Lloyds Banking : Monthly Partnership and Matching Shares - Form 6-K

11/10/2022 | 10:59am EST
Monthly Partnership and Matching Shares
This announcement includes details in respect of the monthly acquisition of Partnership Shares and award of Matching Shares under the Group's Share Incentive Plan ('SIP'), made on9 November 2022, in respect of those PDMRs who are participants in the SIP.
ENQUIRIES:
Investor Relations
Douglas Radcliffe
Group Investor Relations Director
Email: douglas.radcliffe@lloydsbanking.com
Group Corporate Affairs
Matt Smith
Head of Media Relations
Email: matt.smith@lloydsbanking.com
+44 (0) 207356 1571
+44 (0) 20 7356 3522
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Joanna Harris
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Group Director, Mass Affluent
b)
Initial notification / Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Lloyds Banking Group plc
b)
LEI
549300PPXHEU2JF0AM85
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
GB0008706128
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Shares under the Group's Share Incentive Plan.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Partnership Shares
GBP00.4285
292
Matching Shares
GBP00.0000
105
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
397
See 4(c)
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-11-09
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Antonio Lorenzo
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
CEO, Insurance, Pensions & Investments
b)
Initial notification / Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Lloyds Banking Group plc
b)
LEI
549300PPXHEU2JF0AM85
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
GB0008706128
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Shares under the Group's Share Incentive Plan.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Partnership Shares
GBP00.4285
350
Matching Shares
GBP00.0000
105
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
455
See 4(c)
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-11-09
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Janet Pope
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief of Staff and Group Director, Sustainable Business
b)
Initial notification / Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Lloyds Banking Group plc
b)
LEI
549300PPXHEU2JF0AM85
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
GB0008706128
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Shares under the Group's Share Incentive Plan.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Partnership Shares
GBP00.4285
291
Matching Shares
GBP00.0000
105
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
396
See 4(c)
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-11-09
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Stephen Shelley
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Risk Officer
b)
Initial notification / Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Lloyds Banking Group plc
b)
LEI
549300PPXHEU2JF0AM85
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
GB0008706128
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Shares under the Group's Share Incentive Plan.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Partnership Shares
GBP00.4285
350
Matching Shares
GBP00.0000
105
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
455
See 4(c)
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-11-09
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Andrew Walton
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Corporate Affairs Officer
b)
Initial notification / Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Lloyds Banking Group plc
b)
LEI
549300PPXHEU2JF0AM85
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
GB0008706128
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Shares under the Group's Share Incentive Plan.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Partnership Shares
GBP00.4285
70
Matching Shares
GBP00.0000
105
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
175
See 4(c)
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-11-09
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue

Disclaimer

Lloyds Banking Group plc published this content on 10 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2022 15:58:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
