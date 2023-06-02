Advanced search
    LLOY   GB0008706128

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC

(LLOY)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:31:24 2023-06-02 am EDT
45.06 GBX   +0.87%
09:22a12g3-2(b) : 82- ________ - Form 6-K
PU
02:03aAnalysis-Banks break taboo for high-risk bonds
RE
06/01Lightsource BP raises $460 million for solar projects in Louisiana, Indiana
RE
12g3-2(b): 82- ________ - Form 6-K

06/02/2023 | 09:22am EDT
12g3-2(b): 82- ________
Index to Exhibits
Item
No. 1 Regulatory News Service Announcement, dated 02 June 2023
re: Director/PDMR Shareholding
2June 2023
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC ("GROUP") - NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTION BY PERSON DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ("PDMR") AND PERSON CLOSELY ASSOCIATED IN ORDINARY SHARES OF THE GROUP OF 10 PENCE EACH ("SHARES")
Catherine Woods, a PDMR, and her husband, James Woods, acquired in a joint account 3,580 Shares on 31 May 2023 at a price of 48.0695 pence per Share through the reinvestment of the final dividend in respect of the year ended 31 December 2022 paid by the Group on 23 May 2023.
ENQUIRIES:
Investor Relations
Douglas Radcliffe
Group Investor Relations Director
Email: douglas.radcliffe@lloydsbanking.com
Group Corporate Affairs
Matt Smith
Head of Media Relations
Email: matt.smith@lloydsbanking.com
+44 (0) 207356 1571
+44 (0) 20 7356 3522
The following notification, made pursuant to Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation, provides further details of the above transaction.
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSON DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSON CLOSELY ASSOCIATED
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Catherine and James Woods
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Catherine Woods - Non-Executive Director
James Woods - Person Closely Associated with Catherine Woods
b)
Initial notification / Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Lloyds Banking Group plc
b)
LEI
549300PPXHEU2JF0AM85
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
GB0008706128
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Shares (through the reinvestment of the final dividend for 2022) in a joint account in the names of Catherine Woods and James Woods.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
GBP00.480695
3,580
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
N/A (single transaction)
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-05-31
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Attachments

Disclaimer

Lloyds Banking Group plc published this content on 02 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2023 13:21:47 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
