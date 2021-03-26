Log in
Britain and EU strike cooperation pact for financial services

03/26/2021 | 01:31pm EDT
LONDON, March 26 (Reuters) - Britain and the European Union agreed a new financial services cooperation pact on Friday that stops short of reconnecting the City of London to the bloc after Brexit.

"Formal steps need to be undertaken on both sides before the Memorandum of Understanding can be signed but it is expected that this can be done expeditiously," Britain's finance ministry said in a statement.

Once signed, the MoU will create the framework for voluntary cooperation in financial services by setting up the Joint UK-EU Financial Regulatory Forum, the ministry said.

Brussels has said an MoU will not lead automatically to financial market access for British firms after the country's full departure from the bloc on Dec. 31 left the City of London largely cut off from the EU.

The agreement is similar to what the bloc already has with the United States for arranging regular, informal and non-binding meetings of financial regulators.

So far, the EU has declined to grant any long-term direct access for financial firms from Britain, saying this week that it was in no rush.

"Overall, for investors in UK financial services, a greater degree of cooperation between Europe and the UK can only be seen in a favourable light," said Alan Custis, head of UK equities at Lazard Asset Management.

"But it still feels as though the UK needs to continue to plough its own furrow in case there is a change of heart." (Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Andy Bruce and William Schomberg)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. 1.42% 2.896 Delayed Quote.12.51%
BARCLAYS PLC 0.51% 182.96 Delayed Quote.24.11%
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC 1.17% 42.255 Delayed Quote.14.61%
NATWEST GROUP PLC 1.27% 192 Delayed Quote.13.09%
