Lloyds Banking Group plc    LLOY

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC

(LLOY)
Britain extends help to coronavirus-hit borrowers

11/02/2020 | 02:41am EST

LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Britain's financial watchdog said on Monday it would extend payment holidays on credit cards, car finance, personal loans and pawned goods before tougher coronavirus restrictions come into effect this week.

Britain announced a one-month lockdown across England would start on Thursday to contain a second wave of the pandemic.

Consumers who have not yet had a payment deferral under guidance issued in July can request one that lasts for up to six months, the Financial Conduct Authority said in a statement.

Borrowers who have already had one deferral would be able to apply for a second deferral, the FCA said.

"Borrowers should only take up this support if they need it," the FCA said in a statement.

For high-cost, short-term credit like payday loans, consumers could apply for a payment deferral of one month if they have not already had one, the FCA said.

"We will work with trade bodies and lenders on how to implement these proposals as quickly as possible, and will make another announcement shortly," the FCA said.

The FCA said on Saturday it would propose further relief to help mortgage borrowers and would make a statement on Monday.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Rachel Armstrong and Edmund Blair)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARCLAYS PLC -0.49% 106.04 Delayed Quote.-40.68%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 0.89% 327.5 Delayed Quote.-45.17%
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC -2.57% 27.32 Delayed Quote.-55.16%
NATWEST GROUP PLC -2.46% 120.7 Delayed Quote.-48.31%
