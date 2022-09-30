Lloyds Banking : hits £1 billion worth of funding on ultra low emission vehicles

Lloyds Banking Group has provided £1 billion worth of new funding for electric (EV) and plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEV) this year across its motor finance and leasing businesses, Black Horse and Lex Autolease.

The £1 billion lending mark, against an £8 billion target for new electric vehicle financing by 2024, reaffirms Lloyds Banking Group's sustainability commitments, which also include achieving net zero emissions across Lex Autolease's customer fleet by 2030.

The Group is also responsible for 1 in every 10 electric vehicles registered on the UK's roads, with more than 102,000 alternatively-fuelled vehicles under management - including 55,451 EVs and 47,200 PHEVs.

Lex Autolease, the UK's largest fleet leasing and funding business, is accountable for more than two thirds of the Group's vehicles, with 69,237 vehicles delivered to date, including 37,387 BEVs and 31,850 PHEVs.

Black Horse, the consumer car finance arm of Lloyds Banking Group, has funded 33,414 battery-powered vehicles, including 18,064 BEVs and 15,350 PHEVs, as it continues to support drivers on their journey towards an electric future.

Richard Jones, Managing Director Transport, Lloyds Banking Group, commented: "As the UK's market leader in automotive funding and leasing, we have made supporting the transition towards a zero-emission future central to our vision, helping motorists and companies along their journey to electrification.

"The £1 billion electric vehicle funding milestone is a testament to the sustainability-first approach that sits at the heart of both Lex Autolease and Black Horse and our overall commitment to offering practical solutions that help businesses and private owners realise the potential of making the switch to electric.

"As the uptake of electric vehicles continues to gather pace, we'll work closely with government departments and manufacturers to ensure that the supply of vehicles and supporting charging infrastructure is able to withstand the demand from motorists. We are also open to supporting other technologies and solutions that can accelerate the transition to net zero."