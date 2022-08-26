Lloyds Banking : Fifth going green when making home improvements

New findings from Halifax have shown that over a fifth of people making home improvements (22%) are doing so to improve energy efficiency, something that is becoming increasingly important as energy bills rise. Kim Kinnaird, Halifax Mortgages Director said: "Improving the energy efficiency of your home can help reduce your bills and, as we head into colder months, keep you warmer. So, if you're embarking on home improvements, it's well worth making sure you're thinking 'green' at the same time - even small changes can add up. "Draft exclusion, better underlay, loft insulation, and double glazing can be done relatively easily with an immediate impact. Ground and air source heat pumps, or solar panels, are more expensive options that can bring real financial and environmental benefits over the long term." Halifax's own data also shows that home improvements are popular reasons for loans and additional borrowing on a mortgage (known as a 'further advance').

In fact, the vast majority of people borrowing more on their mortgage are intending this to go on home improvements, including general home updates, buying consumer goods and making repairs, ranging between 64% and 70% of all agreed advances, since 2020. For unsecured personal loans, this proportion is smaller but still

significant, at consistently over a quarter of all personal loans. To understand more about how funds for home improvements is being used, Halifax conducted a survey of over 4,600 people looking at spend on homes and gardens, people's attitudes towards becoming greener and the new home must haves (and have nots!).

Money matters With well documented increases in the price of goods, alongside supply chain issues, making home improvements can be an expensive endeavor. Over four in ten (44%) people go to their general savings pot for home improvements (rather than using a specific amount set aside for sprucing up the home), but almost a fifth are turning to credit (18%) to fund, including personal loans, credit cards, Buy Now, Pay Later, or borrowing from family and friends. While most people are measured in the amount they'd spend on their home in a given year - spending £5,000 or less - around a quarter would pay more than this. More generally, one in ten (10%) are spending between £100 and £500 every month on home maintenance.

Building barriers One potential issue, particularly for major improvements and structural work, is building regulations. Just under four in ten respondents (38%) thought that regulations were 'confusing and difficult to navigate' and a similar proportion (40%) said they wouldn't know where to begin if they needed to look into them. In fact, building regulations are just one issue Brits have had when trying to improve their homes. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the cost of making improvements (34%) and availability of tradespeople (25%) were cited at the most common bumps in the road - according to the National Federation of Builders, building material prices have risen 35.6% since the start of the pandemic. With these rising costs, many people are taking on their house jobs themselves, with over half of respondents (53%) saying that either they, or their partner, take on the bulk of DIY in the home.

Dream home, dream garden Despite the popularity of home makeover and renovation shows, over half of people (56%) would only buy a home that needed little, or no, work. Structural problems - like cracks, subsidence or major damp and mould - were the most off-putting potential problems when house hunting, with 70% of people saying it would put them off buying a home.