12g3-2(b): 82- ________ - Form 6-K

No. 1 Regulatory News Service Announcement, dated 02 June 2023

re: Director/PDMR Shareholding

2June 2023

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC ("GROUP") - NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTION BY PERSON DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ("PDMR") AND PERSON CLOSELY ASSOCIATED IN ORDINARY SHARES OF THE GROUP OF 10 PENCE EACH ("SHARES")

Catherine Woods, a PDMR, and her husband, James Woods, acquired in a joint account 3,580 Shares on 31 May 2023 at a price of 48.0695 pence per Share through the reinvestment of the final dividend in respect of the year ended 31 December 2022 paid by the Group on 23 May 2023.

ENQUIRIES:

Investor Relations Douglas Radcliffe Group Investor Relations Director Email: douglas.radcliffe@lloydsbanking.com Group Corporate Affairs Matt Smith Head of Media Relations Email: matt.smith@lloydsbanking.com

The following notification, made pursuant to Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation, provides further details of the above transaction.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSON DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSON CLOSELY ASSOCIATED