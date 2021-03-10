Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Lloyds Banking Group plc    LLOY   GB0008706128

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC

(LLOY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - CXE - 03/10 09:07:36 am
40.868 GBX   -0.65%
08:47aLLOYDS BANKING  : A year in numbers
PU
03/09European ADRs Move Higher in Tuesday Trading
MT
03/09Standard Life Aberdeen 'Rebases' Dividend Amid Restructuring Process
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lloyds Banking : A year in numbers

03/10/2021 | 08:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vim Maru, Retail Director, Lloyds Banking Group, said: 'In the past 12 months the world has shifted on an extraordinary scale. Many of the plans we had for 2020 evaporated, or changed beyond recognition, and we were constantly adjusting to what felt like an ever-changing situation. Reflecting on the last year, I take stock of the deeply significant ways the pandemic has affected our customers, our communities, and our colleagues.

Spanning a million payment holidays, 880,000 calls to our specialist phone lines, £9.3billion in bounce back lending, not to mention 16,000 litres of hand sanitiser, I am profoundly impressed by the ways we have come together, to work through the challenges of the pandemic.'

Disclaimer

Lloyds Banking Group plc published this content on 10 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2021 13:46:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
08:47aLLOYDS BANKING  : A year in numbers
PU
03/09European ADRs Move Higher in Tuesday Trading
MT
03/09Standard Life Aberdeen 'Rebases' Dividend Amid Restructuring Process
MT
03/09Britain's Standard Life Aberdeen cuts dividend as profit falls
RE
03/08Banks, mining stocks lift UK shares as lockdown begins to ease
RE
03/07LLOYDS BANKING  : Shining a light on female excellence
PU
03/07LLOYDS BANKING  : Has lockdown made the pensions gender gap worse?
PU
03/05UK watchdog looks to 'open banking' apps to help boost competition
RE
03/05FTSE 100 falls as high yields weigh, but marks best week in 2 months
RE
03/05LLOYDS BANKING  : Bank to Expand Into Real-Estate Investment -Financial Times
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 15 061 M 20 920 M 20 920 M
Net income 2021 2 403 M 3 338 M 3 338 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,2x
Yield 2021 4,08%
Capitalization 29 144 M 40 493 M 40 484 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,94x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,90x
Nbr of Employees 61 576
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Lloyds Banking Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 42,87 GBX
Last Close Price 41,14 GBX
Spread / Highest target 50,7%
Spread / Average Target 4,21%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
António Mota De Sousa Horta-Osório Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
William Leon David Chalmers Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Robin Francis Budenberg Chairman
John Chambers Group Chief Information Officer
Letitia Smith Group Director-Conduct & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC12.88%40 493
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.19.49%463 310
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION19.83%313 342
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED10.34%288 271
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.36%211 977
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.10.35%187 280
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ