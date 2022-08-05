Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Lloyds Banking Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LLOY   GB0008706128

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC

(LLOY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:34 2022-08-05 am EDT
44.90 GBX   -0.44%
09:26aLLOYDS BANKING : EXPLANATORY NOTE - Form 6-K
PU
08/04LLOYDS BANKING : BLOCK LISTING OF SHARES - Form 6-K
PU
08/04European ADRs Move Higher in Thursday Trading
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lloyds Banking : EXPLANATORY NOTE - Form 6-K

08/05/2022 | 09:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EXPLANATORY NOTE

In connection with the issuance by Lloyds Banking Group plc of (i) $1,250,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 4.716% Senior Callable Fixed to Fixed Rate Notes due 2026 and (ii) $1,250,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 4.976% Senior Callable Fixed to Fixed Rate Notes due 2033, Lloyds Banking Group plc is filing the following documents solely for incorporation into the Registration Statement on Form F-3ASR (File No. 333-265452):

Exhibit List

Exhibit No. Description
1.1 Underwriting Agreement for the 4.716% Senior Callable Fixed to Fixed Rate Notes due 2026, dated as of August 4, 2022
1.2 Underwriting Agreement for the 4.976% Senior Callable Fixed to Fixed Rate Notes due 2033, dated as of August 4, 2022

Disclaimer

Lloyds Banking Group plc published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 13:25:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
09:26aLLOYDS BANKING : EXPLANATORY NOTE - Form 6-K
PU
08/04LLOYDS BANKING : BLOCK LISTING OF SHARES - Form 6-K
PU
08/04European ADRs Move Higher in Thursday Trading
MT
08/04Goldman Sachs Upgrades Lloyds Banking to Buy from Neutral, Lifts PT
MT
08/04LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/03LLOYDS BANKING : Report of Foreign Private Issuer Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16 of the..
PU
08/03Higher interest rates a 'bright spot' for Europe's banks
RE
08/03Lloyds Banking Unit Begins $915 Million Tender Offer For Notes Due 2025
MT
08/02Switching mortgages could ease cost-of-living squeeze, says UK watchdog
RE
08/01LLOYDS BANKING : Report of Foreign Private Issuer Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16 of the..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 17 651 M 21 430 M 21 430 M
Net income 2022 4 701 M 5 708 M 5 708 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,68x
Yield 2022 5,41%
Capitalization 30 676 M 37 245 M 37 245 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,74x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,72x
Nbr of Employees 57 955
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Lloyds Banking Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 45,10 GBX
Average target price 63,42 GBX
Spread / Average Target 40,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charlie Nunn Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
William Leon David Chalmers Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Robin Francis Budenberg Chairman
John Chambers Group Chief Information Officer
David Gledhill Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC-5.65%37 245
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.04%329 507
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-24.39%268 377
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-7.27%219 679
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-10.86%162 229
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-10.00%156 609