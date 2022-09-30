Advanced search
    LLOY   GB0008706128

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC

(LLOY)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:53 2022-09-30 am EDT
41.59 GBX   +2.14%
Lloyds Banking : Black entrepreneurs are more likely to rely on their community to grow their businesses
PU
Lloyds Banking : hits £1 billion worth of funding on ultra low emission vehicles
PU
Lloyds Banking : Business confidence stabilises after three month decline
PU
Lloyds Banking : hits £1 billion worth of funding on ultra low emission vehicles

09/30/2022 | 10:24am EDT
Lloyds Banking Group has provided £1 billion worth of new funding for electric (EV) and plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEV) this year across its motor finance and leasing businesses, Black Horse and Lex Autolease.

The £1 billion lending mark, against an £8 billion target for new electric vehicle financing by 2024, reaffirms Lloyds Banking Group's sustainability commitments, which also include achieving net zero emissions across Lex Autolease's customer fleet by 2030.

The Group is also responsible for 1 in every 10 electric vehicles registered on the UK's roads, with more than 102,000 alternatively-fuelled vehicles under management - including 55,451 EVs and 47,200 PHEVs.

Lex Autolease, the UK's largest fleet leasing and funding business, is accountable for more than two thirds of the Group's vehicles, with 69,237 vehicles delivered to date, including 37,387 BEVs and 31,850 PHEVs.

Black Horse, the consumer car finance arm of Lloyds Banking Group, has funded 33,414 battery-powered vehicles, including 18,064 BEVs and 15,350 PHEVs, as it continues to support drivers on their journey towards an electric future.

Richard Jones, Managing Director Transport, Lloyds Banking Group, commented: "As the UK's market leader in automotive funding and leasing, we have made supporting the transition towards a zero-emission future central to our vision, helping motorists and companies along their journey to electrification.

"The £1 billion electric vehicle funding milestone is a testament to the sustainability-first approach that sits at the heart of both Lex Autolease and Black Horse and our overall commitment to offering practical solutions that help businesses and private owners realise the potential of making the switch to electric.

"As the uptake of electric vehicles continues to gather pace, we'll work closely with government departments and manufacturers to ensure that the supply of vehicles and supporting charging infrastructure is able to withstand the demand from motorists. We are also open to supporting other technologies and solutions that can accelerate the transition to net zero."

Disclaimer

Lloyds Banking Group plc published this content on 30 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2022 14:23:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 17 732 M 19 547 M 19 547 M
Net income 2022 4 743 M 5 229 M 5 229 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,96x
Yield 2022 5,95%
Capitalization 27 408 M 30 214 M 30 214 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,55x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,51x
Nbr of Employees 57 955
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Lloyds Banking Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 40,72 GBX
Average target price 64,22 GBX
Spread / Average Target 57,7%
Managers and Directors
Charlie Nunn Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
William Leon David Chalmers Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Robin Francis Budenberg Chairman
John Chambers Group Chief Information Officer
David James Stanley Oldfield COO & Group Director-Commercial Banking
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC-14.82%30 214
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-31.80%312 252
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-30.16%246 360
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-18.64%203 533
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-15.59%153 619
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-18.33%142 490