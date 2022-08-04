LLOYDS BANKING : BLOCK LISTING OF SHARES - Form 6-K

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC - BLOCK LISTING OF SHARES

Application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority and the London Stock Exchange for the block listing of 50,000,000 ordinary shares of 10p each in Lloyds Banking Group plc ("Company") to trade on the London Stock Exchange and be admitted to the Official List.

These shares will be issued and allotted undertheLloyds Banking Group Share Incentive Plan.

When issued, these shares will rank equally with the existing issued ordinary shares of the Company.

Admission of the shares is expected on 8 August 2022.

