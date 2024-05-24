



SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C.20549

FORM 6-K

Report of Foreign Private Issuer

Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16

of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

24 May 2024

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP plc

(Translation of registrant's name into English)

5th Floor

25 Gresham Street

London

EC2V 7HN

United Kingdom

(Address of principal executive offices)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports

under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F.

Form 20-F..X.. Form 40-F

Index to Exhibits

Item

No. 1 Regulatory News Service Announcement, 24 May 2024

re: Transaction in Own Shares

24 May 2024

TRANSACTIONS IN OWN SECURITIES

Lloyds Banking Group plc (the "Company") announces today that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares, from Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (the "Broker").

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchases: 24 May 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 40,855,557 Highest price paid per share (pence): 55.1800 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 54.3200 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 54.6853

Such purchases form part of the Company's existing share buyback programme and were effected pursuant to the instructions issued to the Broker by the Company on 22 February 2024, as announced on 23 February 2024.

The Company intends to cancel these shares.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) (as such legislation forms part of assimilated law as defined in the EU (Withdrawal) Act 2018), a full breakdown of the individual trades made by the Broker on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme is set out in the Schedule to this announcement available through the link below:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/9278P_1-2024-5-24.pdf

- END -

For further information:

Investor Relations

Douglas Radcliffe +44 (0)20 7356 1571

Group Investor Relations Director

douglas.radcliffe@lloydsbanking.com

Corporate Affairs

Matt Smith +44 (0)20 7356 3522

Head of Media Relations

matt.smith@lloydsbanking.com

Signatures

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP plc

(Registrant)

By: Douglas Radcliffe

Name: Douglas Radcliffe

Title: Group Investor Relations Director

Date: 24 May 2024

a9283p