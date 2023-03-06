Lloyds Banking : EXPLANATORY NOTE - Form 6-K

EXPLANATORY NOTE
In connection with the issuance by Lloyds Banking Group plc of $1,250,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 5.871% Senior Callable Fixed-to-Fixed Rate Notes due 2029, Lloyds Banking Group plc is filing the following documents solely for incorporation into the Registration Statement on Form F-3 ASR (File No. 333-265452):
Exhibit List
|
Exhibit No.
|
Description
|
4.1
|
Sixteenth Supplemental Indenture to the Senior Debt Securities Indenture between Lloyds Banking Group plc, The Bank of New York Mellon, acting through its London Branch, as trustee and paying agent, and The Bank of New York Mellon SA/NV, Dublin Branch, as senior debt security registrar, dated as of March 6, 2023
|
5.1
|
Opinion of CMS Cameron McKenna Nabarro Olswang LLP
|
5.2
|
Opinion of Davis Polk & Wardwell London LLP
