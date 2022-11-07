Lloyds Banking : SMEs' Net Zero status revealed for first time through Lloyds Bank's Net Zero Monitor

UK SMEs are driving forward net zero targets, with two thirds (64%) of SMEs saying they have a plan in place to reach net zero by 2050, according to Lloyds Bank's Net Zero Monitor. The Monitor finds that 7% of SMEs have already reached net zero emissions − jumping to 12% in London - acting as 'heroes' for other businesses, while just 5% of SMEs are not acting or not considering acting on net zero.

The vast majority of SMEs (93%) say that sustainability challenges are important to them, with 83% reporting it has become more important in the last year - reaching 93% for SMEs in the East of England - despite other challenges facing their businesses, such as rising energy costs and the ongoing impact of Brexit.

Building on the SME five-step journey to net zero, which was first set out in the Monitor in 2021, Lloyds Bank this year surveyed over 1,000 financial decision makers in SMEs (excluding micro businesses) to establish a baseline of where they are in their sustainability journey today: