Lloyds Banking Group to Close 60 Branches

By Jaime Llinares Taboada

Lloyds Banking Group PLC said Wednesday that it will close 60 branches as online banking grows.

The U.K. lender said that it will close 24 Lloyds Bank, 19 Bank of Scotland and 17 Halifax branches.

Fewer customers are choosing to visit Lloyds' branches and the company needs to adapt to an increasing number of customers that do most everyday banking online, Retail Director Vim Maru said.

Lloyds said that it aims to support affected employees and move those who want to remain to a new role.

Today, the group has 739 Lloyds Bank, 553 Halifax and 184 Bank of Scotland branches.

