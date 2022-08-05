Lloyds Banking : EXPLANATORY NOTE - Form 6-K

EXPLANATORY NOTE
In connection with the issuance by Lloyds Banking Group plc of (i) $1,250,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 4.716% Senior Callable Fixed to Fixed Rate Notes due 2026 and (ii) $1,250,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 4.976% Senior Callable Fixed to Fixed Rate Notes due 2033, Lloyds Banking Group plc is filing the following documents solely for incorporation into the Registration Statement on Form F-3ASR (File No. 333-265452):
Exhibit List
|
Exhibit No.
|
Description
|
1.1
|
Underwriting Agreement for the 4.716% Senior Callable Fixed to Fixed Rate Notes due 2026, dated as of August 4, 2022
|
1.2
|
Underwriting Agreement for the 4.976% Senior Callable Fixed to Fixed Rate Notes due 2033, dated as of August 4, 2022
Disclaimer
