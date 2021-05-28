Lloyds Banking : Britain's most expensive seaside towns for homebuyers, with Salcombe topping the list

Russell Galley, Halifax Managing Director, said: 'The housing market has experienced some dramatic changes over the past year, brought about by the impact of the pandemic. But one thing that remains constant is the Brits' love of the seaside. Properties in these towns have always been highly sought after - with residents prizing the picturesque scenery and coastal way of life - meaning a big price premium in the most desirable locations.

'As many people re-evaluate their work and lifestyle priorities, the South West has been a magnet for those drawn to a life by the water, with Salcombe, Sandbanks and Padstow the three most expensive seaside locations in Britain. However, more affordable options exist for those willing to move further north, with many towns on Scotland's coastline offering great value for money.'

