Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Lloyds Banking Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LLOY   GB0008706128

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC

(LLOY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lloyds Banking : Batten down the hatches – a storm is coming - Lloyds Banking Group plc

11/29/2021 | 12:21pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Homeowners are being reminded to make sure their homes are prepared for wintery conditions as the country braces itself for stormy weather.

Halifax Home Insurance had a 42% increase in storm claims between the winter months of 2019 and 2020. These surged to more than 800 claims in October, representing a 168% increase from the previous year as Storm Aiden swept across the country.

There was also a swell of flood claims with a 167% increase between December 2019 and December 2020 due to Storm Bella bringing a torrent of rainy weather.

The insurer is encouraging households to take precautions as the Met Office has issued a yellow warning for parts of the country over the weekend. Storm Arwen is expected to bring with it winds of up to 65 mph, potentially causing power cuts and travel delays.

Tim Downes, Senior Claims Manager, Halifax Home Insurance, said: "While the weather has been warmer than normal for this time of year, that is soon set to change with a cold snap expected over the weekend.

"Homes are more at risk of storm damage during the winter months as the mercury drops, bringing rain, wind and even snow. That's why it's important to make sure homes are properly prepared when the weather takes a turn. This includes carrying out essential checks, having a winter weather kit prepared and having the right insurance in place to help protect your home should the weather cause any unexpected damage."

  1. Keep a home emergency kit prepared containing essential items such as torches, tinned food, medication, blankets, warm clothing, home insurance documents and emergency contact details.
  2. Set your thermostat to a minimum temperature around 12°C, even overnight - the heating costs are justified if it avoids a costly pipe freeze. Many thermostats have a winter option that routinely heats the system to keep pipes at the right temperature.
  3. Secure external fittings such as garden lights and hanging plants, and bring any outdoor furniture indoors.
  4. Insulate exposed pipes in basements, attics, garages, kitchen cabinets and on the outside of the property. Use UL-listed heat tape or foam rubber insulation where pipes are exposed to cold moving air.
  5. Charge your mobile phone and save your insurer's number and any emergency contacts.
  6. Check your insurance cover so you know exactly what you're covered for and how to get in touch if the worst happens. Take photographs of damaged items as it may help your insurer to settle a claim more quickly.
  7. Keep up-to-date with weather alerts. The Met Office provides live storm updates via Twitter and email.

Disclaimer

Lloyds Banking Group plc published this content on 29 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2021 17:20:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
12:21pLLOYDS BANKING : Batten down the hatches – a storm is coming - Lloyds Banking Group ..
PU
11:27aBritain open to law to combat rise in online scams - minister
RE
04:47aSantander Names Mike Regnier UK CEO
DJ
02:44aSantander appoints Mike Regnier as UK CEO, replacing Nathan Bostock
RE
11/26LLOYDS BANKING : Half of small businesses had staff wellbeing issues in the past year
PU
11/26European ADRs Down Nearly 3% Friday as Travel, Energy, Financial Shares Slump
MT
11/26LLOYDS BANKING : Our partnership with the Woodland Trust
PU
11/24European ADRs Move Lower in Wednesday Trading
MT
11/24CORRECTION : Market Chatter: Lloyds Retained Ties with Collapsed Lender Greensill on David..
MT
11/24Lloyds Retained Ties with Collapsed Lender Greensill on David Cameron's Intervention
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 15 981 M 21 253 M 21 253 M
Net income 2021 5 854 M 7 786 M 7 786 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,86x
Yield 2021 4,75%
Capitalization 32 658 M 43 492 M 43 432 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,04x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,00x
Nbr of Employees 61 576
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Lloyds Banking Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 46,00 GBX
Average target price 59,51 GBX
Spread / Average Target 29,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charlie Nunn Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
William Leon David Chalmers Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Robin Francis Budenberg Chairman
John Chambers Group Chief Information Officer
David Gledhill Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC26.23%43 492
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.27.43%478 546
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION50.97%374 504
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.70%241 080
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.13.99%198 039
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY60.47%193 102