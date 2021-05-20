Lloyds Banking : Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F (Form 6-K)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports

under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F.

Form 20-F..X.. Form 40-F

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant by furnishing the information

contained in this Form is also thereby furnishing the information to the

Commission pursuant to Rule 12g3-2(b) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Yes No ..X..

If 'Yes' is marked, indicate below the file number assigned to the registrant in connection with Rule

12g3-2(b): 82- ________

Index to Exhibits

Item

No. 1 Regulatory News Service Announcement, dated 20 May 2021

re: Result of AGM

20 May 2021

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC

Following the annual general meeting held today, Lloyds Banking Group plc (the 'Company') announces that all resolutions put to shareholders at the meeting were passed by the requisite majorities. Resolutions 1 to 18 (inclusive) were passed as ordinary resolutions. Resolutions 19 to 25 (inclusive) were passed as special resolutions. A poll was held on each of the resolutions proposed. The results of the polls are as follows:

Resolution Votes For % of Votes Cast Votes Against % of Votes Cast Total Votes Validly Cast Total Votes Cast as a % of the Ordinary Shares in Issue Votes Withheld 1. Receive the report and accounts for the year ended 31 December 2020 44,459,491,186 99.97 13,380,648 0.03 44,472,871,834 62.67% 139,644,380 2. Election of Mr R F Budenberg 44,478,132,951 99.76 106,941,585 0.24 44,585,074,536 62.83% 26,991,420 3. Re-election of Mr W L D Chalmers 44,229,838,509 99.20 356,908,518 0.80 44,586,747,027 62.83% 25,485,007 4. Re-election of Mr A P Dickinson 43,967,408,797 98.61 619,057,091 1.39 44,586,465,888 62.83% 25,647,861 5. Re-election of Ms S C Legg 44,522,813,778 99.85 64,810,256 0.15 44,587,624,034 62.83% 24,531,766 6. Re-election of Lord Lupton 44,504,245,627 99.82 82,332,474 0.18 44,586,578,101 62.83% 25,610,780 7. Re-election of Ms A F Mackenzie 44,267,836,449 99.28 318,914,241 0.72 44,586,750,690 62.83% 25,442,344 8. Re-election of Mr N E T Prettejohn 44,199,843,837 99.13 385,671,952 0.87 44,585,515,789 62.83% 26,534,892 9. Re-election of Mr S W Sinclair 43,857,837,182 98.36 729,147,890 1.64 44,586,985,072 62.83% 25,101,705 10. Re-election of Ms C M Woods 44,510,947,054 99.83 76,149,050 0.17 44,587,096,104 62.83% 24,986,878 11. Approval of the directors' remuneration report 42,067,693,447 94.35 2,518,380,522 5.65 44,586,073,969 62.83% 26,389,074 12. Approval of a final ordinary dividend of 0.57 pence per ordinary share 44,515,083,907 99.81 85,808,245 0.19 44,600,892,152 62.85% 12,582,178 13. Appointment of the auditor 44,556,909,017 99.92 35,216,428 0.08 44,592,125,445 62.84% 20,364,398 14. Authority to set the remuneration of the auditor 44,560,709,504 99.93 29,099,531 0.07 44,589,809,035 62.84% 22,384,390 15. Approval of the Lloyds Banking Group Deferred Bonus Plan 2021 43,986,256,363 98.67 593,652,663 1.33 44,579,909,026 62.82% 32,442,276 16. Authority for the Company and its subsidiaries to make political donations or incur political expenditure 43,202,554,307 96.92 1,374,810,670 3.08 44,577,364,977 62.82% 35,057,201 17. Directors' authority to allot shares 42,280,079,589 94.82 2,309,615,789 5.18 44,589,695,378 62.84% 22,402,160 18. Directors' authority to allot shares in relation to the issue of Regulatory Capital Convertible Instruments 43,775,123,029 98.21 796,537,968 1.79 44,571,660,997 62.81% 40,225,365 19. Limited disapplication of pre-emption rights (ordinary shares) 44,423,842,790 99.68 140,967,627 0.32 44,564,810,417 62.80% 46,907,558 20. Limited disapplication of pre-emption rights in the event of financing an acquisition transaction or other capital investment 42,780,322,809 95.99 1,784,890,836 4.01 44,565,213,645 62.80% 46,049,203 21. Limited disapplication of pre-emption rights in relation to the issue of Regulatory Capital Convertible Instruments 43,608,642,451 97.85 956,526,295 2.15 44,565,168,746 62.80% 46,469,195 22. Authority to purchase own ordinary shares 43,906,247,287 98.69 583,789,997 1.31 44,490,037,284 62.70% 122,322,562 23. Authority to purchase own preference shares 44,395,218,012 99.79 91,987,205 0.21 44,487,205,217 62.69% 124,930,220 24. Adoption of new articles of association 44,546,213,419 99.92 34,144,606 0.08 44,580,358,025 62.82% 31,525,955 25. Notice period for general meetings 41,702,802,379 93.52 2,888,052,168 6.48 44,590,854,547 62.84% 20,874,062

Notes



For all resolutions, as at 6.30 pm on Tuesday 18 May 2021 (the time at which shareholders who wanted to attend, speak and vote at the meeting were required to have their details entered in the register of members), there were 70,962,275,982 ordinary shares in issue.



Ordinary shareholders are entitled to one vote per share. Votes withheld are not votes and, therefore, have not been counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes for and against a resolution.



In accordance with the Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of the resolutions will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

-END-

For further information:

Investor Relations Douglas Radcliffe Group Investor Relations Director Email: douglas.radcliffe@lloydsbanking.com +44 (0) 20 7356 1571 Group Corporate Affairs Matt Smith Head of Media Relations Email: matt.smith@lloydsbanking.com +44 (0) 20 7356 3522