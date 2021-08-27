Desperate house buyers: city slickers flock to the suburbs in search of space
City
March 2020 price
June 2021 price
City growth
Surrounding area avergage growth
Highest surrounding areas growth
%
Lowest surrounding area growth
%
Birmingham
£178,628
£196,299
9.9%
9.0%
Dudley
15.5%
Stratford on Avon
5.1%
Bristol
£253,891
£278,415
9.7%
12.7%
Mendip
19.0%
South Gloucestershire
10.3%
Cardiff
£195,936
£218,194
11.4%
12.7%
Rhondda Cynon Taf
27.3%
Merthyr Tydfil
3.0%
Derby
£165,893
£177,109
6.8%
10.0%
Amber Valley
12.8%
South Derbyshire
4.4%
Edinburgh
£227,287
£246,517
8.5%
12.6%
Scottish Borders
20.4%
Fife
5.5%
Exeter
£228,881
£246,097
7.5%
8.3%
Teignbridge
14.1%
East Devon
2.2%
Glasgow
£141,403
£154,046
8.9%
6.3%
East Renfrewshire
10.8%
Renfrewshire
1.9%
Leeds
£178,762
£198,462
11.0%
13.8%
Calderdale
26.7%
Selby
2.1%
Leicester
£179,829
£191,523
6.5%
12.1%
Rutland and Melton
22.5%
Hinckley and Bosworth
11.7%
Liverpool
£144,940
£163,049
12.5%
9.5%
Wirral
16.6%
Knowsley
2.2%
Manchester
£180,369
£200,339
11.1%
13.4%
Rochdale
17.6%
Rossendale
4.9%
Middlesbrough
£118,494
£126,329
6.6%
9.0%
Stockton-on-Tees
13.7%
Hartlepool
0.4%
Newcastle
£158,435
£168,758
6.5%
4.0%
Gateshead
14.0%
North Tyneside
-5.0%
Norwich
£181,607
£196,947
8.4%
13.0%
Broadland
18.8%
Breckland
7.7%
Nottingham
£159,098
£170,949
7.4%
12.1%
Ashfield
16.2%
Mansfield
7.0%
Portsmouth
£192,539
£210,156
9.1%
11.3%
East Hampshire
13.1%
Chichester
8.5%
Plymouth
£158,678
£167,859
5.8%
16.1%
South Hams
26.3%
Torridge West Devon
4.3%
Sheffield
£168,500
£192,335
14.1%
12.8%
Doncaster
18.7%
North East Derbyshire
2.2%
Southampton
£184,236
£199,546
8.3%
9.4%
Winchester
15.7%
Eastleigh
4.0%
Sunderland
£121,336
£131,609
8.5%
7.1%
County Durham
8.2%
South Tyneside
5.9%
UK
8.9%
10.8%
