    LLOY   GB0008706128

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC

(LLOY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:30:00 2023-05-26 am EDT
45.60 GBX   -0.51%
Lloyds Banking : Dividend Reinvestment Plan Share Acquisitions (DRIP) - Form 6-K

05/26/2023 | 10:50am EDT
Dividend Reinvestment Plan Share Acquisitions (DRIP)
Described below are the details of the number of Shares acquiredby PDMRs through the reinvestment of the final dividend in respect of the year ended 31 December 2022 paid by the Group on 23 May 2023.
Name
Shares
Kate Cheetham
1,799
Antonio Lorenzo
1,211
Janet Pope
2,278
Stephen Shelley
1,994
Jas Singh
20,423
John Winter
853
ENQUIRIES:
Investor Relations
Douglas Radcliffe
Group Investor Relations Director
Email: douglas.radcliffe@lloydsbanking.com
Group Corporate Affairs
Matt Smith
Head of Media Relations
Email: matt.smith@lloydsbanking.com
+44 (0) 207356 1571
+44 (0) 20 7356 3522
The following notifications, made pursuant to Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation, provide further details of the above transactions.
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Kate Cheetham
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Legal Officer and Company Secretary
b)
Initial notification / Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Lloyds Banking Group plc
b)
LEI
549300PPXHEU2JF0AM85
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each

GB0008706128
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Shares through the reinvestment of the final dividend for 2022 on Shares held in the Lloyds Banking Group plc Share Incentive Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
GBP00.473592
1,799
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
N/A (single transaction)
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-05-24
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Antonio Lorenzo
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
CEO, Scottish Widows and CEO, Insurance, Pensions & Investments
b)
Initial notification / Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Lloyds Banking Group plc
b)
LEI
549300PPXHEU2JF0AM85
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
GB0008706128
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Shares through the reinvestment of the final dividend for 2022 on Shares held in the Lloyds Banking Group plc Share Incentive Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
GBP00.473592
1,211
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
N/A (single transaction)
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-05-24
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Janet Pope
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief of Staff and Chief Sustainability Officer
b)
Initial notification / Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Lloyds Banking Group plc
b)
LEI
549300PPXHEU2JF0AM85
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each

GB0008706128
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Shares through the reinvestment of the final dividend for 2022 on Shares held in the Lloyds Banking Group plc Share Incentive Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
GBP00.473592
2,278
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
N/A (single transaction)
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-05-24
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Stephen Shelley
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Risk Officer
b)
Initial notification / Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Lloyds Banking Group plc
b)
LEI
549300PPXHEU2JF0AM85
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each

GB0008706128
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Shares through the reinvestment of the final dividend for 2022 on Shares held in the Lloyds Banking Group plc Share Incentive Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
GBP00.473592
1,994
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
N/A (single transaction)
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-05-24
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Jasyjot Singh
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
CEO Consumer Lending
b)
Initial notification / Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Lloyds Banking Group plc
b)
LEI
549300PPXHEU2JF0AM85
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each

GB0008706128
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Shares through the reinvestment of the final dividend for 2022 on Shares held in the Lloyds Banking Group plc Share Incentive Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
GBP00.473592
97
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
N/A (single transaction)
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-05-24
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each

GB0008706128
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Shares through the reinvestment of the final dividend for 2022 for Shares held in Global Nominee Account.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
GBP00.4714
20,326
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
N/A (single transaction)
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-05-24
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
John Winter
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
CEO Corporate & Institutional Banking
b)
Initial notification / Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Lloyds Banking Group plc
b)
LEI
549300PPXHEU2JF0AM85
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each

GB0008706128
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Shares through the reinvestment of the final dividend for 2022 for Shares held in Global Nominee Account.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
GBP00.4714
853
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
N/A (single transaction)
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-05-24
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Attachments

Disclaimer

Lloyds Banking Group plc published this content on 26 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2023 14:49:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
