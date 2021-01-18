Log in
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC GB0008706128

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC

(LLOY)
  Report
01/18
35.948 GBX   +0.04%
Lloyds Banking : What's next with our Race Action Plan?

01/18/2021 | 05:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Tell us about your role and what you hope to achieve?

My role is to lead the delivery of our Race Action Plan and coordinate activity across multiple workstreams to help create a more inclusive environment and enable colleagues from a Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic background to grow and flourish within Lloyds Banking Group.

Black colleagues aren't broken. Our capability isn't in question. What we need to fix is the environment. The Ethnicity Pay Gap Report highlights how our Black colleagues experience the biggest pay and bonus gap by some distance and remain underrepresented at senior levels. That needs to change and so we're looking to make improvements which specifically support and address the challenges faced by our Black colleagues.

What progress has been made since the Race Action Plan was launched in July?

The announcement of the Race Action Plan was a massive statement of intent that as an organisation we stand against racism and are taking steps to drive meaningful, long-term change.

Since we launched the plan, we've held more virtual focus groups with our Black colleagues to help fully understand their experiences within Lloyds Banking Group. In parallel, over the summer, we held a series of sessions led by some amazing influential thinkers to help our senior leaders feel more comfortable in having positive conversations about race with their Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic colleagues.

To help inform our plans, we've established a new Race Advisory Panel made up of Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic colleagues from across the Group. The Panel, along with our ethnicity network, will play a critical role in helping us to shape the initiatives we need to deliver sustainable change.

Disclaimer

Lloyds Banking Group plc published this content on 18 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2021 10:07:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 15 045 M 20 400 M 20 400 M
Net income 2020 603 M 817 M 817 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 46,5x
Yield 2020 1,46%
Capitalization 25 451 M 34 595 M 34 509 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,69x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,69x
Nbr of Employees 63 069
Free-Float 99,7%
Technical analysis trends LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 39,09 GBX
Last Close Price 35,94 GBX
Spread / Highest target 72,5%
Spread / Average Target 8,77%
Spread / Lowest Target -51,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
António Mota De Sousa Horta-Osório Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Robin Francis Budenberg Chairman
William Leon David Chalmers Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John Chambers Group Chief Information Officer
Sara Vivienne Weller Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC-1.39%34 595
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.9.11%422 769
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION8.91%285 563
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.58%272 047
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.92%201 531
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.16.36%198 870
