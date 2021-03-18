Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Lloyds Banking Group plc    LLOY   GB0008706128

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC

(LLOY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - CXE - 03/18 08:43:04 am
41.188 GBX   -0.66%
08:34aLLOYDS BANKING  : Building a green recovery
PU
03/17LLOYDS BANKING  : Supporting British business
PU
03/17LLOYDS BANKING  : Local egg farm extends its range with door-to-door deliveries
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lloyds Banking : Building a green recovery

03/18/2021 | 08:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Looking beyond building

When businesses talk about housing, there tends to be a focus on those buying a property - but we want to ensure the same high quality, sustainable options are available for those renting or living in social housing too.

This year, over 200,000 social housing buildings are being assessed by our Green Buildings Tool to help the sector continue on its decarbonisation journey. We've also adopted the Social Housing Sustainability Reporting Standards Framework and closed our first Sustainability Linked Loan.

We've also committed to deliver at least £1.5bn of funding in 2021, including £500m that is ESG linked. We've made a strong start, but there is much to be done, including exploring our support of the private rental sector.

Housing the UK

Lloyds Banking Group is the largest bank to the UK housing sector, and we understand that we have a significant responsibility in helping to house the nation. Access to a secure, high quality, sustainable homes is core to societal wellbeing and in order to make this a reality, we're providing long standing support for this strategically important sector so that together we can meet the housing and welfare needs of the UK.

We're excited by the future that lies ahead in sustainable housing delivery and is focused on supporting new homes for sale or rent, as well as the retrofit of existing properties that will be key as we accelerate the de-carbonisation journey.

Disclaimer

Lloyds Banking Group plc published this content on 17 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2021 12:33:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
08:34aLLOYDS BANKING  : Building a green recovery
PU
03/17LLOYDS BANKING  : Supporting British business
PU
03/17LLOYDS BANKING  : Local egg farm extends its range with door-to-door deliveries
PU
03/17LLOYDS BANKING  : London language school looking to the future with support from..
PU
03/17LLOYDS BANKING  : Dental practice supports NHS as tough times start to bite
PU
03/17LLOYDS BANKING  : Eco-friendly business park brings back historic hydro power
PU
03/16LLOYDS BANKING  : Black Business Advisory Committee calls for community insight
PU
03/16LLOYDS BANKING  : Black Business Advisory Committee completes recruitment
PU
03/15LLOYDS BANKING  : Bank-Pandemic pushes spending 1km closer to home, and over hal..
AQ
03/14LLOYDS BANKING  : Pandemic pushes spending 1km closer to home, and over half of ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 15 093 M 21 109 M 21 109 M
Net income 2021 2 441 M 3 414 M 3 414 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,2x
Yield 2021 4,04%
Capitalization 29 375 M 40 746 M 41 084 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,95x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,91x
Nbr of Employees 61 576
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Lloyds Banking Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 43,51 GBX
Last Close Price 41,46 GBX
Spread / Highest target 49,5%
Spread / Average Target 4,93%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
António Mota De Sousa Horta-Osório Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
William Leon David Chalmers Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Robin Francis Budenberg Chairman
John Chambers Group Chief Information Officer
Letitia Smith Group Director-Conduct & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC13.78%40 439
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.22.05%474 113
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION25.21%325 679
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED9.94%292 766
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION11.71%215 627
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.21.50%205 422
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ