Monthly Partnership and Matching Shares

This announcement includes details in respect of the monthly acquisition of Partnership Shares and award of Matching Shares under the Group's Share Incentive Plan ('SIP'), made on10 July 2023, in respect of those PDMRs who are participants in the SIP.

ENQUIRIES:

Investor Relations Douglas Radcliffe Group Investor Relations Director Email: douglas.radcliffe@lloydsbanking.com Group Corporate Affairs Matt Smith Head of Media Relations Email: matt.smith@lloydsbanking.com +44 (0) 207356 1571 +44 (0) 20 7356 3522

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Chirantan Barua 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO, Insurance, Pensions & Investments b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Lloyds Banking Group plc b) LEI 549300PPXHEU2JF0AM85 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each GB0008706128 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Shares under the Group's Share Incentive Plan. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Partnership Shares GBP00.431 69 Matching Shares GBP00.000 102 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 171 See 4(c) e) Date of the transaction 2023-07-10 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Kate Cheetham 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Legal Officer and Company Secretary b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Lloyds Banking Group plc b) LEI 549300PPXHEU2JF0AM85 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each GB0008706128 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Shares under the Group's Share Incentive Plan. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Partnership Shares GBP00.431 348 Matching Shares GBP00.000 104 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 452 See 4(c) e) Date of the transaction 2023-07-10 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Joanna Harris 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO, Mass Affluent b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Lloyds Banking Group plc b) LEI 549300PPXHEU2JF0AM85 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each GB0008706128 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Shares under the Group's Share Incentive Plan. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Partnership Shares GBP00.431 290 Matching Shares GBP00.000 104 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 394 See 4(c) e) Date of the transaction 2023-07-10 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Janet Pope 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief of Staff and Chief Sustainability Officer b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Lloyds Banking Group plc b) LEI 549300PPXHEU2JF0AM85 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each GB0008706128 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Shares under the Group's Share Incentive Plan. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Partnership Shares GBP00.431 290 Matching Shares GBP00.000 104 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 394 See 4(c) e) Date of the transaction 2023-07-10 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Stephen Shelley 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Risk Officer b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Lloyds Banking Group plc b) LEI 549300PPXHEU2JF0AM85 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each GB0008706128 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Shares under the Group's Share Incentive Plan. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Partnership Shares GBP00.431 348 Matching Shares GBP00.000 104 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 452 See 4(c) e) Date of the transaction 2023-07-10 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue