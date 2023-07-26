Equities LLOY GB0008706128
|Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11:35:09 2023-07-26 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|45.33 GBX
|-1.66%
|-2.92%
|-0.18%
|06:50pm
|LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : Confirmed net interest margin reversal
|06:06pm
|FTSE 100 Closes Down 0.2% as Miners Offset Ocado, Rolls-Royce Jumps
|DJ
Today at 12:50 pm
Lloyds Banking Group plc is one of the leading British banking groups. Net income breaks down by activity as follows: - retail banking (63%): sales of standard banking products and services to individuals. The group is also involved in real estate lending with Cheltenham & Gloucester; - commercial bank (23%); - insurance and wealth management (9.5%): life insurance (Scottish Widows) and non-life insurance (Britain's No. 1 homeowner's insurance distributor); - other (4.5%). At the end of 2021, the group managed GBP 476.3 billion in current deposits and GBP 448.6 billion in current loans.
04:30am - Q2 2023 Earnings Call
Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group plc
B-
Analysts' Consensus
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
21
Last Close Price
0.4610GBP
Average target price
0.6086GBP
Spread / Average Target
+32.03%
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-0.18%
|37 622 M $
|+93.00%
|36 959 M $
|+4.60%
|36 222 M $
|-6.55%
|35 878 M $
|+5.62%
|39 942 M $
|+9.17%
|35 138 M $
|+20.72%
|40 259 M $
|+12.34%
|34 547 M $
|+5.66%
|41 204 M $
|+3.49%
|32 689 M $