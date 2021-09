TSB, part of Spain's Sabadell, said Prettejohn would join the TSB board on November 1 and would succeed outgoing chairman Richard Meddings later in the year.

Prettejohn was previous chief executive of Lloyd's of London and Prudential UK and Europe, as well as chairman of Brit Insurance. Lloyds separately said Prettejohn would step down as non-executive director at the bank and chairman of its subsidiary Scottish Widows.

(Reporting by Iain Withers, Editing by Lawrence White)