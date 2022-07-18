Log in
Lloyds Banking : Report of Foreign Private Issuer Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 - Form 6-K

07/18/2022
Report of Foreign Private Issuer
Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16
of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
18 July 2022
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP plc
(Translation of registrant's name into English)
5th Floor
25 Gresham Street
London
EC2V 7HN
United Kingdom
(Address of principal executive offices)
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports
under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F.
Form 20-F..X.. Form 40-F
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant by furnishing the information
contained in this Form is also thereby furnishing the information to the
Commission pursuant to Rule 12g3-2(b) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
Yes No ..X..
If "Yes" is marked, indicate below the file number assigned to the registrant in connection with Rule
12g3-2(b): 82- ________
Index to Exhibits
Item
No. 1 Regulatory News Service Announcement, dated 18 July 2022
re: Transaction in Own Shares
18 July 2022
TRANSACTIONS IN OWN SECURITIES
Lloyds Banking Group plc (the"Company") announces today that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares, from Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (the "Broker").
Ordinary Shares
Date of purchases: 18 July 2022
Number of ordinary shares purchased: 9,477,467
Highest price paid per share (pence): 42.84
Lowest price paid per share (pence): 42.14
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 42.61
Such purchases form part of the Company's existing share buyback programme and were effected pursuant to the instructions issued to the Broker bythe Company on 24 February 2022, as announced on 25 February 2022.
The Company intends to cancel these shares.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) (as such legislation forms part of retained EU lawas defined in the EU (Withdrawal) Act 2018), a full breakdown of the individual trades made by the Broker on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme is set out in the Schedule to this announcement available through the link below:
- END -
For further information:
Investor Relations
Douglas Radcliffe +44 (0)20 7356 1571
Group Investor Relations Director
douglas.radcliffe@lloydsbanking.com
Corporate Affairs
Matt Smith +44 (0)20 7356 3522
Head of Media Relations
matt.smith@lloydsbanking.com

Disclaimer

Lloyds Banking Group plc published this content on 18 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2022 16:43:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
