  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Lloyds Banking Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LLOY   GB0008706128

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC

(LLOY)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:08 2023-03-06 am EST
51.77 GBX   -0.04%
12:55pLloyds Banking : EXPLANATORY NOTE - Form 6-K
PU
03/02Financial Stocks Lead European Equities Lower in Thursday Trading
MT
03/02Metro Bank posts narrower annual loss on higher interest rates
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lloyds Banking : EXPLANATORY NOTE - Form 6-K

03/06/2023 | 12:55pm EST
EXPLANATORY NOTE

In connection with the issuance by Lloyds Banking Group plc of $1,250,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 5.871% Senior Callable Fixed-to-Fixed Rate Notes due 2029, Lloyds Banking Group plc is filing the following documents solely for incorporation into the Registration Statement on Form F-3 ASR (File No. 333-265452):

Exhibit List

Exhibit No. Description
4.1 Sixteenth Supplemental Indenture to the Senior Debt Securities Indenture between Lloyds Banking Group plc, The Bank of New York Mellon, acting through its London Branch, as trustee and paying agent, and The Bank of New York Mellon SA/NV, Dublin Branch, as senior debt security registrar, dated as of March 6, 2023
5.1 Opinion of CMS Cameron McKenna Nabarro Olswang LLP
5.2 Opinion of Davis Polk & Wardwell London LLP

Attachments

Disclaimer

Lloyds Banking Group plc published this content on 06 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2023 17:54:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 18 709 M 22 409 M 22 409 M
Net income 2023 4 477 M 5 362 M 5 362 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,57x
Yield 2023 5,39%
Capitalization 34 342 M 41 134 M 41 134 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,84x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,78x
Nbr of Employees 59 354
Free-Float 99,6%
