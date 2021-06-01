Log in
LLOYDS BANKING ("") NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTION BY PERSON DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ("PDMR") IN ORDINARY SHARES OF OF 10 PENCE EACH ("SHARES") (Form 6 K : LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC ("GROUP") - NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTION BY PERSON DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ("PDMR") IN ORDINARY SHARES OF THE GROUP OF 10 PENCE EACH ("SHARES") (Form 6-K)

06/01/2021 | 12:45pm EDT
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC ('GROUP') - NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTION BY PERSON DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ('PDMR') IN ORDINARY SHARES OF THE GROUP OF 10 PENCE EACH ('SHARES')
William Chalmers, a PDMR, acquired 12,161 Shares on 26 May 2021 at a price of 48.5124 pence per Share through the reinvestment of the final dividend in respect of the year ended 31 December 2020 paid by the Group on 25 May 2021.
ENQUIRIES:
Investor Relations
Douglas Radcliffe
Group Investor Relations Director
Email: douglas.radcliffe@lloydsbanking.com
Group Corporate Affairs
Matt Smith
Head of Media Relations
Email: matt.smith@lloydsbanking.com
+44 (0) 20 7356 1571
+44 (0) 20 7356 3522
The following notification, made pursuant to Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation, provide further details of the above transaction.
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTION BY PERSON DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
William Chalmers
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Interim Group Chief Executive and Chief Financial Officer
b)
Initial notification / Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Lloyds Banking Group plc
b)
LEI
549300PPXHEU2JF0AM85
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
GB0008706128
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Shares (through the reinvestment of the final dividend for 2020).
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
GBP00.485124
12,161
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
N/A (single transaction)
e)
Date of the transaction
2021-05-26
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Disclaimer

Lloyds Banking Group plc published this content on 01 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2021 16:44:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
