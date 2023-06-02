12g3-2(b): 82- ________ - Form 6-K

12g3-2(b): 82- ________
Item
No. 1 Regulatory News Service Announcement, dated 02 June 2023
re: Director/PDMR Shareholding
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC ("GROUP") - NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTION BY PERSON DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ("PDMR") AND PERSON CLOSELY ASSOCIATED IN ORDINARY SHARES OF THE GROUP OF 10 PENCE EACH ("SHARES")
Catherine Woods, a PDMR, and her husband, James Woods, acquired in a joint account 3,580 Shares on 31 May 2023 at a price of 48.0695 pence per Share through the reinvestment of the final dividend in respect of the year ended 31 December 2022 paid by the Group on 23 May 2023.
ENQUIRIES:
|
Investor Relations
Douglas Radcliffe
Group Investor Relations Director
Email: douglas.radcliffe@lloydsbanking.com
Group Corporate Affairs
Matt Smith
Head of Media Relations
Email: matt.smith@lloydsbanking.com
|
+44 (0) 207356 1571
+44 (0) 20 7356 3522
The following notification, made pursuant to Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation, provides further details of the above transaction.
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSON DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSON CLOSELY ASSOCIATED
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Catherine and James Woods
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Catherine Woods - Non-Executive Director
James Woods - Person Closely Associated with Catherine Woods
|
b)
|
Initial notification / Amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Lloyds Banking Group plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
549300PPXHEU2JF0AM85
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
GB0008706128
GB0008706128
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Acquisition of Shares (through the reinvestment of the final dividend for 2022) in a joint account in the names of Catherine Woods and James Woods.
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
GBP00.480695
|
3,580
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
N/A (single transaction)
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2023-05-31
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
