(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Monday morning:
----------
FTSE 100
----------
Berenberg cuts Shell price target to 2,800 (2,850) pence - 'buy'
----------
RBC raises Next price target to 7,400 (7,200) pence - 'outperform'
----------
Barclays cuts Burberry price target to 2,305 (2,390) pence - 'equal weight'
----------
UBS raises Whitbread price target to 4,200 (4,075) pence - 'buy'
----------
HSBC cuts M&G to 'hold' - price target 210 pence
----------
JPMorgan cuts NatWest price target to 260 (320) pence - 'neutral'
----------
JPMorgan cuts Barclays price target to 180 (210) pence - 'overweight'
----------
JPMorgan cuts Lloyds Banking to 'underweight' (neutral) - price target 42 (56) pence
----------
FTSE 250
----------
UBS cuts British Land price target to 450 (490) pence - 'buy'
----------
RBC raises Cranswick to 'outperform' (sector perform) - price target 4,000 (3,400) pence
----------
Jefferies cuts LXi REIT price target to 124 (176) pence - 'buy'
----------
