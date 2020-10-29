Log in
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC

(LLOY)
Lloyds Banking : 3Q Profit, Capital Beat Market Views -- Earnings Review

10/29/2020 | 11:55am EDT

By Sabela Ojea

Lloyds Banking Group PLC on Thursday reported earnings for the third quarter of 2020. Here's what you need to know:

PRETAX PROFIT: Lloyds posted a pretax profit of GBP1.04 billion in the third quarter of 2020 compared with GBP50 million for the same period a year earlier. Pretax profit had been expected to amount to GBP588 million.

NET INCOME: The FTSE 100 bank's net income fell to GBP3.40 billion compared with GBP4.19 billion for the same period a year earlier. It was expected to fall to GBP3.37 billion.

WHAT WE WATCHED:

-IMPAIRMENTS: Lloyds had an impairment charge of GBP301 million, down from the GBP2.39 billion and GBP1.43 billion impairments it booked in the second quarter and first quarter of the year respectively due to the coronavirus pandemic. Impairments were anticipated to reach GBP721 million, according to the bank's own compilation of forecasts.

-COSTS: The bank booked costs of GBP1.94 billion, which were higher than market expectations of GBP1.91 billion, according to the bank's compilation of consensus.

-CET1: Lloyds' Common Equity Tier 1 ratio --a measure of a bank's financial strength-- stood at 15.2%, up from 13.8% as at Dec. 31, 2019. It was anticipated to reach 14.4%.

Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-29-20 1154ET


Financials
Sales 2020 15 647 M 20 231 M 20 231 M
Net income 2020 383 M 496 M 496 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 39,5x
Yield 2020 1,42%
Capitalization 19 573 M 25 410 M 25 307 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,25x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 63 069
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Lloyds Banking Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 36,69 GBX
Last Close Price 27,65 GBX
Spread / Highest target 124%
Spread / Average Target 32,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
António Mota De Sousa Horta-Osório Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Norman Roy Blackwell Chairman
William Leon David Chalmers Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John Chambers Group Chief Information Officer
Sara Vivienne Weller Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC-55.76%25 410
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-30.75%294 273
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-24.50%251 086
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-33.36%203 286
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-17.83%180 516
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.6.71%147 617
