-22
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
GB0008706128
b)
Nature of the transaction
Shares acquired in respect of the vesting of the 2019 Group Ownership Share (GOS) Award on a net of income tax and national insurance contributions (NICs) basis.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
GBP00.0000
185,577
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
N/A (single transaction)
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-09-22
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
David Oldfield
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
CEO, Commercial Banking and Interim Group Chief Operating Officer
b)
Initial notification / Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Lloyds Banking Group plc
b)
LEI
549300PPXHEU2JF0AM85
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
GB0008706128
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Shares - In respect of the third quarter of 2022 under the Group's Fixed Share Award.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Fixed Share Award
GBP00.481791
131,579
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
N/A (single transaction)
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-09-22
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
GB0008706128
b)
Nature of the transaction
Shares acquired in respect of the vesting of the 2019 Group Ownership Share (GOS) Award on a net of income tax and national insurance contributions (NICs) basis.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
GBP00.0000
185,577
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
N/A (single transaction)
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-09-22
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Janet Pope
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief of Staff and Group Director, Sustainable Business
b)
Initial notification / Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Lloyds Banking Group plc
b)
LEI
549300PPXHEU2JF0AM85
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
GB0008706128
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Shares - In respect of the third quarter of 2022 under the Group's Fixed Share Award.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Fixed Share Award
GBP00.481791
93,985
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
N/A (single transaction)
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-09-22
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
GB0008706128
b)
Nature of the transaction
Shares acquired in respect of the vesting of the 2019 Group Ownership Share (GOS) Award on a net of income tax and national insurance contributions (NICs) basis.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
GBP00.0000
100,427
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
N/A (single transaction)
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-09-22
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Stephen Shelley
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Risk Officer
b)
Initial notification / Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Lloyds Banking Group plc
b)
LEI
549300PPXHEU2JF0AM85
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
GB0008706128
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Shares - In respect of the third quarter of 2022 under the Group's Fixed Share Award.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Fixed Share Award
GBP00.481791
133,459
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
N/A (single transaction)
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-09-22
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
GB0008706128
b)
Nature of the transaction
Shares acquired in respect of the vesting of the 2019 Group Ownership Share (GOS) Award on a net of income tax and national insurance contributions (NICs) basis.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
GBP00.0000
164,131
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
N/A (single transaction)
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-09-22
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Andrew Walton
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Corporate Affairs Officer
b)
Initial notification / Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Lloyds Banking Group plc
b)
LEI
549300PPXHEU2JF0AM85
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
GB0008706128
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Shares - In respect of the third quarter of 2022 under the Group's Fixed Share Award.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Fixed Share Award
GBP00.481791
93,985
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
N/A (single transaction)
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-09-22
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
GB0008706128
b)
Nature of the transaction
Shares acquired in respect of the vesting of the 2019 Group Ownership Share (GOS) Award on a net of income tax and national insurance contributions (NICs) basis.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
GBP00.0000
37,243
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
N/A (single transaction)
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-09-22
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Sharon Doherty
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief People and Places Officer
b)
Initial notification / Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Lloyds Banking Group plc
b)
LEI
549300PPXHEU2JF0AM85
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
GB0008706128
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of awards under the Group's Deferred Bonus Plan 2021 in the form of options
