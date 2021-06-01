LLOYDS BANKING ("") NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTION BY PERSON DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ("PDMR") IN ORDINARY SHARES OF OF 10 PENCE EACH ("SHARES") (Form 6 K : LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC ("GROUP") - NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTION BY PERSON DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ("PDMR") IN ORDINARY SHARES OF THE GROUP OF 10 PENCE EACH ("SHARES") (Form 6-K)

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC ('GROUP') - NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTION BY PERSON DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ('PDMR') IN ORDINARY SHARES OF THE GROUP OF 10 PENCE EACH ('SHARES')

William Chalmers, a PDMR, acquired 12,161 Shares on 26 May 2021 at a price of 48.5124 pence per Share through the reinvestment of the final dividend in respect of the year ended 31 December 2020 paid by the Group on 25 May 2021.

ENQUIRIES:

Investor Relations Douglas Radcliffe Group Investor Relations Director Email: douglas.radcliffe@lloydsbanking.com Group Corporate Affairs Matt Smith Head of Media Relations Email: matt.smith@lloydsbanking.com +44 (0) 20 7356 1571 +44 (0) 20 7356 3522

The following notification, made pursuant to Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation, provide further details of the above transaction.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTION BY PERSON DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name William Chalmers 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Interim Group Chief Executive and Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Lloyds Banking Group plc b) LEI 549300PPXHEU2JF0AM85 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each GB0008706128 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Shares (through the reinvestment of the final dividend for 2020). c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)

Volume(s) GBP00.485124 12,161 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price N/A (single transaction) e) Date of the transaction 2021-05-26 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)