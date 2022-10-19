Lloyds Banking : accelerates Fintech engagement with its new Innovation Sandbox

Advanced search
    LLOY   GB0008706128

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC

(LLOY)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  07:29 2022-10-19 am EDT
40.93 GBX   -3.93%
07:14aLloyds Banking : accelerates Fintech engagement with its new Innovation Sandbox
PU
06:03aFTSE slips as UK inflation returns to 40-year high, banks under pressure
RE
05:16aBritain's banks brace for potential government raid on profits -FT
RE
Lloyds Banking Group has introduced Innovation Sandbox to accelerate its collaboration with Fintechs and improve the digital products and services it offers to customers.

Innovation Sandbox will help the Group bring a variety of Fintech opportunities through the design and test cycle more efficiently, supporting a rich ecosystem of Fintechs and reducing time-to-market. Several experiments have already been conducted on the Sandbox, allowing various parts of the Group to collaborate with potential partners at pace and to shape product development together.

The digital economy is transforming customers' expectations and the way businesses approach delivering financial services. Fintechs have shifted the competitive landscape in the sector, offering opportunities for established players to innovate their products and services and revolutionise their operations.

This is a key milestone in the Group's journey towards delivering on its public commitment to the Fintech Delivery Pledge - an industry-wide initiative designed to enhance the global position of UK financial services by making partnerships between Fintechs and large financial institutions smooth and productive.

Vic Weigler, Chief Technology Officer at Lloyds Banking Group, said: "The launch of the Innovation Sandbox has improved our ability to experiment and learn with Fintechs at pace. We are working to maximise the value of the Sandbox and increase the velocity of technology-led innovation in supporting our growth strategy. Strengthening the UK's financial ecosystem is part of how we Help Britain Prosper."

Disclaimer

Lloyds Banking Group plc published this content on 19 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2022 11:13:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 17 777 M 20 066 M 20 066 M
Net income 2022 4 737 M 5 347 M 5 347 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,28x
Yield 2022 5,69%
Capitalization 28 742 M 32 443 M 32 443 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,62x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,57x
Nbr of Employees 57 955
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Lloyds Banking Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 42,61 GBX
Average target price 62,38 GBX
Spread / Average Target 46,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charlie Nunn Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
William Leon David Chalmers Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Robin Francis Budenberg Chairman
John Chambers Group Chief Information Officer
David James Stanley Oldfield COO & Group Director-Commercial Banking
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC-10.87%32 443
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.83%348 581
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-24.43%279 893
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.59%203 439
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-6.90%169 542
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-17.59%143 617