Monthly Partnership and Matching Shares
This announcement includes details in respect of the monthly acquisition of Partnership Shares and award of Matching Shares under the Group's Share Incentive Plan ('SIP'), made on10 July 2023, in respect of those PDMRs who are participants in the SIP.
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Chirantan Barua
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
CEO, Insurance, Pensions & Investments
b)
Initial notification / Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Lloyds Banking Group plc
b)
LEI
549300PPXHEU2JF0AM85
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
GB0008706128
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Shares under the Group's Share Incentive Plan.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Partnership Shares
GBP00.431
69
Matching Shares
GBP00.000
102
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
171
See 4(c)
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-07-10
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Kate Cheetham
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Legal Officer and Company Secretary
b)
Initial notification / Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Lloyds Banking Group plc
b)
LEI
549300PPXHEU2JF0AM85
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
GB0008706128
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Shares under the Group's Share Incentive Plan.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Partnership Shares
GBP00.431
348
Matching Shares
GBP00.000
104
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
452
See 4(c)
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-07-10
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Joanna Harris
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
CEO, Mass Affluent
b)
Initial notification / Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Lloyds Banking Group plc
b)
LEI
549300PPXHEU2JF0AM85
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
GB0008706128
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Shares under the Group's Share Incentive Plan.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Partnership Shares
GBP00.431
290
Matching Shares
GBP00.000
104
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
394
See 4(c)
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-07-10
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Janet Pope
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief of Staff and Chief Sustainability Officer
b)
Initial notification / Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Lloyds Banking Group plc
b)
LEI
549300PPXHEU2JF0AM85
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
GB0008706128
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Shares under the Group's Share Incentive Plan.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Partnership Shares
GBP00.431
290
Matching Shares
GBP00.000
104
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
394
See 4(c)
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-07-10
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Stephen Shelley
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Risk Officer
b)
Initial notification / Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Lloyds Banking Group plc
b)
LEI
549300PPXHEU2JF0AM85
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
GB0008706128
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Shares under the Group's Share Incentive Plan.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Partnership Shares
GBP00.431
348
Matching Shares
GBP00.000
104
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
452
See 4(c)
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-07-10
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Andrew Walton
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Corporate Affairs Officer
b)
Initial notification / Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Lloyds Banking Group plc
b)
LEI
549300PPXHEU2JF0AM85
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
GB0008706128
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Shares under the Group's Share Incentive Plan.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Partnership Shares
GBP00.431
69
Matching Shares
GBP00.000
102
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
171
See 4(c)
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-07-10
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
