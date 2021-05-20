Lloyds Banking : Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F (Form 6-K)
05/20/2021 | 09:54am EDT
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports
under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F.
Form 20-F..X.. Form 40-F
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant by furnishing the information
contained in this Form is also thereby furnishing the information to the
Commission pursuant to Rule 12g3-2(b) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
Yes No ..X..
If 'Yes' is marked, indicate below the file number assigned to the registrant in connection with Rule
12g3-2(b): 82- ________
Index to Exhibits
Item
No. 1 Regulatory News Service Announcement, dated 20 May 2021
re: Result of AGM
20 May 2021
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
Following the annual general meeting held today, Lloyds Banking Group plc (the 'Company') announces that all resolutions put to shareholders at the meeting were passed by the requisite majorities. Resolutions 1 to 18 (inclusive) were passed as ordinary resolutions. Resolutions 19 to 25 (inclusive) were passed as special resolutions. A poll was held on each of the resolutions proposed. The results of the polls are as follows:
Resolution
Votes
For
% of Votes Cast
Votes
Against
% of
Votes
Cast
Total Votes
Validly Cast
Total Votes Cast
as a %
of the Ordinary Shares in Issue
Votes
Withheld
1.
Receive the report and accounts for the year ended 31 December 2020
44,459,491,186
99.97
13,380,648
0.03
44,472,871,834
62.67%
139,644,380
2.
Election of Mr R F Budenberg
44,478,132,951
99.76
106,941,585
0.24
44,585,074,536
62.83%
26,991,420
3.
Re-election of Mr W L D Chalmers
44,229,838,509
99.20
356,908,518
0.80
44,586,747,027
62.83%
25,485,007
4.
Re-election of Mr A P Dickinson
43,967,408,797
98.61
619,057,091
1.39
44,586,465,888
62.83%
25,647,861
5.
Re-election of Ms S C Legg
44,522,813,778
99.85
64,810,256
0.15
44,587,624,034
62.83%
24,531,766
6.
Re-election of Lord Lupton
44,504,245,627
99.82
82,332,474
0.18
44,586,578,101
62.83%
25,610,780
7.
Re-election of Ms A F Mackenzie
44,267,836,449
99.28
318,914,241
0.72
44,586,750,690
62.83%
25,442,344
8.
Re-election of Mr N E T Prettejohn
44,199,843,837
99.13
385,671,952
0.87
44,585,515,789
62.83%
26,534,892
9.
Re-election of Mr S W Sinclair
43,857,837,182
98.36
729,147,890
1.64
44,586,985,072
62.83%
25,101,705
10.
Re-election of Ms C M Woods
44,510,947,054
99.83
76,149,050
0.17
44,587,096,104
62.83%
24,986,878
11.
Approval of the directors' remuneration report
42,067,693,447
94.35
2,518,380,522
5.65
44,586,073,969
62.83%
26,389,074
12.
Approval of a final ordinary dividend of 0.57 pence per ordinary share
44,515,083,907
99.81
85,808,245
0.19
44,600,892,152
62.85%
12,582,178
13.
Appointment of the auditor
44,556,909,017
99.92
35,216,428
0.08
44,592,125,445
62.84%
20,364,398
14.
Authority to set the remuneration of the auditor
44,560,709,504
99.93
29,099,531
0.07
44,589,809,035
62.84%
22,384,390
15.
Approval of the Lloyds Banking Group Deferred Bonus Plan 2021
43,986,256,363
98.67
593,652,663
1.33
44,579,909,026
62.82%
32,442,276
16.
Authority for the Company and its subsidiaries to make political donations or incur political expenditure
43,202,554,307
96.92
1,374,810,670
3.08
44,577,364,977
62.82%
35,057,201
17.
Directors' authority to allot shares
42,280,079,589
94.82
2,309,615,789
5.18
44,589,695,378
62.84%
22,402,160
18.
Directors' authority to allot shares in relation to the issue of Regulatory Capital Convertible Instruments
43,775,123,029
98.21
796,537,968
1.79
44,571,660,997
62.81%
40,225,365
19.
Limited disapplication of pre-emption rights (ordinary shares)
44,423,842,790
99.68
140,967,627
0.32
44,564,810,417
62.80%
46,907,558
20.
Limited disapplication of pre-emption rights in the event of financing an acquisition transaction or other capital investment
42,780,322,809
95.99
1,784,890,836
4.01
44,565,213,645
62.80%
46,049,203
21.
Limited disapplication of pre-emption rights in relation to the issue of Regulatory Capital Convertible Instruments
43,608,642,451
97.85
956,526,295
2.15
44,565,168,746
62.80%
46,469,195
22.
Authority to purchase own ordinary shares
43,906,247,287
98.69
583,789,997
1.31
44,490,037,284
62.70%
122,322,562
23.
Authority to purchase own preference shares
44,395,218,012
99.79
91,987,205
0.21
44,487,205,217
62.69%
124,930,220
24.
Adoption of new articles of association
44,546,213,419
99.92
34,144,606
0.08
44,580,358,025
62.82%
31,525,955
25.
Notice period for general meetings
41,702,802,379
93.52
2,888,052,168
6.48
44,590,854,547
62.84%
20,874,062
Notes
For all resolutions, as at 6.30 pm on Tuesday 18 May 2021 (the time at which shareholders who wanted to attend, speak and vote at the meeting were required to have their details entered in the register of members), there were 70,962,275,982 ordinary shares in issue.
Ordinary shareholders are entitled to one vote per share. Votes withheld are not votes and, therefore, have not been counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes for and against a resolution.
Lloyds Banking Group plc published this content on 20 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2021 13:53:03 UTC.