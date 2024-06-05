FORM 6-K
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
Report of Foreign Private Issuer Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 OR 15d-16
UNDER the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
For June 5, 2024
Commission File Number: 001-15246
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
5th Floor
25 Gresham Street
London EC2V 7HN
United Kingdom
(Address of principal executive offices)
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.
Form 20-F __X__ Form 40-F _____
Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1):
Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7):
EXPLANATORY NOTE
In connection with the issuance by Lloyds Banking Group plc of $1,500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 5.721% Senior Callable Fixed to Fixed Rate Notes due 2030, Lloyds Banking Group plc is filing the following documents solely for incorporation into the Registration Statement on Form F-3ASR (File No. 333-265452):
Exhibit List
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
(Registrant)
|Dated:
|June 5, 2024
|By:
|/s/ Claire-Elizabeth Padley
|Name:
|Claire-Elizabeth Padley
|Title:
|Managing Director Capital and Term Funding
Attachments
