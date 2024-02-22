Lloyds Banking Group plc is one of the leading British banking groups. Net income breaks down by activity as follows: - retail banking (61.7%): sales of standard banking products and services to individuals. The group is also involved in real estate lending with Cheltenham & Gloucester; - commercial banking (27.7%); - insurance and wealth management (8.2%): life insurance (Scottish Widows) and non-life insurance (Britain's No. 1 homeowner's insurance distributor); - other (2.4%). At the end of 2022, the group managed GBP 475.3 billion in current deposits and GBP 454.9 billion in current loans.

Sector Banks