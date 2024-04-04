a4053j
04 April 2024
TRANSACTIONS IN OWN SECURITIES
Lloyds Banking Group plc (the "Company") announces today that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares, from Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (the "Broker").
Ordinary Shares
Date of purchases:
04 April 2024
Number of ordinary shares purchased:
7,841,171
Highest price paid per share (pence):
53.9200
Lowest price paid per share (pence):
52.7600
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):
53.5995
Such purchases form part of the Company's existing share buyback programme and were effected pursuant to the instructions issued to the Broker by the Company on 22 February 2024, as announced on 23 February 2024.
The Company intends to cancel these shares.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) (as such legislation forms part of assimilated law as defined in the EU (Withdrawal) Act 2018), a full breakdown of the individual trades made by the Broker on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme is set out in the Schedule to this announcement available through the link below:
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/4049J_1-2024-4-4.pdf
- END -
For further information:
Investor Relations
Douglas Radcliffe +44 (0)20 7356 1571
Group Investor Relations Director
douglas.radcliffe@lloydsbanking.com
Corporate Affairs
Matt Smith +44 (0)20 7356 3522
Head of Media Relations2
matt.smith@lloydsbanking.com
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP plc
By: Douglas Radcliffe
Name: Douglas Radcliffe
Title: Group Investor Relations Director
Date: 04 April 2024