LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC

(LLOY)
Lloyds Banking : Black Business Advisory Committee completes recruitment

03/16/2021 | 04:46am EDT
In December 2020 we introduced the Black Business Advisory Committee, with leading businesswoman and former Cabinet Office advisor Claudine Reid MBE appointed as Chair.

Since then we've worked with Claudine to recruit the full committee of outstanding figures in the Black business community. All 12 members bring with them a diverse set of experience and expertise, which will equip them to investigate in detail the barriers to growth for the Black business community.

We've also commissioned Black Business Network and market research experts Savanta to research the whole entrepreneurial journey for Black people, starting from early-stage education through to establishing mature businesses. The research will be ongoing over the next three years, and the findings will inform our future activities to support the growth of companies owned and run by Black business leaders.

To supplement this research, the committee is calling on the Black business community to take part in the Community Conversation virtual event on 12 April. Committee members will be sharing the highs and lows from their personal journeys and speaking about why engagement is important in order to build stronger, sustainable businesses; they will also be taking part in a live audience Q&A. You can register for the event here.

The first Black Business Advisory Committee meeting was held on 17 February 2021, at which the plans and ambitions for their work was discussed. The next meeting is scheduled for May 2021, at which time they will review the first findings from the quantitative phase of the research and begin to steer on recommended actions.

We've also partnered with social enterprise Foundervine to launch their first Accelerator programme in April. The Lloyds Investment Readiness Programme will be a four-week course for Black entrepreneurs seeking investment to help scale-up their business. The programme will cover topics such as: understanding options when raising investment, what makes a successful investment proposal, gaining support and introductions to experienced investors, and opportunities to build and deliver a compelling pitch. Applications for this will open on 17 March.

Disclaimer

Lloyds Banking Group plc published this content on 16 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2021 08:45:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
