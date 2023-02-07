Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Lloyds Banking Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LLOY   GB0008706128

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC

(LLOY)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:03:55 2023-02-07 am EST
53.51 GBX   +1.28%
10:28aHSBC says the 'headwinds are ahead' for UK mortgage holders
RE
07:38aBosses of major banks defend branch closures to UK MPs
AN
06:19aLloyds Banking : Criminals turn to romance scams as reports soar by 30%
PU
HSBC says the 'headwinds are ahead' for UK mortgage holders

02/07/2023 | 10:28am EST
FILE PHOTO: HSBC logo is seen on a branch bank in the financial district in New York

LONDON (Reuters) - Many mortgage borrowers could struggle to manage more expensive home loans this year, one of Britain's top bank bosses said on Tuesday, as the cost of living crisis deepens.

"Headwinds are ahead of us, not behind us," Ian Stuart, CEO at HSBC UK, told a hearing of lawmakers as he issued "a health warning" about customers' finances that ran counter to reassuring statements from some other executives.

Some 222,000 of HSBC's customers would need to refinance loans this year, with most likely to face higher costs, Stuart told the cross-party Treasury Select Committee.

Tracker mortgages, where repayments move more closely in line with base rates, were rising in popularity among customers hopeful that interest rates might soon start to fall back again, Stuart said.

"But the vast majority of customers want to sleep easy at night, they want a fixed rate. There is no distress out there today but I'd put caution into that," he said.

Britain's big banks, which start reporting annual results next week, were also pressed to answer criticism that they were too slow to pass on the benefits of recent central bank rate hikes to savers.

"My constituents are cynical that you put the rates on mortgages up much faster than what you give back on savings," said Angela Eagle, a member of the committee.

The Bank of England last week pushed its key Bank Rate up to 4%, its highest level since 2008, as it tries to smother inflation, but many savings products still offer less than 1%, Eagle said.

Charlie Nunn, CEO of Lloyds Banking Group, said banks were not putting profits before customers but were normalising lending margins to levels last seen in 2018, with a view to building their own reserves ahead of the downturn.

"We need to make sure we have sufficient financial resilience to support customers through a recession," Nunn said.

(Reporting By Sinead Cruise and Lawrence White; editing by Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 18 011 M 21 648 M 21 648 M
Net income 2022 4 774 M 5 739 M 5 739 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,78x
Yield 2022 4,58%
Capitalization 35 368 M 42 511 M 42 511 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,96x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,86x
Nbr of Employees 57 955
Free-Float 99,5%
