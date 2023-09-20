Lex Autolease Limited Annual Report and Accounts 2022 Registered number: 01090741 Member of Lloyds Banking Group

Strategic report For the year ended 31 December 2022 The Directors present their Strategic report and audited financial statements of Lex Autolease Limited (the "Company") for the year ended 31 December 2022. Business overview The principal activities of the Company are vehicle contract hire and the provision of motor vehicles under credit sale, contract purchase and finance lease agreements to corporate, commercial and personal customers. The directors consider the level of new business written in the year to be satisfactory under the circumstances where supply shortages continued to disrupt the delivery and collection of vehicles. This has impacted on current fleet size, which reduced by 1% during 2022 and increased the number of leases in informal extension by 10% as customers await supply of new vehicles. The value of the total funded vehicles grew by 16% in the year due to increases in the cost of new vehicles and customer interest switching to more expensive electric vehicles or hybrid systems. Market share of deliveries remained broadly flat year on year at 15%. The Company's result for the year shows an increased Profit before tax of £544,291,000 (2021: £433,180,000) and a Gross profit of £708,066,000 (2021: £574,612,000). One of the main contributors to the increase in performance has been the impact of the global micro-chip supply shortages restricting supply across the motor industry, increasing the demand for, and value of, used vehicles, leading to continued strong profits on disposal and lower depreciation on vehicles under live agreements. The total equity for the Company reduced by £296,922,000 from £833,269,000 at 31 December 2021 to £536,347,000 at 31 December 2022 due to dividend payments made of £708,000,000 offset by current year retained profit. The directors of Lloyds Banking Group plc ("LBG") manage the operations of Lloyds Banking Group ("the Group") on a divisional basis. The Company is included within the Transport business, which sits within the Consumer lending business unit, within the Retail Division of the Group. The Retail Division is a portfolio of businesses and operates in a number of specialist markets providing consumer lending and contract hire to personal and corporate customers. The Company is funded entirely by other companies within the Group. Future outlook The Company expects supply to improve in 2023, albeit not to pre-pandemic levels, as stock shortages resulting from the global micro-chip shortage and wider component shortages due to the war in Ukraine are expected to continue to impact availability of new vehicle deliveries in the short term. Further uncertainty is around the UK economy, which is currently experiencing inflation pressures and rising energy costs, creating financial challenges across the country. This could adversely affect the performance of the Company, as small and medium sized business profits are impacted. Additionally, we expect to see more customers request formal extensions to their current leases, partly driven by the stock shortages, but also due to the increased cost of leasing a new vehicle compared to their current monthly rental payments. This situation will be closely monitored as further cost pressure is expected to be felt later in 2023. Vehicle returns were lower in 2022 due to market conditions, with customers keeping their vehicles for longer as they await delivery of new vehicles, either through a contract amendment to formally extend the lease term, or via an informal extension. With a strong order book once supply issues ease, it is expected that returns will begin to normalise in 2023. Further pressure on new business margins are expected in 2023 due to increases in the cost of funding from fellow group undertakings as a result of recent, repeated increases in the Bank of England base rate. Margins on new and existing contracts will be carefully managed to protect against changes and uncertainties in the economic environment. The Company is also focused on achieving its objectives around the climate change agenda and is working with its customers to develop products and propositions to facilitate the switch to electric vehicles. In 2022 electric vehicle sales accounted for 47% (2021: 33%) of the new orders placed. The Company expects the current growth in electric vehicles to continue as corporate customers take action to meet net zero emissions targets. Principal risks and uncertainties From the perspective of the Company, the principal risks and uncertainties are integrated with the principal risks of the Group. While these risks are not managed separately for the Company, the Company is a main trading company of the Group's Transport business. The directors consider that one of the key drivers of performance for the Company are the fluctuations in the residual values of fleet vehicles. Residual values are directly impacted by the UK economy, which influences the performance on disposal of ex-fleet vehicles in the second-hand car market. Due to restricted production, the global micro-chip shortage has caused disruption to manufacturer delivery times during 2021 and 2022, which although easing, are expected to continue to be a challenge in 2023, sustaining the uplift in used vehicle prices. Additional volatility exists with battery electric vehicles which have historically being priced at a premium to internal combustion engine vehicles, but recent price reductions in new battery electric vehicles have had a downward impact on used battery electric vehicle (BEV) prices. Credit risk, Liquidity risk, Market risk and Interest rate risk are managed and monitored by risk teams internal to the Group. Further details of these risks and the risk management policy are contained in note 20 of the financial statements. Lex Autolease Limited (registered number: 01090741)

Strategic report (continued) For the year ended 31 December 2022 Principal risks and uncertainties (continued) Credit risk Credit risk arises on the individual customer balances on the Loans and advances to customers and Trade and other receivables. These loans and operating lease rentals receivable are continually monitored by the Group's Internal Risk teams for credit performance and to ensure compliance with current regulations and that customers are being treated fairly. Further information can be found included in note 20.1. Liquidity risk Liquidity risk is the risk of the Company being unable to meet its financial obligations. Liquidity risk is subject to independent oversight by Internal Risk teams. The Company's ability to meet its funding obligations is closely monitored by the Group's Corporate Treasury team. Further information can be found in note 20.2. Market risk Market risk is the risk surrounding the market factors that management has applied in estimating the anticipated residual values of operating lease agreements where the Company retains title of the asset. The Company is exposed to fluctuations in the value of second hand motor vehicles and will be adversely impacted if disposal proceeds are less than the forecasted net book value. The Company holds larger residual value impairment against electric cars and considers prospective depreciation to reflect uncertainty around technological development, the lack of market data on second hand electric vehicles and the existing price premium over non-electric vehicles. The growing popularity in electric vehicles increases the Company's exposure to electric vehicles which increases the Company's residual value risk. Further information can be found in note 20.3. Interest rate risk Interest rate risk exists where the assets and liabilities have returns set under a different basis or are reset at different times. Interest rate risk for the Company includes customer lending and intragroup funding obligations. The Company has changed its approach to funding in 2022, with the funding for loans and advances and operating leases now being at fixed rates rather than variable rates as in previous reporting periods. This risk is monitored and managed closely by the Group's Corporate Treasury Team. Further information can be found in note 20.4. Other risks The ongoing issue of stock shortages as a result of global component shortages provides a continued risk to availability of new vehicles, causing uncertainty in lead times and customers keeping their existing vehicles for longer through formal and informal extension arrangements. Key performance indicators (''KPIs'') The directors consider that the key drivers of performance for the Company are Profit before tax, the value of new operating lease business and the overall value of the total funded vehicle assets. The Profit before tax in 2022 is £544,291,000 which compares to £433,180,000 in 2021. The increase in Profit before tax is due to: lower depreciation and impairment charges on operating leases in 2022 of £585,391,000 (2021: £744,105,000); offset by

higher Operating expenses in 2022 of £107,271,000 (2021: £95,174,000). Within Property, plant and equipment, the Company has written new operating lease business during the year of £1,879,791,000 (2021: £1,613,804,000) offset by disposals with an original cost of £1,290,065,000 (2021: £1,579,953,000). The main component of the Company's vehicle assets relates to operating leases, accounting for 93% of the total funded fleet (2021: 92%). The remaining 7% of the fleet is made up of vehicle assets under finance leases, contract purchase agreements and employee car ownership schemes (2021: 8%). The closing total funded fleet size moved from 278,471 vehicles to 275,281 vehicles, a 1% decrease (2021: 7% decrease). This movement compares to a 16% increase (2021: 3% increase) in the value of the Company's total funded vehicle assets from £4,303,955,000 to £4,989,859,000. The average total funded fleet size decreased from 285,948 vehicles in 2021 to 275,247 in 2022, a decrease of 4% (2021: decrease 11%). The increase in the value of the Company's total funded vehicle assets, despite the decrease in the number of vehicles, is being caused by the general increase in the cost of new vehicles and customer interest switching to more expensive electric vehicles or hybrid systems. This is expected to result in a continued increase in the value of funded vehicles in 2023 and over the longer term. Lex Autolease Limited (registered number: 01090741)

Strategic report (continued) For the year ended 31 December 2022 Section 172(1) statement In accordance with the Companies Act 2006 ("the Act"), for the year ended 31 December 2022 the directors provide the following statement describing how they have had regard to the matters set out in section 172(1) of the Act, when performing their duty to promote the success of the Company under section 172. The Directors remain mindful in all their deliberations of the long-term consequences of their decisions, as well as the importance of maintaining a reputation for high standards of business conduct and taking account of the views of key stakeholders. Statement of engagement with employees and other stakeholders In accordance with the Large and Medium-sized Companies and Groups (Accounts and Reports) Regulations 2008, the following statement also provides details on how the directors have engaged with, and had regard to, the interest of key stakeholders only as the Company has no direct employees. The Company is a subsidiary of LBG, and as such follows many of the processes and practices of LBG, which are further referred to in this statement where relevant. Customers The directors ensure the Company, as part of the Group, works toward achieving LBG's customer ambitions by focussing on customer fair value and by treating customers fairly. The board meets on a regular basis and directors have also worked to agree customer plans, regularly reviewing customer behaviour and customer pricing, to understand areas where improvements can be made. The Company has tightened its affordability controls in response to cost of living pressures driven by the geopolitical uncertainty as a result of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, this includes increasing living costs in line with inflation and adjusting the energy cost component to reflect the increased energy cap. The Company is an active participant in the broader Transport business initiatives. This includes continued investment in enhancing the customer journey and proposition for its strategic partners and dealer introduced customers, and a longer term project to move onto a new lending platform. The directors ensure the Company, as part of the Group, are supported by and make use of LBG's supplier oversight model. This oversight assesses managed suppliers' activities against a set of risks that their activity poses. The business has worked with LBG Consumer Lending Chief Operating Office to understand and agree a supplier risk oversight routine; one which regularly reviews and shares supplier performance and considers risks and mitigations across resiliency of service provision, supplier conduct in delivering customer treatment, alongside data handling and cyber risk oversight. This oversight extends to ensuring we pay our suppliers the due amount in a timely manner, to help our supplier base prosper. This risk framework is currently focussed on those suppliers considered today to present the highest risk, and the work to understand and mitigate the risk profile of the current supplier base is continual. In the prior period, market conditions have presented significant risks in the flow of vehicles to the market, constrained by supply of new vehicles, and driving up the value and age. Employees As part of the Group, the Company's approach to employee matters and employee engagement is aligned to that of the Group, where colleagues take pride in working for an inclusive and diverse organisation which continues to work towards building a culture in which everyone feels included, empowered and inspired to do the right thing for customers. In 2019, the LBG Board agreed how the Group, including the Company, would engage the workforce, which has remained unchanged. The definition of 'workforce', as agreed by the LBG Board is permanent employees, contingent workers and third-party suppliers that work on LBG premises delivering services to customers and supporting key business operations. The Company aims to appoint the best person available into any role and to attract talented people from diverse backgrounds. Applications from people with a disability are encouraged and given full and fair consideration. The Company is unbiased in the way it approaches assessment, appointment, training and promotion. A wide range of programmes are available to support colleagues who become disabled or develop a long-term health condition during employment. Shareholders The Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of LBG, forming part of the Group's Consumer Lending Business Unit. As a wholly owned subsidiary, the directors ensure that the strategy, priorities, processes and practices of the Company are fully aligned where required to those of the Group, ensuring that the interests of LBG as the Company's ultimate parent company are duly acknowledged. Further information in respect of the relationship of LBG with its shareholders is included within the Strategic report within the LBG Annual Report and Accounts for 2022, which does not form part of this report, available on the LBG website: https:// www.lloydsbankinggroup.com/investors/financial-downloads.html. Lex Autolease Limited (registered number: 01090741)