Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Lloyds Banking Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LLOY   GB0008706128

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC

(LLOY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:26:23 2023-01-11 am EST
48.07 GBX   +0.06%
04:50aCiti cuts Frontier Developments; BofA ups Sage
AN
01/10CORRECT: Helios Underwriting increases portfolio by 27%
AN
01/10Helios Underwriting says portfolio increases by 27% since last January
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lloyds Banking : Monthly Partnership and Matching Shares - Form 6-K

01/11/2023 | 10:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Monthly Partnership and Matching Shares
This announcement includes details in respect of the monthly acquisition of Partnership Shares and award of Matching Shares under the Group's Share Incentive Plan ('SIP'), made on9 January 2023, in respect of those PDMRs who are participants in the SIP.
ENQUIRIES:
Investor Relations
Douglas Radcliffe
Group Investor Relations Director
Email: douglas.radcliffe@lloydsbanking.com
Group Corporate Affairs
Matt Smith
Head of Media Relations
Email: matt.smith@lloydsbanking.com
+44 (0) 207356 1571
+44 (0) 20 7356 3522
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Joanna Harris
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
CEO, Mass Affluent
b)
Initial notification / Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Lloyds Banking Group plc
b)
LEI
549300PPXHEU2JF0AM85
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
GB0008706128
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Shares under the Group's Share Incentive Plan.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Partnership Shares
GBP00.4801
260
Matching Shares
GBP00.000
93
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
353
See 4(c)
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-01-09
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Antonio Lorenzo
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
CEO, Insurance, Pensions & Investments
b)
Initial notification / Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Lloyds Banking Group plc
b)
LEI
549300PPXHEU2JF0AM85
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
GB0008706128
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Shares under the Group's Share Incentive Plan.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Partnership Shares
GBP00.4801
312
Matching Shares
GBP00.000
93
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
405
See 4(c)
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-01-09
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Janet Pope
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief of Staff and Chief Sustainability Officer
b)
Initial notification / Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Lloyds Banking Group plc
b)
LEI
549300PPXHEU2JF0AM85
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
GB0008706128
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Shares under the Group's Share Incentive Plan.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Partnership Shares
GBP00.4801
260
Matching Shares
GBP00.000
93
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
353
See 4(c)
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-01-09
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Stephen Shelley
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Risk Officer
b)
Initial notification / Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Lloyds Banking Group plc
b)
LEI
549300PPXHEU2JF0AM85
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
GB0008706128
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Shares under the Group's Share Incentive Plan.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Partnership Shares
GBP00.4801
313
Matching Shares
GBP00.000
93
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
406
See 4(c)
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-01-09
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Andrew Walton
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Corporate Affairs Officer
b)
Initial notification / Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Lloyds Banking Group plc
b)
LEI
549300PPXHEU2JF0AM85
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
GB0008706128
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Shares under the Group's Share Incentive Plan.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Partnership Shares
GBP00.4801
63
Matching Shares
GBP00.000
93
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
156
See 4(c)
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-01-09
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue

Attachments

Disclaimer

Lloyds Banking Group plc published this content on 11 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2023 15:15:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
04:50aCiti cuts Frontier Developments; BofA ups Sage
AN
01/10CORRECT: Helios Underwriting increases portfolio by 27%
AN
01/10Helios Underwriting says portfolio increases by 27% since last January
AN
01/05Continental Markets Dip, as London Bucks Trend in Thursday Trading
MT
01/03Loyalty Angels Limited announced that it has received funding from Lloyds Banking Group..
CI
2022Lloyds Banking : Nearly half of UK homes unsuitable for electric cars
PU
2022Lloyds Banking : The Scottish locations where house prices increased most in 2022
PU
2022Lloyds Banking : The locations where house prices increased most in 2022
PU
2022Argo Blockchain falls as deal closes
AN
2022PRS REIT extends GBP150 million revolving credit facility
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 17 977 M 21 866 M 21 866 M
Net income 2022 4 690 M 5 705 M 5 705 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,07x
Yield 2022 5,04%
Capitalization 32 101 M 39 044 M 39 044 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,79x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,70x
Nbr of Employees 57 955
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Lloyds Banking Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 48,04 GBX
Average target price 64,40 GBX
Spread / Average Target 34,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charlie Nunn Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
William Leon David Chalmers Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Robin Francis Budenberg Chairman
John Chambers Group Chief Information Officer
David James Stanley Oldfield COO & Group Director-Commercial Banking
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC5.78%39 044
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.2.44%406 542
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION2.32%273 725
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.99%217 067
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.05%161 567
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY2.66%161 412