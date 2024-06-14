Colleagues will be based across three offices by the end of 2025 - 33 Old Broad Street, 10 Gresham Street and 25 Gresham Street

The transformation is part the Group's plan to upgrade its property estate across the UK, creating modern, state-of-the art and sustainable new work spaces

The significantly refurbished office will become the Group's new head office in the heart of the City of London



Lloyds Banking Group will re-open its office at 33 Old Broad Street from November 2024. The building, already owned by the Group, has undergone extensive refurbishment in the last 18 months.

The new workspace will boast state-of-the-art technology and facilities with increased shared and social workspaces to help colleagues to connect, collaborate and innovate for customers. It also includes inclusive design features like sound absorbing materials, focus workspaces and maximised use of natural light.

The refurbishment has also seen 33 Old Broad Street transformed to become significantly more energy efficient. Following the installation of gas-free technology, the CO2 emissions emitted from the office will be reduced by 428 tonnes every year as part of its effort to reach its net zero goal.

Colleagues will also be encouraged to travel more sustainably, with new cycle storage fitted as part of the office redesign as well as 4 electric vehicle and 10 electric bike charging points. These improvements support the Group's commitment to keep commuting emissions below 50% of pre-COVID levels. The Group's 10 and 25 Gresham Street offices will also be refurbished in line with the improvements made to other offices across its property estate.

This reorganisation is part of a wider transformation of Lloyds Banking Group's property estate in London. This includes leaving the 125 London Wall office permanently in 2025. The consolidation into three sites demonstrates the Group's commitment to London and also further supports its efforts to use collaboration as a tool to meet customers' future needs.

To create a more sustainable office footprint, Lloyds Banking Group is investing in its key hub sites across the UK. This includes the full refurbishment of the Bristol office in 2022, and the opening of the most energy efficient office building in Yorkshire in Leeds, earlier this year. This is in addition to refurbishments in Manchester, Birmingham, Belfast, Cardiff and recently announced investment in its properties in Edinburgh.

Sharon Doherty, Chief People & Places Officer, Lloyds Banking Group said:

"We are excited by this major investment in our new head office to create a state-of-the-art, sustainable environment for our colleagues and our customers. A vital part of our strategy is having the right spaces in the right places for our people and our new head office will bring teams together to thrive, collaborating and innovating to serve our customers' needs.

London is an important hub for our business and our plans demonstrate our commitment to London as we continue to help Britain prosper."