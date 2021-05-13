Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Lloyds Banking Group plc
  News
  Summary
    LLOY   GB0008706128

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC

(LLOY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Lloyds Banking Group Upgrades 2021 Guidance Following Strong 1Q Performance

05/13/2021 | 01:06pm EDT
By Adriano Marchese

Lloyds Banking Group PLC said Thursday that it has increased its guidance for 2021 following a solid financial performance in the first quarter of the year.

The U.K. bank said it expects net interest margin to be in excess of 245 basis points, while net asset quality ratio is now expected to be below 25 basis points.

The company also said that statutory return on tangible equity for the group is expected to be between 8% and 10%, which excludes a 2.5% benefit from changes in the corporate tax rate, which it expects.

"While we still have a lot to do to keep supporting the U.K. recovery, the first quarter shows positive progress against our plans and represents a solid start to 2021," the company said.

Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-13-21 1305ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.17% 34005.8 Delayed Quote.11.97%
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC -0.60% 47.005 Delayed Quote.29.78%
Financials
Sales 2021 15 432 M 21 672 M 21 672 M
Net income 2021 3 896 M 5 472 M 5 472 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,64x
Yield 2021 4,44%
Capitalization 33 550 M 47 075 M 47 115 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,17x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,14x
Nbr of Employees 61 576
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Lloyds Banking Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 49,73 GBX
Last Close Price 47,29 GBX
Spread / Highest target 31,1%
Spread / Average Target 5,16%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
William Leon David Chalmers Director, Group CEO & Chief Financial Officer
Robin Francis Budenberg Chairman
John Chambers Group Chief Information Officer
Letitia Mary Smith Group Director-Conduct & Compliance
Sara Vivienne Weller Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC29.78%47 290
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.23.91%476 621
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION35.86%352 884
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.40%275 426
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.22.16%209 946
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.43%201 997