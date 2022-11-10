Lloyds Banking : Monthly Partnership and Matching Shares - Form 6-K

Monthly Partnership and Matching Shares

This announcement includes details in respect of the monthly acquisition of Partnership Shares and award of Matching Shares under the Group's Share Incentive Plan ('SIP'), made on9 November 2022, in respect of those PDMRs who are participants in the SIP.

ENQUIRIES:

Investor Relations Douglas Radcliffe Group Investor Relations Director Email: douglas.radcliffe@lloydsbanking.com Group Corporate Affairs Matt Smith Head of Media Relations Email: matt.smith@lloydsbanking.com +44 (0) 207356 1571 +44 (0) 20 7356 3522

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Joanna Harris 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Director, Mass Affluent b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Lloyds Banking Group plc b) LEI 549300PPXHEU2JF0AM85 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each GB0008706128 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Shares under the Group's Share Incentive Plan. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Partnership Shares GBP00.4285 292 Matching Shares GBP00.0000 105 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 397 See 4(c) e) Date of the transaction 2022-11-09 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Antonio Lorenzo 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO, Insurance, Pensions & Investments b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Lloyds Banking Group plc b) LEI 549300PPXHEU2JF0AM85 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each GB0008706128 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Shares under the Group's Share Incentive Plan. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Partnership Shares GBP00.4285 350 Matching Shares GBP00.0000 105 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 455 See 4(c) e) Date of the transaction 2022-11-09 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Janet Pope 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief of Staff and Group Director, Sustainable Business b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Lloyds Banking Group plc b) LEI 549300PPXHEU2JF0AM85 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each GB0008706128 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Shares under the Group's Share Incentive Plan. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Partnership Shares GBP00.4285 291 Matching Shares GBP00.0000 105 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 396 See 4(c) e) Date of the transaction 2022-11-09 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Stephen Shelley 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Risk Officer b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Lloyds Banking Group plc b) LEI 549300PPXHEU2JF0AM85 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each GB0008706128 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Shares under the Group's Share Incentive Plan. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Partnership Shares GBP00.4285 350 Matching Shares GBP00.0000 105 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 455 See 4(c) e) Date of the transaction 2022-11-09 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue