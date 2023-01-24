Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Lloyds Banking Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LLOY   GB0008706128

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC

(LLOY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:29:21 2023-01-24 am EST
49.90 GBX   +0.17%
05:07aLloyds Banking : Urgent warning issued over surge in 'advance fee' scams
PU
01/20Lloyds and Halifax to close 40 branches across England and Wales
AN
01/20Lloyds Banking to Close 40 Branches Between April-June; No Job Losses Expected
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lloyds Banking : Urgent warning issued over surge in 'advance fee' scams

01/24/2023 | 05:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Lloyds Bank has issued an urgent warning to consumers as the number of 'advance fee' scams surged over the last 12 months.

Advance fee scams happen when a victim is asked to pay an upfront fee for goods or services that don't materialise. This could be for a loan, to secure a rental property, or even a new job.

As living costs rise, fraudsters are increasingly turning to this type of scam to target those who are less financially secure, with reported cases jumping by 82% over the last year and continuing to increase

The average amount lost by victims is £711, which is lower than the previous 12 months (£1,194), suggesting fraudsters may be pursuing a higher volume of lower value scams in the current economic environment.

Who is falling victim to advance fee scams?

London saw the highest number of cases of advance fee scams in the UK last year. But the West Midlands was a particular hotspot as, relative to population size, the number of cases reported was around 20% higher than the national average.

Worryingly, new analysis also shows that those living in more deprived areas1 of the country are twice as likely to fall victim as those in less deprived areas, accounting for over 70% of all advance fee scam cases.

Those aged between 25 and 34 are most likely to fall victim, followed by 35 to 44 year olds. Collectively those two age groups make up around half (49%) of all victims.

The rise of the fast loan scam

Loan fee scams are a particular concern at the moment, as fraudsters will often target people on low incomes or with a poor credit history.

Reports of loan fee scams have more than doubled over the last 12 months, up by +105% compared to the previous year, with the number of cases continuing to rise sharply. The average amount lost by victims last year was £214.

Victims will typically reply to an online advert for a 'fast loan' from a company they have never heard of, though sometimes the fraudster will try to impersonate a genuine firm.

They will have their application approved regardless of their credit history. Before they receive the loan, they are told they must pay an upfront fee by bank transfer.

Once this fee is paid, the fraudster may even ask for further payments. Eventually, the victim does not hear from the company again and the loan is never received.

Some common reasons given by the scammers for these payments in advance include:

  • Payment release fee
  • Insurance fee
  • Verification fee
  • Loan company fee
  • Processing fee
  • Guarantor fee
  • Tax payment

Liz Ziegler, Fraud Prevention Director, Lloyds Bank, said:

"Fraudsters will ruthlessly adapt to any changes in consumer behaviour and, with the increased cost of living putting more pressure on people's finances, the recent surge in advance fee scams targeting those on low incomes or with a poor credit history is alarming.

"The important thing to remember is that a genuine lender will always conduct thorough credit checks prior to agreeing a loan and won't ask for an upfront payment before releasing the funds. If you're concerned in any way about your finances there are lots of reputable organisations that can help, and it always makes sense to speak to your bank first.

"The abundance of these fake online ads reinforces the importance of the government's Online Safety Bill to ensure social media sites and search engines stamp out fraudsters operating on their platforms."

Top tips to stay safe from loan fee scams:

  • Do your research to ensure you're dealing with a real company. You can check using the FCA's website - only contact firms using the details listed there.
  • Avoid any company that says they can guarantee you a loan regardless of your credit status. A reputable lender will always conduct a thorough credit check.
  • You shouldn't be asked to pay an upfront fee for a loan from a genuine company. If you are, it's likely a scam.
  • If you're worried about your financial situation, speak to your bank first. They should be able to help, or point you towards a reputable organisation that can.

Case study - Claire's story

Claire* had been searching online for loans as she had received an unexpected bill for car repairs. She'd entered her details onto a few different comparison sites.

Later that day she received an unsolicited WhatsApp message from someone called 'Sam'. Sam claimed to be an account manager for a company called '711 Loans'. He offered Claire a £1,300 loan without any credit checks. The monthly repayments would be £120. To complete the application, she sent him copies of her birth certificate, passport and utility bills by email.

Claire was told that to secure the loan, she would need to pay the first month's repayment up front via bank transfer (also known as a Faster Payment) which she did.

Shortly after, she was asked to pay an additional £199 for 'payment protection insurance' in case she lost her job while the loan was still outstanding. The attempted payment for £199 was blocked by the bank, so Sam asked her to send the money to another account.

At this point Claire became suspicious and asked for the initial £120 payment to be returned, however the fraudster disappeared with her money.

*names have been changed to protect the victim's identity

Attachments

Disclaimer

Lloyds Banking Group plc published this content on 24 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2023 10:06:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
05:07aLloyds Banking : Urgent warning issued over surge in 'advance fee' scams
PU
01/20Lloyds and Halifax to close 40 branches across England and Wales
AN
01/20Lloyds Banking to Close 40 Branches Between April-June; No Job Losses Expected
DJ
01/20Lloyds Banking Group To Close 40 Branches In England
MT
01/20Lloyds and Halifax to close 40 branches across England & Wales
AN
01/20TruFin Unit Delivers Digital Invoice Finance System to Lloyds Bank
MT
01/19Lloyds Banking : More UK sectors report output growth in December
PU
01/19Tesco Bank offers staff 1,250 pound 'cost of living' payment
RE
01/19Lloyds Banking : Purpose is key in UK SMEs' push towards net zero
PU
01/18UK Export Finance (UKEF) finances new specialist burns hospital in Angola
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 17 977 M 22 244 M 22 244 M
Net income 2022 4 775 M 5 908 M 5 908 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,33x
Yield 2022 4,86%
Capitalization 33 287 M 41 188 M 41 188 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,85x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,77x
Nbr of Employees 57 955
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Lloyds Banking Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 49,81 GBX
Average target price 64,40 GBX
Spread / Average Target 29,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charlie Nunn Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
William Leon David Chalmers Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Robin Francis Budenberg Chairman
John Chambers Group Chief Information Officer
David James Stanley Oldfield COO & Group Director-Commercial Banking
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC9.69%41 188
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.0.73%402 641
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION3.62%274 449
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.98%218 905
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY9.06%172 636
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.91%165 492