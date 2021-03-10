Lloyds Banking : A year in numbers

Vim Maru, Retail Director, Lloyds Banking Group, said: 'In the past 12 months the world has shifted on an extraordinary scale. Many of the plans we had for 2020 evaporated, or changed beyond recognition, and we were constantly adjusting to what felt like an ever-changing situation. Reflecting on the last year, I take stock of the deeply significant ways the pandemic has affected our customers, our communities, and our colleagues.

Spanning a million payment holidays, 880,000 calls to our specialist phone lines, £9.3billion in bounce back lending, not to mention 16,000 litres of hand sanitiser, I am profoundly impressed by the ways we have come together, to work through the challenges of the pandemic.'

