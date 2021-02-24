Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Lloyds Banking Group plc    LLOY   GB0008706128

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC

(LLOY)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/23 11:35:07 am
39.22 GBX   +2.02%
02:37aLLOYDS BANKING : New Lloyds CEO To Take Office In August
MT
02:36aLLOYDS BANKING : 4Q Pretax Profit Nearly Halved; Dividend Resumed
DJ
02:10aLLOYDS BANKING : Annual report and accounts 2020 published
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lloyds Banking : 4Q Pretax Profit Nearly Halved; Dividend Resumed

02/24/2021 | 02:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Sabela Ojea

Lloyds Banking Group PLC reported Wednesday a nearly halved pretax profit for the fourth quarter of 2020 and resumed paying dividends by declaring the maximum allowed under the Prudential Regulation Authority's temporary framework on 2020 distributions.

The FTSE-100 listed lender posted a pretax profit of 792 million pounds ($1.12 billion) compared with GBP1.45 billion for the same period a year earlier. It was expected to post a pretax profit of GBP471 million, taken from a compilation of 23 analyst models. Pretax profit was hit by lower income and an increased impairment charge.

The U.K. bank's net income fell to GBP3.59 billion from GBP4.13 billion for the year-earlier period. Net income was anticipated to reach GBP3.43 billion, according to analyst models.

The bank booked impairments of GBP128 million for the period, when it was anticipated to book impairment charges of GBP586 million. This compares with an impairment charge of GBP341 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

The board has declared a dividend of 0.57 pence a share, down from 3.37 pence a share for 2019. The board was expected to declare a dividend of 0.53 pence a share.

Lloyds' common equity Tier 1 capital ratio--a measure of a bank's financial strength--stood at 16.2% from 13.8% at Dec. 31, 2019. The bank was expected to reach a ratio of 15.4%, according to a compilation of 23 analyst models.

Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-24-21 0235ET

All news about LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
02:37aLLOYDS BANKING : New Lloyds CEO To Take Office In August
MT
02:36aLLOYDS BANKING : 4Q Pretax Profit Nearly Halved; Dividend Resumed
DJ
02:10aLLOYDS BANKING : Annual report and accounts 2020 published
PU
02:08aUK's Lloyds bank targets wealth push and office cuts, as profits fall
RE
02:07aLLOYDS BANKING : Earnings Flash (LLOY.L) LLOYDS BANKING GROUP Posts FY20 EPS GBX..
MT
02:02aPRESS RELEASE : Lloyds Banking Group PLC: 2020 -4-
DJ
02:02aPRESS RELEASE : Lloyds Banking Group PLC: 2020 -3-
DJ
02:02aPRESS RELEASE : Lloyds Banking Group PLC: 2020 -2-
DJ
02:02aPRESS RELEASE : Lloyds Banking Group PLC: 2020 Annual Report and Accounts
DJ
02:02aPRESS RELEASE : Lloyds Banking Group PLC: 2020 Full Year Results
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 15 046 M 21 305 M 21 305 M
Net income 2020 629 M 890 M 890 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 49,6x
Yield 2020 1,24%
Capitalization 27 781 M 39 178 M 39 338 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,85x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,85x
Nbr of Employees 63 069
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Lloyds Banking Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 39,65 GBX
Last Close Price 39,22 GBX
Spread / Highest target 58,1%
Spread / Average Target 1,10%
Spread / Lowest Target -55,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
António Mota De Sousa Horta-Osório Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
William Leon David Chalmers Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Robin Francis Budenberg Chairman
John Chambers Group Chief Information Officer
Letitia Smith Group Director-Conduct & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC5.43%39 178
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.18.53%455 611
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION17.19%304 076
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.77%281 409
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.26.39%210 216
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.15%204 300
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ