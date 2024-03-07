Stock LLOY LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up

Lloyds Banking Group plc

Equities

LLOY

GB0008706128

Banks

Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe
Other stock markets
 07:14:32 2024-03-07 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
48.56 GBX +0.34% Intraday chart for Lloyds Banking Group plc +3.89% +1.40%
Mar. 05 European Equities Traded in the US as American Depositary Receipts Decline Tuesday MT
Mar. 05 Darktrace hires former Trainline HR head as new CPO AN

This article is reserved for members

Already a member?

Log In

Not a member ?

Free registration

Latest news about Lloyds Banking Group plc

European Equities Traded in the US as American Depositary Receipts Decline Tuesday MT
Darktrace hires former Trainline HR head as new CPO AN
European Equities Traded in the US as American Depositary Receipts Rise Monday Afternoon MT
Lloyds Banking Group to Launch GBP62 Million Fund for Community Development Finance Institutions MT
European companies cut jobs as economy sputters RE
EXECUTIVE CHANGES: Metro Bank names new CFO; Corre exec leaves AN
Lloyds Chair Robin Budenberg buys GBP455,000 in shares AN
Rising metal prices and homebuilders investigation weigh on London shares Our Logo
Jefferies raises ITM Power to 'buy' AN
European Equities Traded in the US as American Depositary Receipts Rise Friday, Set to End Week Up 1.5% MT
Lloyds launches GBP2 billion share buyback programme AN
Barclays raises Breedon but cuts Domino's Pizza AN
Lloyds Banking Group plc announces an Equity Buyback for £2,000 million worth of its shares. CI
News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day - Friday at 12 AM ET DJ
Lloyds Banking Group plc authorizes a Buyback Plan. CI
News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day - Thursday at 4 PM ET DJ
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : 2024 profitability weakness seen as transitory Alphavalue
FTSE 100 Closes Up After Nvidia Results Lead to Global Rally DJ
News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day - Thursday at 11 AM ET DJ
European Equities Traded in the US as American Depositary Receipts Rise in Thursday Trading MT
Sector Update: Financial Stocks Gain Premarket Thursday MT
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Thursday at 9 AM ET DJ
Sector Update: Financial MT
Nvidia Pushes Exchange-Traded Funds, Equity Futures Higher Pre-Bell Thursday MT
Lloyds Banking Group Q4 Underlying Profit Rises, Revenue Down MT

Chart Lloyds Banking Group plc

Chart Lloyds Banking Group plc
More charts

Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc is one of the leading British banking groups. Net income breaks down by activity as follows: - retail banking (61.7%): sales of standard banking products and services to individuals. The group is also involved in real estate lending with Cheltenham & Gloucester; - commercial banking (27.7%); - insurance and wealth management (8.2%): life insurance (Scottish Widows) and non-life insurance (Britain's No. 1 homeowner's insurance distributor); - other (2.4%). At the end of 2022, the group managed GBP 475.3 billion in current deposits and GBP 454.9 billion in current loans.
Sector
Banks
Calendar
2024-04-10 - Final dividend
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , FTSE 100
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group plc

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B-
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
19
Last Close Price
0.484 GBP
Average target price
0.591 GBP
Spread / Average Target
+22.12%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Banks

1st Jan change Capi.
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC Stock Lloyds Banking Group plc
+1.37% 39.33B
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. Stock JPMorgan Chase & Co.
+11.42% 546B
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION Stock Bank of America Corporation
+5.20% 279B
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED Stock Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited
+5.50% 245B
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY Stock Wells Fargo & Company
+16.03% 204B
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED Stock Bank of China Limited
+4.36% 166B
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION Stock China Construction Bank Corporation
+3.66% 158B
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC Stock HSBC Holdings plc
-7.40% 146B
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA Stock Royal Bank of Canada
-0.88% 139B
HDFC BANK LIMITED Stock HDFC Bank Limited
-15.40% 132B
Other Banks
  1. Stock
  2. Equities
  3. Stock Lloyds Banking Group plc - London S.E.
  4. News Lloyds Banking Group plc
  5. Lloyd's of London 2023 underwriting profit doubles
-40% Limited-time offer: Our subscriptions help you unlock the best investment opportunities.
SIGN UP NOW