Lloyds Banking : Report of Foreign Private Issuer Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 - Form 6-K

Index to Exhibits

Item

No. 1 Regulatory News Service Announcement, dated 8 August 2022

re: Transaction in Own Shares

08 August 2022

TRANSACTIONS IN OWN SECURITIES

Lloyds Banking Group plc (the"Company") announces today that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares, from Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (the "Broker").

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchases: 08 August 2022

Number of ordinary shares purchased: 12,680

Highest price paid per share (pence): 45.00

Lowest price paid per share (pence): 44.84

Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 44.92

Such purchases form part of the Company's existing share buyback programme and were effected pursuant to the instructions issued to the Broker bythe Company on 24 February 2022, as announced on 25 February 2022.

The Company intends to cancel these shares.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) (as such legislation forms part of retained EU lawas defined in the EU (Withdrawal) Act 2018), a full breakdown of the individual trades made by the Broker on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme is set out in the Schedule to this announcement available through the link below:

- END -

For further information:

Investor Relations

Douglas Radcliffe +44 (0)20 7356 1571

Group Investor Relations Director

douglas.radcliffe@lloydsbanking.com

Corporate Affairs

Matt Smith +44 (0)20 7356 3522

Head of Media Relations

matt.smith@lloydsbanking.com