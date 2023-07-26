  1. Markets
  2. Stock Royaume-Uni
  3. Lloyds Banking Group plc
  4. News
  5. Lloyds Banking Group : Confirmed net interest margin reversal
Security LLOY

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC

Equities LLOY GB0008706128

Add to a list

To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up
Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11:35:09 2023-07-26 am EDT Intraday chart for Lloyds Banking Group plc 5-day change 1st Jan Change
45.33 GBX -1.66% -2.92% -0.18%
06:50pm LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : Confirmed net interest margin reversal Alphavalue
06:06pm FTSE 100 Closes Down 0.2% as Miners Offset Ocado, Rolls-Royce Jumps DJ

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : Confirmed net interest margin reversal

Today at 12:50 pm

This content is reserved for premium subscribers
To unlock exclusive news, subscribe to Premium!
Maximize your earnings and get expert advice
to become a successful investor with our premium subscription
$50/mois
Already a member/customer? Log In

Latest news about Lloyds Banking Group plc

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : Confirmed net interest margin reversal Alphavalue
FTSE 100 Closes Down 0.2% as Miners Offset Ocado, Rolls-Royce Jumps DJ
Europe falls amid pre-Fed decision caution AN
Tech Stocks Weigh Down European Equities Traded in the US as American Depositary Receipts Wednesday MT
Lloyds says it won't 'rush' into sale of Telegraph newspapers RE
Banks tread tricky tightrope with politically exposed clients RE
Trending: Lloyds Banking Posts Slower 2Q DJ
European banks flag bad loan risks as global economy falters RE
INTERVIEW - Charlie Nunn, Lloyds Banking Group: confident in our strategy and growth MT
Lloyds raises guidance following "robust" half year earnings AN
UK's FTSE 100 slips on dour earnings; NatWest falls RE
NatWest's Alison Rose, trail-blazing finance boss, bows out after Farage breach RE
Lloyds raises guidance; Rio Tinto profit down AN
Lloyds Banking Lifts 2023 Interest Margin, Returns Guidance; 2Q Pretax Profit Missed Views DJ
Banking Giant Lloyds Posts Higher H1 Attributable Profit MT
Lloyds upgrades performance outlook, improves interim dividend RE
Lloyds H1 profit narrowly misses expectations, improves interim dividend RE
Earnings Flash (LLOY.L) LLOYDS BANKING GROUP Reports H1 EPS GBX3.90 MT
Lloyds Banking Group plc Announces Interim Ordinary Dividend for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023, Payable on 12 September 2023 CI
Lloyds Banking Group plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023 CI
Tranche Update on Lloyds Banking Group plc's Equity Buyback Plan announced on February 22, 2023. CI
Stocks called down ahead of Fed decision AN
EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Mixed Ahead of Fed Rate Decision DJ
China firepower plan boosts FTSE 100 before Fed AN
Mitie boosts revenue in "traditionally" lower first quarter AN

Chart Lloyds Banking Group plc

Chart Lloyds Banking Group plc
More charts

Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc is one of the leading British banking groups. Net income breaks down by activity as follows: - retail banking (63%): sales of standard banking products and services to individuals. The group is also involved in real estate lending with Cheltenham & Gloucester; - commercial bank (23%); - insurance and wealth management (9.5%): life insurance (Scottish Widows) and non-life insurance (Britain's No. 1 homeowner's insurance distributor); - other (4.5%). At the end of 2021, the group managed GBP 476.3 billion in current deposits and GBP 448.6 billion in current loans.
Sector
Banks
Calendar
04:30am - Q2 2023 Earnings Call
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

Access financial data

Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group plc

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B-
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
21
Last Close Price
0.4610GBP
Average target price
0.6086GBP
Spread / Average Target
+32.03%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Banks

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
Chart Analysis Lloyds Banking Group plc
-0.18% 37 622 M $
NU HOLDINGS LTD.
Chart Analysis Nu Holdings Ltd.
+93.00% 36 959 M $
AXIS BANK LIMITED
Chart Analysis Axis Bank Limited
+4.60% 36 222 M $
UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LIMITED
Chart Analysis United Overseas Bank Limited
-6.55% 35 878 M $
CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE
Chart Analysis Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
+5.62% 39 942 M $
BANCO BRADESCO S.A.
Chart Analysis Banco Bradesco S.A.
+9.17% 35 138 M $
MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Chart Analysis Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.
+20.72% 40 259 M $
PT BANK MANDIRI (PERSERO) TBK
Chart Analysis PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk
+12.34% 34 547 M $
NORDEA BANK ABP
Chart Analysis Nordea Bank Abp
+5.66% 41 204 M $
BARCLAYS PLC
Chart Analysis Barclays PLC
+3.49% 32 689 M $
Other Banks
Discover our Free Content to Help You Better Understand the Stock Market.
100% Free Registration
fermer