More about the company
Lloyds Banking Group plc is one of the leading British banking groups. Net income breaks down by activity as follows:
- retail banking (61.7%): sales of standard banking products and services to individuals. The group is also involved in real estate lending with Cheltenham & Gloucester;
- commercial banking (27.7%);
- insurance and wealth management (8.2%): life insurance (Scottish Widows) and non-life insurance (Britain's No. 1 homeowner's insurance distributor);
- other (2.4%).
At the end of 2022, the group managed GBP 475.3 billion in current deposits and GBP 454.9 billion in current loans.