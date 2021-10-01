Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Lloyds Banking Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LLOY   GB0008706128

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC

(LLOY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lloyds Banking : One in 10 Scots have a secret savings stash - Lloyds Banking Group plc

10/01/2021 | 08:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

More than one in 10 (11%) Scots are secretly stashing away savings without their partner's knowledge, according to the latest research from Bank of Scotland.

The survey of over 3,800 people living in Scotland found that while, on average, only 6% of people suspect their other half is hiding savings from them, almost twice as many are in fact doing so. Women are more likely to be guarded about a separate savings account with 12% of women, compared to 10% of men, admitting to holding a pot of money that their partner is unaware of.

In fact almost one in three (29%) don't know anything about their partner's savings and around a sixth (16%) don't know how much their significant other earns.

When it comes to covering monthly outgoings and expenditure, more than a fifth (21%) of pairings choose to keep their money entirely separate from one another, while over three quarters (77%) of couples are happy to share their income.

The big taboo

Discussing money remains a big taboo for a lot of partnerships, with less than half (44%) of people regularly talking to their partner about finances. Further, one in five (20%) don't discuss money with their partner often and 3% have ruled it out completely as a topic of conversation.

Generally speaking, when seeking support with personal finances, around two fifths (43%) would be most likely to rely on a family member, while around a sixth (17%) would speak to their bank.

Pete McCarthy, Network Director, Bank of Scotland, said: "Our research shows that one in 10 people have savings that their partner is unaware of and less than half of couples have regular conversations about money. It can take some time to establish financial ground rules in relationships, especially when salaries vary, or people are in different financial situations to each other. Ultimately, the most important thing is to make sure you are in a situation which feels comfortable for you, and to never feel under any obligation to disclose financial information to your partner, if it doesn't feel right."

Secrets across the regions

People in West (15%) and Central (14%) Scotland are the most likely to have a secret savings stash, while people in Glasgow and North East Scotland (both 7%) are the most upfront about any money they have put away.

Regarding salaries, people in South Scotland are the most open with their partners about their income, with 89% saying they know how much their partner earns. The opposite can be said in Glasgow, where 78% of people are aware of how much money their other half makes.

Disclaimer

Lloyds Banking Group plc published this content on 02 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2021 00:12:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
10/01LLOYDS BANKING : One in 10 Scots have a secret savings stash - Lloyds Banking Group plc
PU
10/01European ADRs Move Lower in Friday Trading
MT
10/01Dismantle 'ring-fencing' rules to safeguard competitiveness, say Britain's banks
RE
10/01Credit Suisse shareholders back board's risk reinforcements
RE
09/30LLOYDS BANKING : Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual r..
PU
09/30LLOYDS BANKING : United Living - Landmark Cardiff regeneration win for United Living
AQ
09/30UK BUSINESS CONFIDENCE, EMPLOYMENT P : Lloyds
MT
09/29LLOYDS BANKING : Business optimism in economy positive ahead of rising supply chain disrup..
PU
09/29LLOYDS BANKING : What's stopping the green housing revolution?
AQ
09/29LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : Goldman Sachs Upgrades to Neutral
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 15 693 M 21 257 M 21 257 M
Net income 2021 5 159 M 6 988 M 6 988 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,35x
Yield 2021 4,65%
Capitalization 32 115 M 43 507 M 43 499 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,05x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,02x
Nbr of Employees 61 576
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Lloyds Banking Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 45,24 GBX
Average target price 53,18 GBX
Spread / Average Target 17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charlie Nunn Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
William Leon David Chalmers Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Robin Francis Budenberg Chairman
John Chambers Group Chief Information Officer
David Gledhill Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC24.15%44 635
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.28.82%489 131
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION42.13%357 213
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.92%243 233
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.14.79%198 085
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY55.80%190 579