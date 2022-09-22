12g3-2(b): 82- ________ - Form 6-K

12g3-2(b): 82- ________

No. 1 Regulatory News Service Announcement, dated 22 September 2022

re: Director/PDMR Shareholding

22 September 2022

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC ('GROUP') - NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ('PDMRs') IN ORDINARY SHARES OF THE GROUP OF 10 PENCE EACH ('SHARES')

This announcement should be read in conjunction with the disclosures in the 2021 Annual Report and Accounts published on 24 February 2022. The 2021 Annual Report and Accounts is available on the 'Financial downloads' page in the 'Investors' section of the Group's websitewww.lloydsbankinggroup.com.

FIXED SHARE AWARDS

This announcement details the number of Shares acquired by PDMRs in respect of the third quarter of 2022 under the Group's Fixed Share Award. In this respect, the PDMRs listed in the table below acquired on 22 September 2022, after the settlement of income tax and national insurance contributions, the number of Shares as set out by their name. The acquisition price was 48.1791 pence per Share.

The Shares will be held on behalf of the PDMRs and will be released over a three year period, with one-third being released each year on 22 September.

Name Shares Charlie Nunn 281,955 William Chalmers 135,338 Antonio Lorenzo 134,210 David Oldfield 131,579 Janet Pope 93,985 Stephen Shelley 133,459 Andrew Walton 93,985

Release of Group Ownership Share Awards

The Exec GOS awards which related to performance in 2019 were partially released on 22 September 2022. In respect of the portion of these awards that were released, the Group announces that on 22 September 2022, after the settlement of income tax and national insurance contributions, the PDMRs listed in the table below received (for no payment) the number of Shares as set out by their name.

Executive Directors and Material Risk Takers (as identified at the time of the award) are required to retain any shares vesting under the 2019 Exec GOS until March 2023.

Name 2019 Exec GOS1 Antonio Lorenzo 185,577 David Oldfield 185,577 Janet Pope 100,427 Stephen Shelley 164,131 Andrew Walton 37,243

1As previously disclosed, the 2019 Exec GOS vested at 41.8%.

BUY OUT AWARD FOR CHIEF PEOPLE AND PLACES OFFICER

Sharon Doherty joined the Group on 6 June 2022 and was appointed as Chief People and Places Officer. It was agreed that Ms Doherty would on appointment be granted deferred share awards over 6,272,966 Shares to replace unvested awards from her previous employer that are forfeit as a result of her joining the Group. The awards will vest in two parts, 50% in June 2023 and the remaining 50% in June 2024. The awards were granted in accordance with the regulatory requirements for buy-outs to which the Group is subject, as detailed in the PRA Rulebook and corresponding FCA requirements.

ENQUIRIES:

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Charlie Nunn 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Chief Executive b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Lloyds Banking Group plc b) LEI 549300PPXHEU2JF0AM85 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each GB0008706128 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Shares - In respect of the third quarter of 2022 under the Group's Fixed Share Award. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Fixed Share Award GBP00.481791 281,955 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price N/A (single transaction) e) Date of the transaction 2022-09-22 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name William Chalmers 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Lloyds Banking Group plc b) LEI 549300PPXHEU2JF0AM85 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each GB0008706128 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Shares - In respect of the third quarter of 2022 under the Group's Fixed Share Award. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Fixed Share Award GBP00.481791 135,338 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price N/A (single transaction) e) Date of the transaction 2022-09-22 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Antonio Lorenzo 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO, Insurance, Pensions and Investments b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Lloyds Banking Group plc b) LEI 549300PPXHEU2JF0AM85 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each GB0008706128 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Shares - In respect of the third quarter of 2022 under the Group's Fixed Share Award. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Fixed Share Award GBP00.481791 134,210 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price N/A (single transaction) e) Date of the transaction 2022-09-22 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON) 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each GB0008706128 b) Nature of the transaction Shares acquired in respect of the vesting of the 2019 Group Ownership Share (GOS) Award on a net of income tax and national insurance contributions (NICs) basis. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP00.0000 185,577 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price N/A (single transaction) e) Date of the transaction 2022-09-22 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name David Oldfield 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO, Commercial Banking and Interim Group Chief Operating Officer b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Lloyds Banking Group plc b) LEI 549300PPXHEU2JF0AM85 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each GB0008706128 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Shares - In respect of the third quarter of 2022 under the Group's Fixed Share Award. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Fixed Share Award GBP00.481791 131,579 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price N/A (single transaction) e) Date of the transaction 2022-09-22 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON) 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each GB0008706128 b) Nature of the transaction Shares acquired in respect of the vesting of the 2019 Group Ownership Share (GOS) Award on a net of income tax and national insurance contributions (NICs) basis. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP00.0000 185,577 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price N/A (single transaction) e) Date of the transaction 2022-09-22 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Janet Pope 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief of Staff and Group Director, Sustainable Business b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Lloyds Banking Group plc b) LEI 549300PPXHEU2JF0AM85 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each GB0008706128 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Shares - In respect of the third quarter of 2022 under the Group's Fixed Share Award. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Fixed Share Award GBP00.481791 93,985 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price N/A (single transaction) e) Date of the transaction 2022-09-22 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON) 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each GB0008706128 b) Nature of the transaction Shares acquired in respect of the vesting of the 2019 Group Ownership Share (GOS) Award on a net of income tax and national insurance contributions (NICs) basis. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP00.0000 100,427 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price N/A (single transaction) e) Date of the transaction 2022-09-22 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Stephen Shelley 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Risk Officer b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Lloyds Banking Group plc b) LEI 549300PPXHEU2JF0AM85 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each GB0008706128 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Shares - In respect of the third quarter of 2022 under the Group's Fixed Share Award. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Fixed Share Award GBP00.481791 133,459 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price N/A (single transaction) e) Date of the transaction 2022-09-22 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON) 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each GB0008706128 b) Nature of the transaction Shares acquired in respect of the vesting of the 2019 Group Ownership Share (GOS) Award on a net of income tax and national insurance contributions (NICs) basis. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP00.0000 164,131 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price N/A (single transaction) e) Date of the transaction 2022-09-22 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Andrew Walton 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Corporate Affairs Officer b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Lloyds Banking Group plc b) LEI 549300PPXHEU2JF0AM85 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each GB0008706128 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Shares - In respect of the third quarter of 2022 under the Group's Fixed Share Award. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Fixed Share Award GBP00.481791 93,985 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price N/A (single transaction) e) Date of the transaction 2022-09-22 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON) 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each GB0008706128 b) Nature of the transaction Shares acquired in respect of the vesting of the 2019 Group Ownership Share (GOS) Award on a net of income tax and national insurance contributions (NICs) basis. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP00.0000 37,243 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price N/A (single transaction) e) Date of the transaction 2022-09-22 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue