Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Lloyds Banking Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LLOY   GB0008706128

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC

(LLOY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lloyds Banking : Britain's most expensive seaside towns for homebuyers, with Salcombe topping the list

05/28/2021 | 09:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Russell Galley, Halifax Managing Director, said: 'The housing market has experienced some dramatic changes over the past year, brought about by the impact of the pandemic. But one thing that remains constant is the Brits' love of the seaside. Properties in these towns have always been highly sought after - with residents prizing the picturesque scenery and coastal way of life - meaning a big price premium in the most desirable locations.

'As many people re-evaluate their work and lifestyle priorities, the South West has been a magnet for those drawn to a life by the water, with Salcombe, Sandbanks and Padstow the three most expensive seaside locations in Britain. However, more affordable options exist for those willing to move further north, with many towns on Scotland's coastline offering great value for money.'

Disclaimer

Lloyds Banking Group plc published this content on 29 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2021 01:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
05/28LLOYDS BANKING  : Britain's most expensive seaside towns for homebuyers, with Sa..
PU
05/28LLOYDS BANKING  : Scotland's most expensive seaside towns for homebuyers –..
PU
05/28LLOYDS BANKING  : Scottish business confidence continues to climb as restriction..
PU
05/28LLOYDS BANKING  : Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will fi..
PU
05/27LLOYDS BANKING  : Economic optimism at five-year high as restrictions ease
PU
05/27LLOYDS BANKING ("") NOTIFICATION OF : LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC ("GROUP") - NOTI..
PU
05/26European ADRs Trading Nearly Flat Wednesday; IDEX a Standout
MT
05/25LLOYDS BANKING  : United Living Group lands place on major framework
AQ
05/25PRESS RELEASE  : 777 Capital Partners AG expands range of services to include fi..
DJ
05/21LLOYDS BANKING  : United Living subsidiary Fastflow strides forward on its net-z..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 15 444 M 21 910 M 21 910 M
Net income 2021 3 963 M 5 622 M 5 622 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,96x
Yield 2021 4,22%
Capitalization 35 399 M 50 205 M 50 220 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,29x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,24x
Nbr of Employees 61 576
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Lloyds Banking Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 50,39 GBX
Last Close Price 49,89 GBX
Spread / Highest target 24,3%
Spread / Average Target 0,99%
Spread / Lowest Target -45,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
William Leon David Chalmers Director, Group CEO & Chief Financial Officer
Robin Francis Budenberg Chairman
John Chambers Group Chief Information Officer
Letitia Mary Smith Group Director-Conduct & Compliance
Nicholas Edward Tucker Prettejohn Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC36.91%50 203
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.29.25%497 509
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION39.85%364 624
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.39%278 886
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.33.11%228 967
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.66%205 344