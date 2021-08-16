Lloyds Banking : Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F (Form 6-K)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports

Index to Exhibits

Item

No. 1 Regulatory News Service Announcement, dated 16 August 2021

re: Group Chief Executive

16 August 2021

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP: GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE

As previously announced on 24 February 2021, Charlie Nunn's appointment as Group Chief Executive and Executive Director will commence today.

The Lloyds Banking Group plc board would like to thank William Chalmers for his successful stewardship as Interim Group Chief Executive over the last three and a half months. William will now revert to focus on his role as Chief Financial Officer and, together with the Board, looks forward to working with Charlie.

- END -

For further information:

Investor Relations

Douglas Radcliffe +44 (0) 20 7356 1571

Group Investor Relations Director

douglas.radcliffe@lloydsbanking.com

Corporate Affairs

Matt Smith +44 (0) 20 7356 3522

Head of Media Relations

matt.smith@lloydsbanking.com

