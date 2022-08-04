Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Lloyds Banking Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LLOY   GB0008706128

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC

(LLOY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:30 2022-08-04 am EDT
45.21 GBX   +0.39%
11:08aLLOYDS BANKING : BLOCK LISTING OF SHARES - Form 6-K
PU
11:07aEuropean ADRs Move Higher in Thursday Trading
MT
05:58aGoldman Sachs Upgrades Lloyds Banking to Buy from Neutral, Lifts PT
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

LLOYDS BANKING : BLOCK LISTING OF SHARES - Form 6-K

08/04/2022 | 11:08am EDT
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC - BLOCK LISTING OF SHARES
Application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority and the London Stock Exchange for the block listing of 50,000,000 ordinary shares of 10p each in Lloyds Banking Group plc ("Company") to trade on the London Stock Exchange and be admitted to the Official List.
These shares will be issued and allotted undertheLloyds Banking Group Share Incentive Plan.
When issued, these shares will rank equally with the existing issued ordinary shares of the Company.
Admission of the shares is expected on 8 August 2022.
ENQUIRIES:
Investor Relations
Douglas Radcliffe
Group Investor Relations Director
Email: douglas.radcliffe@lloydsbanking.com
Group Corporate Affairs
Matt Smith
Head of Media Relations
Email: matt.smith@lloydsbanking.com
+44 (0) 207356 1571
+44 (0) 20 7356 3522

Disclaimer

Lloyds Banking Group plc published this content on 04 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2022 15:07:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 17 647 M 21 382 M 21 382 M
Net income 2022 4 701 M 5 696 M 5 696 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,79x
Yield 2022 5,33%
Capitalization 31 173 M 37 771 M 37 771 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,77x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,75x
Nbr of Employees 57 955
Free-Float 99,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 45,83 GBX
Average target price 63,32 GBX
Spread / Average Target 38,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charlie Nunn Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
William Leon David Chalmers Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Robin Francis Budenberg Chairman
John Chambers Group Chief Information Officer
David Gledhill Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC-4.12%37 771
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.00%333 173
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-25.74%270 305
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-8.41%216 913
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.52%166 477
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-10.56%155 635