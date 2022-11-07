Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Lloyds Banking Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LLOY   GB0008706128

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC

(LLOY)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-11-07 am EST
42.02 GBX   -1.72%
12:04pLloyds Banking : SMEs' Net Zero status revealed for first time through Lloyds Bank's Net Zero Monitor
PU
11/04Jefferies Ups Lloyds Banking PT, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
11/04LONDON BROKER RATINGS: Liberum cuts British Land; Exane cuts Sainsbury
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lloyds Banking : SMEs' Net Zero status revealed for first time through Lloyds Bank's Net Zero Monitor

11/07/2022 | 12:04pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UK SMEs are driving forward net zero targets, with two thirds (64%) of SMEs saying they have a plan in place to reach net zero by 2050, according to Lloyds Bank's Net Zero Monitor. The Monitor finds that 7% of SMEs have already reached net zero emissions − jumping to 12% in London - acting as 'heroes' for other businesses, while just 5% of SMEs are not acting or not considering acting on net zero.

The vast majority of SMEs (93%) say that sustainability challenges are important to them, with 83% reporting it has become more important in the last year - reaching 93% for SMEs in the East of England - despite other challenges facing their businesses, such as rising energy costs and the ongoing impact of Brexit.

Building on the SME five-step journey to net zero, which was first set out in the Monitor in 2021, Lloyds Bank this year surveyed over 1,000 financial decision makers in SMEs (excluding micro businesses) to establish a baseline of where they are in their sustainability journey today:

The West Midlands (79%) has the most SMEs at stage three or above of their net zero journey and, on a sector basis, the services (72%) and transport (70%) sectors have the most SMEs at stage three and above.

The research also identified the top activities being undertaken by SMEs trying to achieve their net zero targets:

However, when asked about the action that was actually having the most impact in achieving their net zero targets, businesses said that reducing energy consumption was their most impactful action (38%), closely followed by recycling and reducing waste (37%).

Elyn Corfield, Chief Executive Officer, Lloyds Bank Business & Commercial Banking, said: "The progress SMEs are making on their net zero journeys is crucial to enabling us all to reach the 2050 target, and their dedication to the task, especially given the range of competing priorities they face every day, is to be admired.

"That growing awareness leading to increased action is exactly the path we need to take. The survey also encouragingly highlights net zero 'heroes', companies which can act as champions for all businesses on their road to net zero, share knowledge, and pave the way for a growing number of SMEs to reach their sustainability targets."

Disclaimer

Lloyds Banking Group plc published this content on 07 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2022 17:03:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
12:04pLloyds Banking : SMEs' Net Zero status revealed for first time through Lloyds Bank's Net Z..
PU
11/04Jefferies Ups Lloyds Banking PT, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
11/04LONDON BROKER RATINGS: Liberum cuts British Land; Exane cuts Sains..
AN
11/03Lloyds Banking's UK Staff To Receive 5% Pay Raise Amid Surging Inflation
MT
11/03UK's Lloyds Bank offers UK staff 2,000 pounds minimum pay rise
RE
11/03Cost Of Living Crisis Causes Rise In Financial Crime
AQ
11/02Cut mortgage rates, lawmakers warn banks, as UK house price dip looms
RE
11/02Lloyds-Business confidence dips to a 19-month low but trading prospects remain resilien..
AQ
11/02LONDON BROKER RATINGS: Liberum cuts boohoo; JPMorgan cuts Ocado
AN
11/02Eritrea Sovereign Debt and Economic Profile
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 18 013 M 20 346 M 20 346 M
Net income 2022 4 721 M 5 332 M 5 332 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,33x
Yield 2022 5,68%
Capitalization 28 561 M 32 260 M 32 260 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,59x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,54x
Nbr of Employees 57 955
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Lloyds Banking Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 42,75 GBX
Average target price 62,03 GBX
Spread / Average Target 45,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charlie Nunn Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
William Leon David Chalmers Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Robin Francis Budenberg Chairman
John Chambers Group Chief Information Officer
David James Stanley Oldfield COO & Group Director-Commercial Banking
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC-10.56%32 260
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-17.47%383 311
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-17.31%295 145
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-20.68%192 103
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-2.58%178 102
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-20.93%137 841