    LLOY   GB0008706128

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC

(LLOY)
  Report
Desperate house buyers: city slickers flock to the suburbs in search of space

08/27/2021 | 08:12pm EDT
City

March 2020 price

June 2021 price

City growth

Surrounding area avergage growth

Highest surrounding areas growth

%

Lowest surrounding area growth

%

Birmingham

£178,628

£196,299

9.9%

9.0%

Dudley

15.5%

Stratford on Avon

5.1%

Bristol

£253,891

£278,415

9.7%

12.7%

Mendip

19.0%

South Gloucestershire

10.3%

Cardiff

£195,936

£218,194

11.4%

12.7%

Rhondda Cynon Taf

27.3%

Merthyr Tydfil

3.0%

Derby

£165,893

£177,109

6.8%

10.0%

Amber Valley

12.8%

South Derbyshire

4.4%

Edinburgh

£227,287

£246,517

8.5%

12.6%

Scottish Borders

20.4%

Fife

5.5%

Exeter

£228,881

£246,097

7.5%

8.3%

Teignbridge

14.1%

East Devon

2.2%

Glasgow

£141,403

£154,046

8.9%

6.3%

East Renfrewshire

10.8%

Renfrewshire

1.9%

Leeds

£178,762

£198,462

11.0%

13.8%

Calderdale

26.7%

Selby

2.1%

Leicester

£179,829

£191,523

6.5%

12.1%

Rutland and Melton

22.5%

Hinckley and Bosworth

11.7%

Liverpool

£144,940

£163,049

12.5%

9.5%

Wirral

16.6%

Knowsley

2.2%

Manchester

£180,369

£200,339

11.1%

13.4%

Rochdale

17.6%

Rossendale

4.9%

Middlesbrough

£118,494

£126,329

6.6%

9.0%

Stockton-on-Tees

13.7%

Hartlepool

0.4%

Newcastle

£158,435

£168,758

6.5%

4.0%

Gateshead

14.0%

North Tyneside

-5.0%

Norwich

£181,607

£196,947

8.4%

13.0%

Broadland

18.8%

Breckland

7.7%

Nottingham

£159,098

£170,949

7.4%

12.1%

Ashfield

16.2%

Mansfield

7.0%

Portsmouth

£192,539

£210,156

9.1%

11.3%

East Hampshire

13.1%

Chichester

8.5%

Plymouth

£158,678

£167,859

5.8%

16.1%

South Hams

26.3%

Torridge West Devon

4.3%

Sheffield

£168,500

£192,335

14.1%

12.8%

Doncaster

18.7%

North East Derbyshire

2.2%

Southampton

£184,236

£199,546

8.3%

9.4%

Winchester

15.7%

Eastleigh

4.0%

Sunderland

£121,336

£131,609

8.5%

7.1%

County Durham

8.2%

South Tyneside

5.9%

UK

8.9%

10.8%

Disclaimer

Lloyds Banking Group plc published this content on 28 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2021 00:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 15 647 M 21 529 M 21 529 M
Net income 2021 5 067 M 6 973 M 6 973 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,33x
Yield 2021 4,99%
Capitalization 31 291 M 43 012 M 43 055 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,00x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,97x
Nbr of Employees 61 576
Free-Float 99,6%
Technical analysis trends LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 44,09 GBX
Average target price 53,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 20,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Leon David Chalmers Director, Group CEO & Chief Financial Officer
Robin Francis Budenberg Chairman
John Chambers Group Chief Information Officer
Letitia Mary Smith Group Director-Conduct & Compliance
Nicholas Edward Tucker Prettejohn Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC20.99%43 012
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.27.29%483 334
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION40.18%353 763
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.72%240 317
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY65.04%201 419
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.14.56%196 381