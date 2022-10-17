Britain's financial system under stress amid market turmoil -analysts

LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Britain's banks and financial
firms face deepening stress from rising funding costs and
worsening household finances, analysts warned on Monday, as the
government battles to stem a dramatic loss of confidence among
investors.
Ratings agency Moody's said turmoil in government bond
markets "jeapardizes financial stability", putting pressure on a
broad range of financial firms from pension funds to banks and
other lenders.
Government bond yields spiked last month after then-finance
minister Kwasi Kwarteng announced billions of pounds of unfunded
tax cuts, sending mortgage prices soaring as banks raced to pass
on their own increased funding costs.
Falling asset prices risk creating a "negative feedback
loop" of fire sales, Moody's warned, saying measures taken by
the central bank to support the market had helped prevent this
so far.
Britain's mortgage market also faces significant stress as
households struggle to meet the surging cost of home loans,
investment bank Morgan Stanley said.
Between 30-40% of households on lower incomes will face
difficulties paying their mortgages, with average rates on some
fixed-rate products now topping 6%, the bank estimates.
New finance minister Jeremy Hunt said on Monday the
government would raise 32 billion pounds a year in extra
revenue, as he sought to restore investor confidence in the
country's fiscal credibility.
Despite some calm being restored to markets, the Morgan
Stanley note said ahead of Hunt's announcement that it did not
expect mortgage rates to come down quickly and that volumes will
flatline in 2023 instead of growing 2.5% as it had previously
forecast.
Not all bank analysts have a bearish view. British banks are
oversold, analysts at Berenberg said in their own note on
Monday, adding that a boost to profits from rate rises would
likely offset a plausible increase in loan losses.
Britain's banks are due to report their third-quarter
earnings next week.
Investors are already questioning whether banks' risk models
are up to the task of identifying which home loans may turn sour
when unemployment is low but household budgets are nonetheless
being squeezed, Reuters reported last week.
The country's bank shares have swung wildly since the Sept.
23 fiscal announcement, with Lloyds down 10%, against a 1.7%
fall in the benchmark FTSE 100 index.
