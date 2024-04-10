--Lloyds Banking Group is planning to cut up to 175 jobs as part of a restructuring of the business, 150 of which are in the risk-management department, the Financial Times reports.

--The FT says the job cuts follow a review of the business that found risk management was blocking the bank's progress. The bank plans to create 130 jobs on specialist risk and technical expertise, according to the FT.

--Lloyds Banking Group wasn't immediately available when approached for comment by Dow Jones Newswires

Full story: https://tinyurl.com/ycypvevu

Write to Ian Walker at ian.walker@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-10-24 0142ET