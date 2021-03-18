Lloyds Banking : Building a green recovery

Looking beyond building

When businesses talk about housing, there tends to be a focus on those buying a property - but we want to ensure the same high quality, sustainable options are available for those renting or living in social housing too.

This year, over 200,000 social housing buildings are being assessed by our Green Buildings Tool to help the sector continue on its decarbonisation journey. We've also adopted the Social Housing Sustainability Reporting Standards Framework and closed our first Sustainability Linked Loan.

We've also committed to deliver at least £1.5bn of funding in 2021, including £500m that is ESG linked. We've made a strong start, but there is much to be done, including exploring our support of the private rental sector.





Housing the UK

Lloyds Banking Group is the largest bank to the UK housing sector, and we understand that we have a significant responsibility in helping to house the nation. Access to a secure, high quality, sustainable homes is core to societal wellbeing and in order to make this a reality, we're providing long standing support for this strategically important sector so that together we can meet the housing and welfare needs of the UK.

We're excited by the future that lies ahead in sustainable housing delivery and is focused on supporting new homes for sale or rent, as well as the retrofit of existing properties that will be key as we accelerate the de-carbonisation journey.