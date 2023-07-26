LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : Confirmed net interest margin reversal

Lloyds Banking Group plc is one of the leading British banking groups. Net income breaks down by activity as follows: - retail banking (63%): sales of standard banking products and services to individuals. The group is also involved in real estate lending with Cheltenham & Gloucester; - commercial bank (23%); - insurance and wealth management (9.5%): life insurance (Scottish Widows) and non-life insurance (Britain's No. 1 homeowner's insurance distributor); - other (4.5%). At the end of 2021, the group managed GBP 476.3 billion in current deposits and GBP 448.6 billion in current loans.

Sector Banks