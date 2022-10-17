Advanced search
    LLOY   GB0008706128

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC

(LLOY)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  08:34 2022-10-17 am EDT
42.80 GBX   +0.81%
08:06aBritain's financial system under stress amid market turmoil -analysts
RE
07:11aUK mortgage market faces 'significant stress' - Morgan Stanley
RE
05:55aMorgan Stanley Lowers Lloyds Banking to Equalweight from Overweight, Trims PT
MT
Britain's financial system under stress amid market turmoil -analysts

10/17/2022 | 08:06am EDT
LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Britain's banks and financial firms face deepening stress from rising funding costs and worsening household finances, analysts warned on Monday, as the government battles to stem a dramatic loss of confidence among investors.

Ratings agency Moody's said turmoil in government bond markets "jeapardizes financial stability", putting pressure on a broad range of financial firms from pension funds to banks and other lenders.

Government bond yields spiked last month after then-finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng announced billions of pounds of unfunded tax cuts, sending mortgage prices soaring as banks raced to pass on their own increased funding costs.

Falling asset prices risk creating a "negative feedback loop" of fire sales, Moody's warned, saying measures taken by the central bank to support the market had helped prevent this so far.

Britain's mortgage market also faces significant stress as households struggle to meet the surging cost of home loans, investment bank Morgan Stanley said.

Between 30-40% of households on lower incomes will face difficulties paying their mortgages, with average rates on some fixed-rate products now topping 6%, the bank estimates.

New finance minister Jeremy Hunt said on Monday the government would raise 32 billion pounds a year in extra revenue, as he sought to restore investor confidence in the country's fiscal credibility.

Despite some calm being restored to markets, the Morgan Stanley note said ahead of Hunt's announcement that it did not expect mortgage rates to come down quickly and that volumes will flatline in 2023 instead of growing 2.5% as it had previously forecast.

Not all bank analysts have a bearish view. British banks are oversold, analysts at Berenberg said in their own note on Monday, adding that a boost to profits from rate rises would likely offset a plausible increase in loan losses.

Britain's banks are due to report their third-quarter earnings next week.

Investors are already questioning whether banks' risk models are up to the task of identifying which home loans may turn sour when unemployment is low but household budgets are nonetheless being squeezed, Reuters reported last week.

The country's bank shares have swung wildly since the Sept. 23 fiscal announcement, with Lloyds down 10%, against a 1.7% fall in the benchmark FTSE 100 index.

(Reporting by Iain Withers and Lawrence White, Editing by Bernadette Baum)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FTSE 100 0.73% 6909.77 Delayed Quote.-7.12%
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC 0.66% 42.725 Delayed Quote.-11.19%
MOODY'S CORPORATION -2.72% 235.25 Delayed Quote.-39.77%
MORGAN STANLEY -5.07% 75.3 Delayed Quote.-23.29%
Analyst Recommendations on LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
Financials
Sales 2022 17 777 M 19 941 M 19 941 M
Net income 2022 4 747 M 5 325 M 5 325 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,25x
Yield 2022 5,71%
Capitalization 28 637 M 32 123 M 32 123 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,61x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,57x
Nbr of Employees 57 955
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
Lloyds Banking Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 42,45 GBX
Average target price 62,63 GBX
Spread / Average Target 47,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charlie Nunn Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
William Leon David Chalmers Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Robin Francis Budenberg Chairman
John Chambers Group Chief Information Officer
David James Stanley Oldfield COO & Group Director-Commercial Banking
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC-11.19%32 123
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.78%326 143
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-28.75%254 717
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-17.95%202 634
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-10.03%163 849
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-18.33%142 387