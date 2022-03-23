Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Lloyds Banking Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LLOY   GB0008706128

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC

(LLOY)
  Report
03/23 11:22:12 am EDT
49.77 GBX   -0.94%
10:06aLloyds Banking Group to Close 60 Branches -- Update
DJ
10:06aLloyds Banking Group to Close 60 Branches
DJ
09:58aUnited Living Property Services supporting people into work
AQ
Lloyds Banking Group to Close 60 Branches

03/23/2022 | 10:06am EDT
By Jaime Llinares Taboada


Lloyds Banking Group PLC said Wednesday that it will close 60 branches as online banking grows.

The U.K. lender said that it will close 24 Lloyds Bank, 19 Bank of Scotland and 17 Halifax branches.

Fewer customers are choosing to visit Lloyds' branches and the company needs to adapt to an increasing number of customers that do most everyday banking online, Retail Director Vim Maru said.

Lloyds said that it aims to support affected employees and move those who want to remain to a new role.

Today, the group has 739 Lloyds Bank, 553 Halifax and 184 Bank of Scotland branches.


Write to Jaime Llinares Taboada at jaime.llinares@wsj.com; @JaimeLlinaresT


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-23-22 0912ET

Financials
Sales 2022 16 855 M 22 334 M 22 334 M
Net income 2022 4 061 M 5 381 M 5 381 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,49x
Yield 2022 4,70%
Capitalization 35 156 M 46 584 M 46 584 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,09x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,06x
Nbr of Employees 57 955
Free-Float 99,7%
Duration : Period :
Lloyds Banking Group plc Technical Analysis Chart
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 50,24 GBX
Average target price 60,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 19,4%
