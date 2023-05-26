Lloyds Banking : Dividend Reinvestment Plan Share Acquisitions (DRIP) - Form 6-K

Dividend Reinvestment Plan Share Acquisitions (DRIP)

Described below are the details of the number of Shares acquiredby PDMRs through the reinvestment of the final dividend in respect of the year ended 31 December 2022 paid by the Group on 23 May 2023.

Name Shares Kate Cheetham 1,799 Antonio Lorenzo 1,211 Janet Pope 2,278 Stephen Shelley 1,994 Jas Singh 20,423 John Winter 853

ENQUIRIES:

Investor Relations Douglas Radcliffe Group Investor Relations Director Email: douglas.radcliffe@lloydsbanking.com Group Corporate Affairs Matt Smith Head of Media Relations Email: matt.smith@lloydsbanking.com +44 (0) 207356 1571 +44 (0) 20 7356 3522

The following notifications, made pursuant to Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation, provide further details of the above transactions.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Kate Cheetham 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Legal Officer and Company Secretary b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Lloyds Banking Group plc b) LEI 549300PPXHEU2JF0AM85 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each

GB0008706128 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Shares through the reinvestment of the final dividend for 2022 on Shares held in the Lloyds Banking Group plc Share Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP00.473592 1,799 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price N/A (single transaction) e) Date of the transaction 2023-05-24 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Antonio Lorenzo 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO, Scottish Widows and CEO, Insurance, Pensions & Investments b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Lloyds Banking Group plc b) LEI 549300PPXHEU2JF0AM85 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each GB0008706128 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Shares through the reinvestment of the final dividend for 2022 on Shares held in the Lloyds Banking Group plc Share Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP00.473592 1,211 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price N/A (single transaction) e) Date of the transaction 2023-05-24 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Janet Pope 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief of Staff and Chief Sustainability Officer b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Lloyds Banking Group plc b) LEI 549300PPXHEU2JF0AM85 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each

GB0008706128 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Shares through the reinvestment of the final dividend for 2022 on Shares held in the Lloyds Banking Group plc Share Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP00.473592 2,278 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price N/A (single transaction) e) Date of the transaction 2023-05-24 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Stephen Shelley 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Risk Officer b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Lloyds Banking Group plc b) LEI 549300PPXHEU2JF0AM85 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each

GB0008706128 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Shares through the reinvestment of the final dividend for 2022 on Shares held in the Lloyds Banking Group plc Share Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP00.473592 1,994 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price N/A (single transaction) e) Date of the transaction 2023-05-24 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Jasyjot Singh 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO Consumer Lending b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Lloyds Banking Group plc b) LEI 549300PPXHEU2JF0AM85 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each

GB0008706128 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Shares through the reinvestment of the final dividend for 2022 on Shares held in the Lloyds Banking Group plc Share Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP00.473592 97 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price N/A (single transaction) e) Date of the transaction 2023-05-24 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON) 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each

GB0008706128 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Shares through the reinvestment of the final dividend for 2022 for Shares held in Global Nominee Account. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP00.4714 20,326 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price N/A (single transaction) e) Date of the transaction 2023-05-24 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)