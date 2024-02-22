Stock LLOY LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
Lloyds Banking Group plc

Equities

LLOY

GB0008706128

Banks

Market Closed - London S.E.
Other stock markets
 11:35:12 2024-02-22 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
45.96 GBX +6.16% Intraday chart for Lloyds Banking Group plc +10.52% -3.68%
08:04pm LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : 2024 profitability weakness seen as transitory Alphavalue
06:10pm FTSE 100 Closes Up After Nvidia Results Lead to Global Rally DJ
Latest news about Lloyds Banking Group plc

News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day - Thursday at 11 AM ET DJ
European Equities Traded in the US as American Depositary Receipts Rise in Thursday Trading MT
Sector Update: Financial Stocks Gain Premarket Thursday MT
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Thursday at 9 AM ET DJ
Sector Update: Financial MT
Nvidia Pushes Exchange-Traded Funds, Equity Futures Higher Pre-Bell Thursday MT
Lloyds Banking Group Q4 Underlying Profit Rises, Revenue Down MT
News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day - Thursday at 7 AM ET DJ
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Thursday at 7 AM ET DJ
Trending : Lloyds Banking Books Provision for Regulator's Motor Finance Review Alongside Bumper Profits DJ
European Midday Briefing : Bumper Nvidia Results Spur Fresh Record Highs in Europe DJ
Lloyds profit rises but books GBP450 million probe provision AN
Transcript : Lloyds Banking Group plc, 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 22, 2024
Lloyds Banking Puts Aside GBP450 Million For Motor Finance Regulator Review -- Update DJ
Rolls-Royce impresses but Hargreaves Lansdown down AN
Lloyds Deputy Chair to Step Down MT
Lloyds Banking Group Plans GBP2 Billion Share Buyback MT
Lloyds Banking To Start $2.5 Billion Buyback After Profit Beat Expectations DJ
Lloyds Banking Group Reports Growth in FY23 Attributable Profit, Net Interest Income MT
Lloyds Banking Group plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023 CI

Chart Lloyds Banking Group plc

Chart Lloyds Banking Group plc
Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc is one of the leading British banking groups. Net income breaks down by activity as follows: - retail banking (61.7%): sales of standard banking products and services to individuals. The group is also involved in real estate lending with Cheltenham & Gloucester; - commercial banking (27.7%); - insurance and wealth management (8.2%): life insurance (Scottish Widows) and non-life insurance (Britain's No. 1 homeowner's insurance distributor); - other (2.4%). At the end of 2022, the group managed GBP 475.3 billion in current deposits and GBP 454.9 billion in current loans.
Sector
Banks
Calendar
2024-02-21 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , FTSE 100
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group plc

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
19
Last Close Price
0.4329 GBP
Average target price
0.5884 GBP
Spread / Average Target
+35.93%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Banks

1st Jan change Capi.
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC Stock Lloyds Banking Group plc
-3.68% 34 834 M $
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. Stock JPMorgan Chase & Co.
+7.23% 521 B $
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION Stock Bank of America Corporation
+0.04% 265 B $
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED Stock Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited
+7.33% 248 B $
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY Stock Wells Fargo & Company
+8.38% 188 B $
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED Stock Bank of China Limited
+5.70% 167 B $
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION Stock China Construction Bank Corporation
+6.67% 159 B $
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC Stock HSBC Holdings plc
-7.08% 140 B $
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA Stock Royal Bank of Canada
-1.11% 137 B $
HDFC BANK LIMITED Stock HDFC Bank Limited
-16.95% 132 B $
Other Banks
fermer